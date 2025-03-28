Autos lead Asian market losses after Trump's latest tariffs salvo

Autos top Asian Market losses following Trump’s New Tariff Barrage

ByJammuna

Automakers were pounded Thursday, and stock markets sank on both sides of the Atlantic, as US President Donald Trump slapped punitive tariffs on imported automobiles and parts, as he pursues hardball trade tactics that many worry may ignite a recession. On Wall Street, the Dow, the tech-heavy Nasdaq, and the broader-based S&P 500 were all down roughly half a percent more than two hours into trade, with General Motors down over seven percent and Ford falling just shy of three percent.

Toyota, the world’s best-selling automaker, sank 2% in Tokyo, while Honda fell 2.5 percent, Nissan fell 1.7 percent, and Mazda fell 6%. Seoul-listed Hyundai gave up more than 4%. Volkswagen declined 1.3 percent, Porsche 2.6 percent, Mercedes 2.7 percent, and BMW 2.5 percent, all contributing to a 0.7 percent drop in the Frankfurt DAX index. Stellantis, the producer of Jeeps, dropped more than four percent.

Tata Motors, India’s exporter of Jaguars and Land Rovers to the United States, dropped more than 5% in Mumbai, prompting experts to speculate on where markets may be going. “The trade war has gotten worse, and naturally, German carmakers are leading the declines or are one of the leading decliners today,” said StoneX Group analyst Fawad Razaqzada. “While investors see a fair chance of successful negotiations between the European Union and the United States in the coming weeks, many prefer to wait for these talks to occur rather than speculate in advance,” said Jochen Stanzl, chief market analyst at CMC Markets. “In the end, these actions could follow typical patterns: threats issued first, followed by negotiations, leading to compromises that the US president can triumphantly present,” Stanzl added.

“Contemporary glee over the notion that Trump wouldn’t slap sector specific tariffs… (in early April) have been utterly shattered by the fact that the president has instead decided to begin announcing such initiatives ahead of that date,” said to Joshua Mahony, an analyst at Scope Markets. “We’re going to impose a 25% tariff on all cars that aren’t made in the United States,” Trump declared as he signed an order in the Oval Office.

The change takes effect on April 3 at 12:01 a.m. Eastern time (0401 GMT) and applies to foreign-made vehicles and light trucks imported into the United States. Key automotive components will also be impacted this month. “The move has raised concerns about the impact on global growth and corporate profitability, particularly for carmakers in Mexico, Japan, South Korea, and Germany, which are key suppliers to the US market,” said Daniela Sabin Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital.com. 

Similar Posts

Nationwide customers to get £50 each after Virgin Money deal

Following the Virgin agreement, nationwide subscribers will receive £50 a piece

ByJammuna

Following the merger of Virgin Money, more than 12 million Nationwide members will receive a £50 payout a piece. The Nationwide, the UK’s largest building society, billed the money as a “thank you” to its members, costing £600 million. However, there was criticism that the same members were not allowed to vote on Virgin Money’s…

NTPC Green Energy stock extends post-listing rally, up 44% against IPO price

NTPC Green Energy stock extends post-listing rally, up 44% against IPO price

ByKaushiki

A completely owned subsidiary of NTPC Limited, NTPC Green Energy’s shares have been steadily rising since its recent Dalal Street launch. On December 4, the stock surged 9.3% more in today’s trading, hitting a new all-time high of ₹155.35 a share. The stock reached its first circuit limit since listing when it hit the 10%…

Intel Stock Swings as U.S. Backs TSMC for Future Chip Production—What It Means for Investors

Intel Stock Swings as U.S. Backs TSMC for Future Chip Production—What It Means for Investors

ByKaushiki

Intel’s stock saw sharp fluctuations as reports surfaced that the Trump administration is advocating for a stronger partnership with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC)—a move that could have significant implications for the U.S. semiconductor industry. The potential shift in strategy raises questions about Intel’s future role in domestic chip production as TSMC expands its footprint…

Asia shares dip as high yields test valuations: Know More Here

Asia shares dip as high yields test valuations: Know More Here

ByKaushiki

As high Treasury rates challenged high Wall Street market valuations and supported the U.S. currency near multi-month heights, Asian shares dipped slightly on Monday. Volumes were low this week due to a very sparse data diary and the approaching New Year holiday. The U.S. ISM survey for December is scheduled for Friday, and China’s PMI…

Goodbye to taxes on Social Security benefits with new government plan
|

Goodbye to taxes on Social Security benefits with new government plan

ByKaushiki

Donald Trump promised to lower Social Security taxes during his campaign, but recipients might not realise the full cost of this change. Trump defeated Democratic opponent Kamala Harris in a close race to become the 47th president of the United States during this week’s elections. During a rally in July, he declared that he would…

Stock Market Surprise: Nvidia Stumbles, But the S&P 500 Defies Tariff Fears

Stock Market Surprise: Nvidia Stumbles, But the S&P 500 Defies Tariff Fears

ByKaushiki

Nvidia’s latest earnings report fell short of Wall Street’s high expectations, causing a pullback in its stock despite continued revenue growth. The AI chip giant has been one of the market’s top performers in recent years, but with investors banking on near-flawless results, any deviation led to a sharp reaction. Despite the disappointment, the broader…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *