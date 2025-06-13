Axis Bank Share Price Target

Axis Bank Share Price Target 2025 To 2030 – Shareholding Pattern, Risks And Challenges

BySurbhi Rajpoot

Axis Bank is one of the fastest-growing private sector banks in India, which was established in 1993 with its headquarters in India. As of 2025, the bank has a staff strength of 90,000 employees, and it provides a wide array of banking and financial services such as retail banking, corporate banking, investment banking and others.

Axis Bank has been one of the most progressive banks in India due to its unique products, services and a large number of branches in India. 

Current Market Overview

  • Open: ₹1,231.00
  • High: ₹1,237.10  
  • Low: ₹1,210.80
  • Market Cap: ₹1,211.70
  • P/E Ratio: 13.36 
  • Dividend Yield: 0.083%  
  • 52-Week High: ₹1339.65  
  • 52-Week Low: ₹933.50
  • Current Price: ₹1,211.70  

Axis Share Price Recent Graph

Axis Bank Share Price Chart

Axis Share Price Target Tomorrow From 2025 to 2030  

Below are some estimated share prices of Axis Bank Ltd. for the upcoming years based on market valuation, industry trends, and expert predictions.

S.No. Axis Bank Share Price Target Years SHARE PRICE TARGET
1. 2025 ₹1390
2. 2026 ₹1485
3. 2027 ₹1585
4. 2028 ₹1693 
5. 2029 ₹1809
6. 2030 ₹1965

Shareholding Pattern For Axis Bank Share Price  

  • Foreign Institutions: 43.94%
  • Mutual Funds: 32.02%
  • Promoters: 8.18%   
  • Other Domestic Institutions: 8.86%
  • Retail and Others: 6.99%

Annual Income Statement of Axis Bank 2025

The chat given below shows the comparison between the revenue generated and net incomes of Axis Bank Limited for 5 years.

Annual Income Statement of Axis Bank 2025

Details regarding the income statement for the year 2025 are given below.

Particulars Info 2025 Y/Y Change
Revenue 767.14B 21.00%
Operating Expenses 399.92B 7.38%
Net Income 280.55B 6.32%
Net Profit Margin 36.57 -12.13%
Earning Per Share 84.77 5.83%
EBITDA N/A N/A
Effective Tax Rate 23.40% N/A

Risks and Challenges For Axis Bank Share Price  

Market Competition

Axis Bank has to deal with the competition from other private as well as public sector banks. The threat of new entrants in the form of fintech companies extending their services of digital financial solutions may also pose a threat to the bank. 

Economic Dependence

The performance of the bank is closely associated with the general economic conditions. Fluctuations in the economic environment, such as changes in interest rates, changes in the regulatory environment, or economic downturns, could impact the growth of loans, the quality of the assets, profitability and hence its share price. 

Regulatory Compliance

The banking sector is a governed industry, and any change in the rules and regulations like capital adequacy norms, loan provisioning norms etc, could be a challenge for share price. 

Credit Risk

Credit risk is one of the risks that Axis Bank faces as a bank; this is because some of its customers may fail to pay back the loans that they had been offered. An increase in NPAs is likely to have a bearing on both profitability and share price. 

Similar Posts

Sherwin-Williams Stock Price Prediction 2025

Stock Market Update – Sherwin-Williams Stock Price Prediction 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Sherwin-Williams Stock Price Prediction 2025:- Sherwin-Williams is a well-known global paint and coatings company with a strong market presence. The stock price prediction for 2025 looks positive due to the company’s consistent growth, innovative products, and expanding global operations. Factors like rising demand for eco-friendly paints, new construction projects, and technological advancements may support its…

Powell Max Stock Price Prediction 2025

Stock Market Update – Powell Max Stock Price Prediction 2025

ByRonak Sharma

Powell Max Stock Price Prediction 2025:- Powell Max Limited’s stock price prediction for 2025 will depend on its financial growth, market conditions, and investor sentiment. As a relatively small company, its stock may experience higher volatility, influenced by trading activity and limited analyst coverage. Regulatory risks and economic factors could also impact its performance. Powell…

Eplramco Cement Share Price Target

Eplramco Cement Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030 and More Details

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Ramco Cements Ltd is one of India’s prominent cement producers, known for its high-quality products and strong market presence, especially in South India. Founded in 1961, the company has grown through continuous innovation and a commitment to sustainability. Ramco focuses on producing a range of cement products that cater to residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects….

Natwest Group Stock Price Prediction 2025

Stock Market Update – Natwest Group Stock Price Prediction 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Natwest Group Stock Price Prediction 2025:- ​NatWest Group is a major UK-based bank headquartered in Edinburgh, serving over 19 million customers across retail, commercial, and private banking sectors. In 2024, the bank reported a strong financial performance with an operating profit before tax of £6.2 billion and a return on tangible equity of 17.5%. Looking…

Taparia Tools Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Taparia Tools Share Price Target 2025

ByRonak Sharma

Taparia Tools Share Price Target 2025:- Taparia Tools is a well-known manufacturer of hand tools in India, offering a wide range of products for industrial and domestic use. The share price target for 2025 looks optimistic, driven by the company’s strong market reputation, expansion efforts, and growing demand from the construction and manufacturing sectors. Taparia’s…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *