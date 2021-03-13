Share Market Update – Bank of Maharashtra Share Price Target 2025

Bank of Maharashtra Share Price Target 2025:- Bank of Maharashtra’s share price target for 2025 will depend on its loan growth, asset quality, and ability to manage non-performing assets (NPAs). As a public sector bank, government support and banking reforms could play a key role in its performance. Expanding digital banking services and improving financial stability may help the bank compete with private players. Bank of Maharashtra Share Price on NSE as of 18 February 2025 is 48.28 INR.

Bank of Maharashtra Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 48.67

High: 48.67

Low: 47.55

Mkt cap: 37.13KCr

P/E ratio: 6.62

Div yield: 2.90%

52-wk high: 73.50

52-wk low: 46.11

Bank of Maharashtra Share Price Chart

Bank of Maharashtra Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Bank of Maharashtra Share Price Target Years Bank of Maharashtra Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Bank of Maharashtra Share Price Target 2025 January – Bank of Maharashtra Share Price Target 2025 February ₹50 Bank of Maharashtra Share Price Target 2025 March ₹52 Bank of Maharashtra Share Price Target 2025 April ₹54 Bank of Maharashtra Share Price Target 2025 May ₹56 Bank of Maharashtra Share Price Target 2025 June ₹58 Bank of Maharashtra Share Price Target 2025 July ₹60 Bank of Maharashtra Share Price Target 2025 August ₹63 Bank of Maharashtra Share Price Target 2025 September ₹66 Bank of Maharashtra Share Price Target 2025 October ₹69 Bank of Maharashtra Share Price Target 2025 November ₹72 Bank of Maharashtra Share Price Target 2025 December ₹75

Bank of Maharashtra Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 79.6%

FII: 1.53%

DII: 10.87%

Public: 7.99%

Key Factors Affecting Bank of Maharashtra Share Price Growth

Here are six key factors that could impact Bank of Maharashtra’s share price target for 2025:

Loan Growth & Credit Expansion – Increasing loan disbursements to businesses and individuals can drive revenue and profitability, positively impacting the share price. Asset Quality & NPA Management – Reducing non-performing assets (NPAs) and improving asset quality will strengthen investor confidence and support stock performance. Government Support & PSU Banking Reforms – As a public sector bank, government policies, capital infusions, and banking sector reforms can significantly influence its growth. Interest Rate Movements – Changes in RBI’s interest rates affect the bank’s net interest margin (NIM), impacting earnings and overall stock valuation. Digital Banking & Technological Advancements – Expanding digital banking services, fintech collaborations, and improved customer experience can help the bank stay competitive and attract new customers. Economic Growth & Credit Demand – A strong Indian economy with rising demand for loans in sectors like MSMEs, housing, and infrastructure will support the bank’s financial growth and stock outlook.

Risks and Challenges for Bank of Maharashtra Share Price

Here are six key risks and challenges that could impact Bank of Maharashtra’s share price target for 2025:

High Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) – A rise in bad loans can weaken the bank’s financial health, reduce profitability, and negatively impact investor confidence. Regulatory & Policy Changes – Changes in banking regulations, RBI policies, or government intervention can affect the bank’s operations, loan disbursement, and profitability. Competition from Private & Digital Banks – Strong competition from private sector banks and emerging fintech companies may put pressure on market share and customer retention. Interest Rate Fluctuations – Any changes in RBI’s interest rates can affect the bank’s net interest margin (NIM), influencing revenue and overall stock performance. Economic Slowdown & Credit Demand – A weak economy or lower demand for loans from businesses and individuals can slow down growth and affect earnings. Cybersecurity & Digital Banking Risks – As the bank expands its digital services, risks related to cyberattacks, data breaches, or technical failures could impact customer trust and operations.

