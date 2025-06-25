Share Market Update – Aurionpro Solutions Share Price Target 2025

Aurionpro Solutions Share Price Target 2025:- Aurionpro Solutions Limited is a modern tech company based in Navi Mumbai that helps banks, government bodies, transit systems, data centres, and more with smart software and digital platforms. In FY 2025, they achieved a great milestone—revenue grew by about 32% to ₹1,173 crore, and profits rose over 32% too, with strong margins maintained around 20% EBITDA and 16% PAT. They recently acquired Arya.ai, bringing top-tier enterprise AI tools into their business, while also winning big projects for metros, payment systems, and data centres across India, the Middle East, and Europe. Aurionpro Solutions Share Price on NSE as of 25 June 2025 is 1,282.00 INR.

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 1,311.90

High: 1,312.40

Low: 1,275.00

Mkt cap: 7.06KCr

P/E ratio: 37.47

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 1,991.75

52-wk low: 1,249.05

Aurionpro Solutions Share Price Chart

Aurionpro Solutions Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Aurionpro Solutions Share Price Target Years Aurionpro Solutions Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Aurionpro Solutions Share Price Target 2025 January – Aurionpro Solutions Share Price Target 2025 February – Aurionpro Solutions Share Price Target 2025 March – Aurionpro Solutions Share Price Target 2025 April – Aurionpro Solutions Share Price Target 2025 May – Aurionpro Solutions Share Price Target 2025 June ₹1400 Aurionpro Solutions Share Price Target 2025 July ₹1500 Aurionpro Solutions Share Price Target 2025 August ₹1600 Aurionpro Solutions Share Price Target 2025 September ₹1700 Aurionpro Solutions Share Price Target 2025 October ₹1800 Aurionpro Solutions Share Price Target 2025 November ₹1900 Aurionpro Solutions Share Price Target 2025 December ₹2000

Aurionpro Solutions Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 26.88%

FII: 15.01%

DII: 3%

Public: 55.1%

Key Factors Affecting Aurionpro Solutions Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence Aurionpro Solutions’ share price target for 2025:

1. Sustained High Revenue & Profit Growth

Aurionpro delivered an exceptional 32% annual revenue increase in FY 25, hitting ₹1,173 cr, with PAT growing 32% and EBITDA margins maintained around 20%—marking four consecutive years of 30%+ revenue growth.

2. Expansion in Enterprise AI & Fintech

The strategic acquisition of Arya.ai strengthens its enterprise AI platform, while expanding its fintech offerings—like AuroPay and Transaction Banking—allows Aurionpro to address high-growth, high-ticket global markets.

3. Broader Global Footprint & Order Book Growth

With over ₹1,400 cr in its FY 26 order book and increasing global presence in Europe, Middle East, South Asia, and the US, Aurionpro is well positioned to pursue large-scale projects in transit, banking, and data centers.

4. Robust R&D Investments & Innovation Pipeline

Allocating ~9–10% of revenue to R&D and focusing on innovations like AryaXAI and ESG-enabled lending platforms supports long-term differentiation, positioning the company as a leader in tech-driven solutions

5. Healthy Financials & Institutional Backing

Aurionpro has built a strong financial foundation—consistent cash flow, solid margins, and institutional investor support—backed by marquee funding and a rising equity valuation (currently ~PE 43×), suggesting investor confidence.

Risks and Challenges for Aurionpro Solutions Share Price

Here are 5 key risks and challenges that could impact Aurionpro Solutions’ share price target for 2025:

1. Heavy Reliance on Banking & Indian Markets

Approximately 64% of Aurionpro’s revenue comes from banking and financial services, and around 75% from the Indian market. Any regulatory shifts, economic downturn, or reduced IT spending in these sectors could significantly impact revenue.

2. Integration Risks from Acquisitions

Aurionpro’s growth strategy includes acquisitions (e.g., Arya.ai, VayuGrid), but integrating these entities has proven challenging, leading to nearly 15% higher operational costs post-acquisition.

3. Pressure on Margins & Cash Flow

Despite revenue growth of ~32% and expanding order book, margins are under pressure due to FX losses and elevated R&D/expansion costs. Operating cash flow turned negative ₹66 crore in H1 FY25, reflecting tight working capital.

4. Intense Competition in Tech & BFSI Space

Facing stiff competition from large IT players like Infosys, TCS, and niche fintech/AI firms, Aurionpro may struggle with price pressures and talent acquisition unless it innovates constantly.

5. Exposure to Global Economy & Cost Overruns

Aurionpro’s international projects (e.g., smart cities, transit) and reliance on third-party vendors expose it to economic slowdowns, supply chain disruptions, and increased compliance costs—requiring agile project execution and risk management.

