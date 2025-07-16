Avantel Share Price Target 2025: Will It Cross ₹200? Latest Technical Analysis

Avantel Ltd, a leading telecom and satellite communication solutions provider, is showing signs of a rebound from recent corrections. The stock, once at ₹201.94, now trades at ₹155.45. Let’s analyze its potential for 2025 based on the latest technical indicators.

About Avantel Ltd

Avantel designs and manufactures specialized products like satellite ground stations, VSAT systems, and advanced communication modules for defense and space sectors.

Market Cap: ₹4,120 Crore

P/E Ratio: ~70x (industry avg ~53x)

Return on Equity (ROE): 28%

52-Week Range: ₹95.12 – ₹201.94

Technical Analysis Snapshot

Indicator Signal RSI (14) 56 (Neutral–Bullish) MACD Positive Crossover Moving Averages Mixed (Short-term Sell, Long-term Hold) Trend Direction Short-term: Sideways to Mild Bullish

The stock holds critical support around ₹146–₹150, which needs to sustain for an upward breakout.

Support & Resistance Levels

Support Zone: ₹146 – ₹150

Immediate Resistance: ₹156 – ₹160

Next Resistance: ₹170 – ₹180

Major Resistance: ₹200 – ₹220

Crossing ₹160 could open the path to higher levels.

Avantel Share Price Target 2025

Time Horizon Target Price Potential Upside Short-Term ₹156 – ₹160 +1% to +3% Medium-Term ₹170 – ₹180 +10% to +15% Long-Term (2025) ₹200 – ₹220 +28% to +42%

Some analysts speculate a target of ₹200–₹220 by 2025, provided the company maintains growth momentum and secures more defense contracts.

Trading Strategy

Buy Zone: ₹150 – ₹155

Confirmation Level: Breakout above ₹160

Targets: ₹170 → ₹180 → ₹200

Stop Loss: ₹146

This strategy is suitable for medium to long-term investors with a moderate risk appetite.

Key Risks

Price could fall toward ₹139 if ₹146 support fails.

Current valuations remain high, with P/E near 70x.

Revenue concentration in defense contracts exposes it to regulatory risks.

Summary