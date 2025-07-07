Bajaj Finance Share Price Target 2025: Will Technicals Keep the Rally Alive?
Bajaj Finance (NSE: BAJFINANCE) is currently trading at ₹926, showing a slight recovery post its recent dip near ₹910. With all major moving averages in bullish alignment and key oscillators mixed, the stock has the potential to reach ₹1,050–₹1,100 by late 2025, provided it holds current support levels.
1. Today’s Technical Snapshot
-
Price: ₹926 (+1.66%)
-
52-Week Range: ₹642.50 – ₹978.80
-
RSI (14): 50.86 – Neutral
-
MACD (12,26): +3.14 – Bullish
-
Stochastic: ~39 – Neutral
-
ADX (14): 13.30 – Building trend
-
50-/200-Day MA: ₹913 / ₹799 – Price is comfortably above MAs
2. Technical Signal Interpretation
-
Moving Averages: The stock is above its key MAs, showing a clear long-term uptrend
-
MACD: Positive and rising, suggesting bullish momentum.
-
RSI & Stochastic: Neutral, showing room for further upside without being overbought.
-
ADX: Around 13, indicating early-stage trend strength — could evolve into stronger momentum.
3. Support, Resistance & Fibonacci Pivots
-
Primary Support: ₹913 (50-day MA), followed by ₹899–₹900 zones
-
Immediate Resistance: ₹950–₹959 zone (pivot R2/R3)
-
Fibonacci Upside Targets: ₹1,000 – Next resistance band; then ₹1,033 – ₹1,048 extension levels.
4. Share Price Target for 2025
-
Base-case: ₹1,050 – Assuming the uptrend continues and ₹913 support holds.
-
Bull-case: ₹1,100 – If breakout above ₹959 is accompanied by volume and sector strength.
-
Bear-case Risk: A breakdown below ₹900–₹913 could lead to a retrace toward ₹860–₹880.
5. Risks & Caution Areas
-
Oscillators neutral: Without overbought signals, momentum may stall.
-
Must hold ₹913 support: Failure below may signal trend reversal.
-
Macro sensitivity: RBI rate actions, NBFC regulations, or economic slowdown could affect trend.
6. Recommended Trading Strategy
-
Entry: ₹920–₹925 (near current price and 50-day MA).
-
Stop-loss: ₹900 (just below support band).
-
Targets:
-
🔹 Initial: ₹1,000
-
🔹 Extension: ₹1,050 → ₹1,100
-
-
Momentum trigger: Add exposure if price breaks above ₹960 with strong volume.