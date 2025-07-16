Avantel Share Price Target 2025: Will It Cross ₹200? Latest Technical Analysis
Avantel Ltd, a leading telecom and satellite communication solutions provider, is showing signs of a rebound from recent corrections. The stock, once at ₹201.94, now trades at ₹155.45. Let’s analyze its potential for 2025 based on the latest technical indicators.
About Avantel Ltd
Avantel designs and manufactures specialized products like satellite ground stations, VSAT systems, and advanced communication modules for defense and space sectors.
-
Market Cap: ₹4,120 Crore
-
P/E Ratio: ~70x (industry avg ~53x)
-
Return on Equity (ROE): 28%
-
52-Week Range: ₹95.12 – ₹201.94
Technical Analysis Snapshot
|Indicator
|Signal
|RSI (14)
|56 (Neutral–Bullish)
|MACD
|Positive Crossover
|Moving Averages
|Mixed (Short-term Sell, Long-term Hold)
|Trend Direction
|Short-term: Sideways to Mild Bullish
The stock holds critical support around ₹146–₹150, which needs to sustain for an upward breakout.
Support & Resistance Levels
-
Support Zone: ₹146 – ₹150
-
Immediate Resistance: ₹156 – ₹160
-
Next Resistance: ₹170 – ₹180
-
Major Resistance: ₹200 – ₹220
Crossing ₹160 could open the path to higher levels.
Avantel Share Price Target 2025
|Time Horizon
|Target Price
|Potential Upside
|Short-Term
|₹156 – ₹160
|+1% to +3%
|Medium-Term
|₹170 – ₹180
|+10% to +15%
|Long-Term (2025)
|₹200 – ₹220
|+28% to +42%
Some analysts speculate a target of ₹200–₹220 by 2025, provided the company maintains growth momentum and secures more defense contracts.
Trading Strategy
-
Buy Zone: ₹150 – ₹155
-
Confirmation Level: Breakout above ₹160
-
Targets: ₹170 → ₹180 → ₹200
-
Stop Loss: ₹146
This strategy is suitable for medium to long-term investors with a moderate risk appetite.
Key Risks
-
Price could fall toward ₹139 if ₹146 support fails.
-
Current valuations remain high, with P/E near 70x.
-
Revenue concentration in defense contracts exposes it to regulatory risks.
Summary
|Factor
|Details
|Current Price
|₹155.45
|Short-Term Trend
|Sideways with mild bullish bias
|Strong Support
|₹146 – ₹150
|Resistance Levels
|₹160, ₹170, ₹200+
|2025 Target
|₹200 – ₹220
|Risk Level
|Moderate