AWL (Adani Wilmar) Share Price Target 2025: Can the Stock Cross ₹330?

Current Price: ₹269 (NSE: AWL) (As Of July 14, 2025)

Adani Wilmar (AWL), a leader in the FMCG and edible oil segment, is currently trading at ₹269. Investors are watching closely as technical indicators suggest a potential breakout. Here’s an in-depth analysis of AWL’s share price target for 2025 based on the latest market data.

About AWL (Adani Wilmar)

Adani Wilmar is one of India’s largest FMCG companies, known for its popular cooking oil brand, Fortune. With a diversified product portfolio and strong market presence, AWL is positioned to benefit from India’s growing consumption story.

Sector: FMCG & Edible Oil

Market Cap: ~₹35,000 crore

52-Week Range: ₹231.55 – ₹403.95

Technical Analysis Overview

Indicator Current Value Signal RSI (14) ~57.7 Bullish MACD +1.26 Bullish ADX ~21.6 Moderate Trend Moving Averages All Bullish (MA5 to MA200) Strong Buy

Daily Trend: Bullish

Weekly Trend: Positive

Monthly Trend: Bullish

Support and Resistance Levels

Strong Support: ₹260 – ₹266

Immediate Resistance: ₹269 – ₹270

Next Resistance Levels: ₹278 – ₹285, then ₹290 – ₹300

Long-Term Resistance: ₹320 – ₹330

AWL Share Price Target 2025

Time Frame Target Price Potential Upside Short-Term ₹278 – ₹285 +4% to +6% Medium-Term ₹290 – ₹300 +8% to +12% Long-Term (2025) ₹320 – ₹330 +19% to +23%

Analyst Consensus Target: ~₹322.7 (20% upside)

Suggested Trading Strategy

Buy Zone: ₹265 – ₹268

Breakout Trigger: Above ₹270

Target Levels: ₹285, ₹300, then ₹330

Stop-Loss: ₹260

Risks to Watch

Failure to sustain above ₹265 may lead to ₹260 or lower.

High valuation with a P/E of ~28.6 may limit rapid gains.

Sector volatility or commodity price fluctuations could impact margins.

Summary