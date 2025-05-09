Share Market Update – Bansisons Tea Share Price Target 2025

Bansisons Tea Share Price Target 2025:- Bansisons Tea is a well-known tea brand that offers a variety of premium teas. The company focuses on providing high-quality products that cater to different tastes and preferences. Bansisons Tea has built a strong reputation for its rich flavors and commitment to quality, making it a popular choice among tea lovers. Bansisons Tea Share Price on BOM as of 9 May 2025 is 5.60 INR.

Bansisons Tea Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 5.60

High: 5.60

Low: 5.60

Mkt cap: 3.54Cr

P/E ratio: N/A

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 8.90

52-wk low: 3.80

Bansisons Tea Share Price Chart

Bansisons Tea Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Bansisons Tea Share Price Target Years Bansisons Tea Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Bansisons Tea Share Price Target 2025 January – Bansisons Tea Share Price Target 2025 February – Bansisons Tea Share Price Target 2025 March – Bansisons Tea Share Price Target 2025 April – Bansisons Tea Share Price Target 2025 May ₹6 Bansisons Tea Share Price Target 2025 June ₹6.50 Bansisons Tea Share Price Target 2025 July ₹7 Bansisons Tea Share Price Target 2025 August ₹7.50 Bansisons Tea Share Price Target 2025 September ₹8 Bansisons Tea Share Price Target 2025 October ₹8.50 Bansisons Tea Share Price Target 2025 November ₹9 Bansisons Tea Share Price Target 2025 December ₹10

Bansisons Tea Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 23.15%

FII: 0%

DII: 0%

Public: 76.85%

Key Factors Affecting Bansisons Tea Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd.‘s share price by 2025:

Debt-Free Status

The company maintains a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, indicating no reliance on borrowed funds. This debt-free status provides financial stability and flexibility for future investments. Low Market Valuation

With a price-to-book ratio of 0.59, the company’s stock is trading below its book value, potentially making it attractive to value investors seeking undervalued opportunities. Ownership of Tea Plantation

Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd. owns a 400-acre tea plantation, ensuring a steady supply of raw materials and potential for vertical integration, which can enhance profit margins. Historical Share Price Performance

Over the past year, the company’s share price has increased by 37.59%, indicating positive investor sentiment and potential for continued growth. Strategic Partnerships

The company has established partnerships with multiple tea manufacturers, which can lead to expanded market reach and increased sales opportunities.

Risks and Challenges for Bansisons Tea Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges to consider for “Bansisons Tea Share Price Target 2025”:

Market Competition: The tea industry is highly competitive, with both local and international brands vying for market share. Increased competition from established players or new entrants could impact Bansisons Tea’s market position and profitability, affecting its share price target. Raw Material Costs: Tea production relies heavily on the cost and availability of raw materials, such as tea leaves. Any fluctuations in the cost of raw materials due to weather conditions, labor shortages, or international trade policies could increase production costs and impact profit margins. Regulatory Changes: The tea industry is subject to various regulations related to health standards, environmental policies, and taxation. Any sudden changes in these regulations could increase compliance costs or restrict market access, putting pressure on the company’s growth and share price. Economic Conditions: Economic downturns, inflation, or changes in consumer spending behavior could reduce demand for premium products, like Bansisons Tea. This could negatively impact their revenue and, subsequently, the stock price. Supply Chain Disruptions: Tea production and distribution are global processes, and any disruptions in the supply chain—whether due to natural disasters, geopolitical tensions, or logistical issues—could delay production and lead to a decrease in sales, affecting the company’s performance and share price target.

