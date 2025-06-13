Axis Bank Share Price Target 2025 To 2030 – Shareholding Pattern, Risks And Challenges

Axis Bank is one of the fastest-growing private sector banks in India, which was established in 1993 with its headquarters in India. As of 2025, the bank has a staff strength of 90,000 employees, and it provides a wide array of banking and financial services such as retail banking, corporate banking, investment banking and others.

Axis Bank has been one of the most progressive banks in India due to its unique products, services and a large number of branches in India.

Current Market Overview

Open: ₹1,231.00

High: ₹1,237.10

Low: ₹1,210.80

Market Cap: ₹1,211.70

P/E Ratio: 13.36

Dividend Yield: 0.083%

52-Week High: ₹1339.65

52-Week Low: ₹933.50

Current Price: ₹1,211.70

Axis Share Price Recent Graph

Axis Share Price Target Tomorrow From 2025 to 2030

Below are some estimated share prices of Axis Bank Ltd. for the upcoming years based on market valuation, industry trends, and expert predictions.

S.No. Axis Bank Share Price Target Years SHARE PRICE TARGET 1. 2025 ₹1390 2. 2026 ₹1485 3. 2027 ₹1585 4. 2028 ₹1693 5. 2029 ₹1809 6. 2030 ₹1965

Shareholding Pattern For Axis Bank Share Price

Foreign Institutions: 43.94%

Mutual Funds: 32.02%

Promoters: 8.18%

Other Domestic Institutions: 8.86%

Retail and Others: 6.99%

Annual Income Statement of Axis Bank 2025

The chat given below shows the comparison between the revenue generated and net incomes of Axis Bank Limited for 5 years.

Details regarding the income statement for the year 2025 are given below.

Particulars Info 2025 Y/Y Change Revenue 767.14B 21.00% Operating Expenses 399.92B 7.38% Net Income 280.55B 6.32% Net Profit Margin 36.57 -12.13% Earning Per Share 84.77 5.83% EBITDA N/A N/A Effective Tax Rate 23.40% N/A

Risks and Challenges For Axis Bank Share Price

Market Competition

Axis Bank has to deal with the competition from other private as well as public sector banks. The threat of new entrants in the form of fintech companies extending their services of digital financial solutions may also pose a threat to the bank.

Economic Dependence

The performance of the bank is closely associated with the general economic conditions. Fluctuations in the economic environment, such as changes in interest rates, changes in the regulatory environment, or economic downturns, could impact the growth of loans, the quality of the assets, profitability and hence its share price.

Regulatory Compliance

The banking sector is a governed industry, and any change in the rules and regulations like capital adequacy norms, loan provisioning norms etc, could be a challenge for share price.

Credit Risk

Credit risk is one of the risks that Axis Bank faces as a bank; this is because some of its customers may fail to pay back the loans that they had been offered. An increase in NPAs is likely to have a bearing on both profitability and share price.