AWL (Adani Wilmar) Share Price Target 2025: Can the Stock Cross ₹330?
Current Price: ₹269 (NSE: AWL) (As Of July 14, 2025)
Adani Wilmar (AWL), a leader in the FMCG and edible oil segment, is currently trading at ₹269. Investors are watching closely as technical indicators suggest a potential breakout. Here’s an in-depth analysis of AWL’s share price target for 2025 based on the latest market data.
About AWL (Adani Wilmar)
Adani Wilmar is one of India’s largest FMCG companies, known for its popular cooking oil brand, Fortune. With a diversified product portfolio and strong market presence, AWL is positioned to benefit from India’s growing consumption story.
-
Sector: FMCG & Edible Oil
-
Market Cap: ~₹35,000 crore
-
52-Week Range: ₹231.55 – ₹403.95
Technical Analysis Overview
|Indicator
|Current Value
|Signal
|RSI (14)
|~57.7
|Bullish
|MACD
|+1.26
|Bullish
|ADX
|~21.6
|Moderate Trend
|Moving Averages
|All Bullish (MA5 to MA200)
|Strong Buy
-
Daily Trend: Bullish
-
Weekly Trend: Positive
-
Monthly Trend: Bullish
Support and Resistance Levels
-
Strong Support: ₹260 – ₹266
-
Immediate Resistance: ₹269 – ₹270
-
Next Resistance Levels: ₹278 – ₹285, then ₹290 – ₹300
-
Long-Term Resistance: ₹320 – ₹330
AWL Share Price Target 2025
|Time Frame
|Target Price
|Potential Upside
|Short-Term
|₹278 – ₹285
|+4% to +6%
|Medium-Term
|₹290 – ₹300
|+8% to +12%
|Long-Term (2025)
|₹320 – ₹330
|+19% to +23%
Analyst Consensus Target: ~₹322.7 (20% upside)
Suggested Trading Strategy
-
Buy Zone: ₹265 – ₹268
-
Breakout Trigger: Above ₹270
-
Target Levels: ₹285, ₹300, then ₹330
-
Stop-Loss: ₹260
Risks to Watch
-
Failure to sustain above ₹265 may lead to ₹260 or lower.
-
High valuation with a P/E of ~28.6 may limit rapid gains.
-
Sector volatility or commodity price fluctuations could impact margins.
Summary
|Metric
|Details
|Current Price
|₹269
|Support Range
|₹260 – ₹266
|Resistance Levels
|₹269 – ₹285, ₹290 – ₹300
|2025 Price Target
|₹320 – ₹330
|Technical Rating
|Strong Buy
|Risk Factor
|Moderate