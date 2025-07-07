Bajaj Finance Share Price Target 2025: Will Technicals Keep the Rally Alive?

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Bajaj Finance (NSE: BAJFINANCE) is currently trading at ₹926, showing a slight recovery post its recent dip near ₹910. With all major moving averages in bullish alignment and key oscillators mixed, the stock has the potential to reach ₹1,050–₹1,100 by late 2025, provided it holds current support levels.

1. Today’s Technical Snapshot

  • Price: ₹926 (+1.66%)

  • 52-Week Range: ₹642.50 – ₹978.80

  • RSI (14): 50.86 – Neutral

  • MACD (12,26): +3.14 – Bullish

  • Stochastic: ~39 – Neutral

  • ADX (14): 13.30 – Building trend

  • 50-/200-Day MA: ₹913 / ₹799 – Price is comfortably above MAs

Bajaj Finance Share Price Chart

2. Technical Signal Interpretation

  • Moving Averages: The stock is above its key MAs, showing a clear long-term uptrend

  • MACD: Positive and rising, suggesting bullish momentum.

  • RSI & Stochastic: Neutral, showing room for further upside without being overbought.

  • ADX: Around 13, indicating early-stage trend strength — could evolve into stronger momentum.

3. Support, Resistance & Fibonacci Pivots

  • Primary Support: ₹913 (50-day MA), followed by ₹899–₹900 zones

  • Immediate Resistance: ₹950–₹959 zone (pivot R2/R3)

  • Fibonacci Upside Targets: ₹1,000 – Next resistance band; then ₹1,033 – ₹1,048 extension levels.

4. Share Price Target for 2025

  • Base-case: ₹1,050 – Assuming the uptrend continues and ₹913 support holds.

  • Bull-case: ₹1,100 – If breakout above ₹959 is accompanied by volume and sector strength.

  • Bear-case Risk: A breakdown below ₹900–₹913 could lead to a retrace toward ₹860–₹880.

5. Risks & Caution Areas

  • Oscillators neutral: Without overbought signals, momentum may stall.

  • Must hold ₹913 support: Failure below may signal trend reversal.

  • Macro sensitivity: RBI rate actions, NBFC regulations, or economic slowdown could affect trend.

6. Recommended Trading Strategy

  • Entry: ₹920–₹925 (near current price and 50-day MA).

  • Stop-loss: ₹900 (just below support band).

  • Targets:

    • 🔹 Initial: ₹1,000

    • 🔹 Extension: ₹1,050 → ₹1,100

  • Momentum trigger: Add exposure if price breaks above ₹960 with strong volume.

