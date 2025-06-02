Adani Wilmar Ltd is a leading company in the edible oil and food products industry in India. It is a joint venture between the Adani Group and Wilmar International, a global agribusiness group. Adani Wilmar is best known for its flagship brand, Fortune, which offers a wide range of products, including edible oils, rice, pulses, wheat flour, and sugar. AWL Share Price on NSE as of 02 June 2025 is 267.90 INR. Here will provide you more details on AWL Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Adani Wilmar Ltd: Market Overview

Open: 265.00

High: 279.85

Low: 263.80

Mkt cap: 35.56KCr

P/E ratio: 28.38

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 403.95

52-wk low: 231.55

Adani Wilmar Ltd Competitors

Here are five competitor companies of Adani Wilmar Ltd with their approximate market capitalizations:

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) – ₹6.18 trillion (approx.) ITC Ltd – ₹5.68 trillion (approx.) Nestle India Ltd – ₹2.06 trillion (approx.) Britannia Industries Ltd – ₹1.13 trillion (approx.) Dabur India Ltd – ₹1.13 trillion (approx.)

AWL Share Price Chart

AWL Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

AWL Share Price Target Years Share Price Target 2025 ₹410 2026 ₹540 2027 ₹590 2028 ₹640 2029 ₹690 2030 ₹750

AWL Share Price Target 2025

AWL share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹410. Here are 3 key factors affecting the growth of Adani Wilmar Ltd (AWL) Share Price Target for 2025:

Domestic and International Market Expansion : AWL’s efforts to expand both in domestic markets and internationally will be crucial. Strategic acquisitions, partnerships, and tapping into new markets can lead to higher revenue growth, which may positively impact its share price.

Sustainability and ESG Initiatives : Growing consumer and investor focus on sustainability will push AWL to adopt more environmentally friendly and socially responsible practices. Success in meeting ESG standards could attract more investment and boost market confidence.

Consumer Demand Trends: The shift in consumer preferences towards healthier, organic, and premium products may drive AWL to innovate and offer diversified product lines. Capturing this demand effectively can be a major growth driver for the company’s stock in 2025.

AWL Share Price Target 2030

AWL share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹750. Here are 3 key risks and challenges for Adani Wilmar Ltd (AWL) Share Price Target in 2030:

Commodity Price Volatility : Being in the edible oil and food business, AWL’s profitability is vulnerable to fluctuations in the prices of raw materials like palm oil and soybean. Long-term volatility in these prices can affect margins, impacting share performance.

Regulatory and Environmental Pressures : Increased regulations regarding environmental impact and product quality standards may lead to higher compliance costs. Stricter regulations around sustainability and carbon emissions by 2030 could also demand significant investments, affecting profitability.

Intense Market Competition: With more companies entering the FMCG and food sectors, AWL may face stiff competition from both domestic and global players. Maintaining market share and profitability amid rising competition will be challenging and may impact its share price trajectory.

Adani Wilmar Ltd Shareholding Pattern

Promoter: 74.36%

FII: 4.31%

DII: 8.91%

Public: 12.42%

Adani Wilmar Ltd Financials

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change Revenue 636.72B 24.21% Operating expense 54.48B 6.17% Net income 12.25B 727.81% Net profit margin 1.92 562.07% Earnings per share 9.44 570.41% EBITDA 24.81B 127.75% Effective tax rate 26.30% —

