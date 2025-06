Share Market Update – Bank of Baroda Share Price Target 2025

Bank of Baroda Share Price Target 2025:- Bank of Baroda, one of India’s leading public sector banks, plays a key role in the country’s financial sector with its strong domestic and international presence. The share price target for 2025 will depend on factors such as credit growth, improved asset quality, and its digital banking initiatives. Bank of Baroda Share Price on NSE as of 12 June 2025 is 242.95 INR.

Bank of Baroda Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 246.00

High: 246.80

Low: 242.13

Mkt cap: 1.25LCr

P/E ratio: 6.06

Div yield: 3.44%

52-wk high: 290.50

52-wk low: 190.70

Bank of Baroda Share Price Chart

Bank of Baroda Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Bank of Baroda Share Price Target Years Bank of Baroda Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Bank of Baroda Share Price Target 2025 January – Bank of Baroda Share Price Target 2025 February – Bank of Baroda Share Price Target 2025 March – Bank of Baroda Share Price Target 2025 April – Bank of Baroda Share Price Target 2025 May – Bank of Baroda Share Price Target 2025 June ₹270 Bank of Baroda Share Price Target 2025 July ₹280 Bank of Baroda Share Price Target 2025 August ₹290 Bank of Baroda Share Price Target 2025 September ₹300 Bank of Baroda Share Price Target 2025 October ₹310 Bank of Baroda Share Price Target 2025 November ₹320 Bank of Baroda Share Price Target 2025 December ₹330

Bank of Baroda Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 63.97%

FII: 8.98%

DII: 18.23%

Public: 8.83%

