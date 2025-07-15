AWL (Adani Wilmar) Share Price Target 2025: Can the Stock Cross ₹330?

Similar Posts

Mic Electronics Share Price Target 2025: Can MICEL Recover From Current Weakness?

Mic Electronics Share Price Target 2025: Can MICEL Recover From Current Weakness?

ByAnkita Vasishtha

As of July 12, 2025 — Mic Electronics Ltd (NSE: MICEL) is facing strong bearish pressure in the stock market. The stock has declined over the past 10 trading sessions and is currently priced at ₹51.28. Based on technical analysis, experts expect a limited upside potential for the stock by the end of 2025, with…

ADC India Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – ADC India Share Price Target 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

ADC India Share Price Target 2025:- ​​​​ADC India Communications Ltd. is a prominent player in India’s telecommunications sector, specializing in manufacturing and supplying high-quality communication equipment. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹601 crore, ADC India demonstrates a strong presence in its industry. The company maintains a healthy return on equity (ROE) of 39.13% and…

Vraj Iron Share Price Target

Vraj Iron Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030- Market Overview, Financials

ByRonak Sharma

Vraj Iron and Steel Limited, established in 2004 and based in Raipur, India, is a subsidiary of Gopal Sponge and Power Private Limited. The company operates two manufacturing units in Raipur and Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, covering 52.93 acres. Their product range includes sponge iron, MS billets, and TMT bars under the “Vraj” brand, catering to both…

Rattanindia Power Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Rattanindia Power Share Price Target 2025

ByRonak Sharma

Rattanindia Power Share Price Target 2025:- RattanIndia Power Limited is a significant player in India’s power generation sector, focusing on thermal energy production. The share price target for 2025 will depend on the company’s ability to improve operational efficiency, manage debt levels, and benefit from government initiatives aimed at boosting power sector reforms. Rattanindia Power…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *