Avalanche Threat in Utah’s Mountains—Here’s What You Need to Know

The Utah Avalanche Center (UAC) has issued an avalanche warning for all mountainous areas in the state, warning backcountry travellers of extremely dangerous conditions through Sunday morning. Recent heavy snowfall, followed by a warming trend, has created an unstable snowpack, dramatically increasing the risk of both natural and human-triggered avalanches.

Which Areas Are Most at Risk?

The avalanche warning covers all of Utah’s major mountain ranges, including:

Wasatch Range

Uinta Mountains

Bear River Range

Skiers, snowboarders, and snowmobilers planning to explore avalanche-prone terrain this weekend are strongly urged to reconsider. The combination of deep snow and rising temperatures is creating prime conditions for avalanches, particularly on steep slopes exceeding 30 degrees.

Why Is the Risk So High?

Following a powerful winter storm, Utah’s mountains received several feet of snow. With temperatures expected to climb over the weekend, the new snow is sitting on an unstable base layer, increasing the likelihood of slides. Wet-loose avalanches may also develop as the sun warms snow-covered slopes, making travel even more dangerous.

How to Stay Safe

Avoid avalanche terrain —Steep slopes and backcountry trails can be deadly right now.

—Steep slopes and backcountry trails can be deadly right now. Check conditions before heading out —Stay updated with the latest avalanche reports from the Utah Avalanche Center.

—Stay updated with the latest avalanche reports from the Utah Avalanche Center. Bring the right gear —If you must enter the backcountry, carry an avalanche beacon, probe, and shovel , and make sure you know how to use them.

—If you must enter the backcountry, carry an , and make sure you know how to use them. Travel with a partner—Never go alone, and always make sure someone knows your route.

When Will Conditions Improve?

The worst of the avalanche risk is expected to last through Sunday morning, but conditions could remain dangerous well into next week. Even as the weather improves, unstable snow layers will continue to pose a threat. Experts warn that clear skies may give a false sense of safety, leading to an increase in backcountry activity at a time when slopes remain treacherous.

Outdoor enthusiasts are urged to exercise extreme caution and avoid unnecessary risks during this period of heightened avalanche danger. Stay safe and stay informed by checking the latest updates from the Utah Avalanche Center.