Bandhan Bank Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030 and More Details

Bandhan Bank Ltd is a prominent private sector bank in India, known for its focus on serving underbanked and rural communities. Founded in 2015, it initially specialized in microfinance but has since expanded its offerings to include a full range of banking services, including personal loans, savings accounts, and small business financing. Bandhan Bank Share Price on NSE as of 26 May 2025 is 165.25 INR. Here are more details on Bandhan Bank Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Bandhan Bank Ltd: Market Overview

  • Open Price: ₹166.40
  • High Price: ₹166.45
  • Low Price: ₹164.43
  • Previous Close: ₹165.60
  • Volume: 3,239,902
  • Value (Lacs): ₹5,360.74
  • P/E ratio: 9.70
  • Div yield: N/A
  • 52-wk high: ₹222.31
  • 52-wk low: ₹128.16
  • Mkt cap: ₹26,655
  • Face Value: ₹10

Bandhan Bank Share Price Chart

 

Bandhan Bank Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Bandhan Bank Share Price Target  Years SHARE PRICE TARGET 
2025 ₹230
2026 ₹250
2027 ₹270
2028 ₹300
2029 ₹330
2030 ₹360

Bandhan Bank Share Price Target 2025

Bandhan Bank share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹230. Here are three key factors that could affect Bandhan Bank’s share price growth in 2025:

  • Diversification of Loan Portfolio: Expanding beyond microfinance into more diversified sectors like retail, housing, and MSME loans can help Bandhan Bank reduce dependency on one sector and stabilize income. This diversification can make the bank’s revenue less susceptible to market fluctuations, supporting steady share price growth.
  • Branch Network and Digital Banking Expansion: Continued expansion of both physical branches and digital banking services can enhance Bandhan Bank’s customer reach and service delivery, attracting more account holders. A larger customer base and stronger digital presence can contribute to revenue growth and positively influence share price.

  • Strong Economic Growth in Key Markets: Growth in India’s rural and semi-urban regions, where Bandhan Bank has a substantial presence, can boost demand for financial services. Economic growth in these areas can lead to higher credit demand and increased deposits, supporting the bank’s profitability and enhancing investor confidence in its share price performance.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Target 2030

Bandhan Bank share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹360. Here are three potential risks and challenges that could affect Bandhan Bank’s share price by 2030:

  • Credit Risk in Microfinance Segment: As Bandhan Bank has a large exposure to the microfinance sector, economic downturns, natural disasters, or policy changes impacting low-income borrowers could lead to high non-performing assets (NPAs). This risk could strain the bank’s financial stability and impact investor confidence, affecting its long-term share price.
  • Regulatory and Policy Changes: Changes in government policies or regulations regarding microfinance or small lending practices could directly impact Bandhan Bank’s business model. New restrictions, loan caps, or regulatory pressures may limit growth potential, posing a challenge to achieving ambitious share price targets by 2030.

  • Increased Competition in Digital Banking: As digital banking gains popularity, competition from fintech companies and other banks investing in technology could impact Bandhan Bank’s growth if it fails to innovate quickly. Adapting to technological advancements will be crucial for customer retention, and lagging could affect market share and, subsequently, share price.

Shareholding Pattern For Bandhan Bank Ltd

  • Promoters: 39.98%
  • FII: 22.73%
  • DII: 16.36%
  • Public: 20.92%

 

Bandhan Bank Ltd Financials

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change
Revenue 106.92B 21.58%
Operating expense 70.68B 20.81%
Net income 27.45B 23.13%
Net profit margin 25.68 23.13%
Earnings per share 1.30% 17.04
EBITDA
Effective tax rate 24.23%

 

Bandhan Bank Quarterly Financials

 

