Atul Share Price Target 2025:- Atul Ltd, established in 1947, is a prominent Indian chemical company that produces a wide range of products for industries such as agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and textiles. With a global presence, including subsidiaries in the USA, UK, China, Brazil, and the UAE, Atul serves approximately 4,000 customers across 30 industries. Atul Share Price on NSE as of 18 April 2025 is 5,683.00 INR.

Atul Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 5,715.50

High: 5,760.50

Low: 5,635.50

Mkt cap: 16.73KCr

P/E ratio: 40.24

Div yield: 0.35%

52-wk high: 0.35%

52-wk low: 4,752.00

Atul Share Price Chart

Atul Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Atul Share Price Target Years Atul Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Atul Share Price Target 2025 January – Atul Share Price Target 2025 February – Atul Share Price Target 2025 March – Atul Share Price Target 2025 April ₹5800 Atul Share Price Target 2025 May ₹6100 Atul Share Price Target 2025 June ₹6300 Atul Share Price Target 2025 July ₹6600 Atul Share Price Target 2025 August ₹6900 Atul Share Price Target 2025 September ₹7200 Atul Share Price Target 2025 October ₹7500 Atul Share Price Target 2025 November ₹7800 Atul Share Price Target 2025 December ₹8180

Atul Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 45.18%

FII: 9.79%

DII: 23.62%

Public: 21.4%

Key Factors Affecting Atul Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of Atul Ltd.’s share price by 2025:​

Strong Financial Performance: Atul Ltd. has demonstrated robust financial growth, with consolidated net sales reaching ₹1,416.83 crore in December 2024, marking a 24.52% year-on-year increase. Net income also rose to ₹1,087.4 million from ₹709.4 million in the same period the previous year. Strategic Expansion Initiatives: The company has invested in significant expansion projects, including a ₹1,035 crore caustic-chlorine plant and a 50 MW power plant, enhancing its production capacity and energy efficiency. Positive Analyst Outlook: Analysts forecast Atul’s earnings to grow by 28.7% and revenue by 13.6% annually, with an expected EPS growth of 27.8% per annum. Focus on Innovation and Sustainability: Atul Ltd. emphasizes innovation and sustainability, investing ₹150 crore in R&D for sustainable chemical solutions in 2023, aligning with global environmental standards and customer preferences. Diversified Product Portfolio: The company’s diverse product range across sectors like life sciences, performance chemicals, and polymers positions it well to capitalize on various market opportunities and mitigate sector-specific risks.

Risks and Challenges for Atul Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Atul Ltd.’s share price target for 2025:

Mixed Financial Performance: Despite revenue growth, Atul Ltd. has faced challenges in translating this into proportional earnings. For instance, in Q3 FY2025, revenues exceeded analyst expectations, but earnings per share (EPS) lagged behind. This inconsistency may affect investor confidence and stock valuation. Stock Volatility and Underperformance: The company’s stock has experienced significant volatility, with a 27.44% decline over six months as of April 2025. Although there was a 13% surge on April 12, 2025, the stock remains below key moving averages, indicating ongoing recovery challenges. Foreign Exchange Fluctuations: Atul Ltd.’s earnings are susceptible to currency volatility due to its export activities. The company reported a 5% negative impact on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) linked to currency fluctuations in the first half of FY2023. Capital Allocation Concerns: Analysts have raised concerns about Atul Ltd.’s capital allocation strategies. Issues such as insufficient new director appointments and potential overuse of debt could impact the company’s long-term financial health and investor perception. Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Risks: Atul Ltd. has a medium exposure to ESG risks, particularly due to the nature of its chemical manufacturing operations. Managing these risks effectively is crucial, as any lapses could lead to regulatory challenges and affect the company’s reputation.

