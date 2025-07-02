Share Market Update – Bajaj Consumer Share Price Target 2025

Bajaj Consumer Share Price Target 2025

Bajaj Consumer Share Price Target 2025:- Bajaj Consumer Care is a well-known Indian company that makes personal care products, especially hair oils. Its most popular product is Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil, which has been trusted by many families for years. The company focuses on offering light, non-sticky oils that care for both hair and scalp. Over time, Bajaj Consumer has also started adding new products to its range to reduce its dependence on just one item. While it faces strong competition in the market, the company continues to work on improving its reach, quality, and customer trust. Bajaj Consumer Share Price on NSE as of 2 July 2025 is 211.05 INR.

Bajaj Consumer Ltd: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 210.25
  • High: 213.00
  • Low: 210.00
  • Mkt cap: 2.90KCr
  • P/E ratio: 23.37
  • Div yield: N/A
  • 52-wk high: 288.95
  • 52-wk low: 151.00

Bajaj Consumer Share Price Chart

Bajaj Consumer Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Bajaj Consumer Share Price Target Years Bajaj Consumer Share Price Target Months Share Price Target
Bajaj Consumer Share Price Target 2025 January
Bajaj Consumer Share Price Target 2025 February
Bajaj Consumer Share Price Target 2025 March
Bajaj Consumer Share Price Target 2025 April
Bajaj Consumer Share Price Target 2025 May
Bajaj Consumer Share Price Target 2025 June
Bajaj Consumer Share Price Target 2025 July ₹220
Bajaj Consumer Share Price Target 2025 August ₹240
Bajaj Consumer Share Price Target 2025 September ₹260
Bajaj Consumer Share Price Target 2025 October ₹280
Bajaj Consumer Share Price Target 2025 November ₹290
Bajaj Consumer Share Price Target 2025 December ₹300

Bajaj Consumer Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 40.95%
  • FII: 10.6%
  • DII: 18.54%
  • Public: 29.91%

Key Factors Affecting Bajaj Consumer Share Price Growth

Here are 5 key risks and challenges that could impact Bajaj Consumer (Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd.):

1. Heavy Reliance on a Single Product (ADHO)

About 83% of the company’s revenue comes from its flagship Almond Drops Hair Oil (ADHO). This concentration makes Bajaj highly vulnerable if consumer preferences shift or competitors target this segment aggressively.

2. Strong Competition & Pricing Pressure

Operating in the crowded personal-care FMCG sector, Bajaj faces fierce rivalry from big brands like Hindustan Unilever and Dabur, as well as rising premium and natural brands (Mamaearth, WOW). This competition limits its ability to raise prices and maintain margins.

3. Raw-Material Cost Volatility

Input costs—particularly copra and other raw materials—have surged, squeezing EBITDA and net margins. Although the company has passed on some costs via price hikes, volatility still dampens profitability.

4. Slow Diversification & Product Launch Risks

Efforts to reduce dependency on ADHO are ongoing, with a target to grow non-ADHO categories to 40% of revenue by FY29. However, any delays or failures in launching successful new products could stall growth.

5. Mixed Financial Performance & Stock Sentiment

Bajaj’s stock has been under pressure—declining nearly 33% over the past year, hitting 52-week lows, and triggering bearish technical indicators. Recent earnings missed EPS forecasts by ~24%, prompting downward revisions in target prices (e.g., ICICI cut its target to ₹210–220).

Risks and Challenges for Bajaj Consumer Share Price

Here are 5 key risks and challenges that could impact Bajaj Consumer Care’s share price trajectory by 2025:

1. Declining Profitability and Revenue Pressures

Bajaj Consumer’s Q3 FY25 results saw revenue fall ~2% YoY to ₹234 crore and net profit drop 30% YoY to ₹25 crore, with operating income down ~21% QoQ, indicating weakening core performance.

2. Rising Raw Material and Operational Costs

Escalating input prices—especially copra and light liquid paraffin—have reduced gross margins (down ~150 bps YoY) and pressured EBITDA margins by ~190 bps. SG&A expenses surged ~148% YoY in Q3, signaling rising operating costs.

3. Brand Dependence and Limited Diversification

Relying heavily on Almond Drops Hair Oil (ADHO), which contributes ~80–83% of revenue, the company faces significant risk from shifts in consumer preferences. Slow progress in non-ADHO segments and price pressure in new launches remain concerns.

4. Intensifying Competition and Market Dynamics

The personal-care segment is fiercely competitive, with powerful rivals like HUL, Dabur, and rising “clean beauty” brands. Despite cost-passing efforts, increased A&P and product development expenses could limit margin recovery.

5. Weak Sentiment & Technical Underperformance

Bajaj Consumer shares have dropped ~37% over six months, hitting 52-week lows and underperforming key moving averages, triggering a “Strong Sell” technical rating by MarketsMojo. Analysts have cut both earnings estimates and price targets (e.g., ICICI Securities to ₹220).

