Bansisons Tea Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Bansisons Tea Share Price Target 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Bansisons Tea Share Price Target 2025:- Bansisons Tea is a well-known tea brand that offers a variety of premium teas. The company focuses on providing high-quality products that cater to different tastes and preferences. Bansisons Tea has built a strong reputation for its rich flavors and commitment to quality, making it a popular choice among tea lovers. Bansisons Tea Share Price on BOM as of 9 May 2025 is 5.60 INR.

Bansisons Tea Ltd: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 5.60
  • High: 5.60
  • Low: 5.60
  • Mkt cap: 3.54Cr
  • P/E ratio: N/A
  • Div yield: N/A
  • 52-wk high: 8.90
  • 52-wk low: 3.80

Bansisons Tea Share Price Chart

Bansisons Tea Share Price Chart

Bansisons Tea Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Bansisons Tea Share Price Target Years Bansisons Tea Share Price Target Months Share Price Target
Bansisons Tea Share Price Target 2025 January
Bansisons Tea Share Price Target 2025 February
Bansisons Tea Share Price Target 2025 March
Bansisons Tea Share Price Target 2025 April
Bansisons Tea Share Price Target 2025 May ₹6
Bansisons Tea Share Price Target 2025 June ₹6.50
Bansisons Tea Share Price Target 2025 July ₹7
Bansisons Tea Share Price Target 2025 August ₹7.50
Bansisons Tea Share Price Target 2025 September ₹8
Bansisons Tea Share Price Target 2025 October ₹8.50
Bansisons Tea Share Price Target 2025 November ₹9
Bansisons Tea Share Price Target 2025 December ₹10

Bansisons Tea Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 23.15%
  • FII: 0%
  • DII: 0%
  • Public: 76.85%

Key Factors Affecting Bansisons Tea Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd.‘s share price by 2025:

  1. Debt-Free Status
    The company maintains a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, indicating no reliance on borrowed funds. This debt-free status provides financial stability and flexibility for future investments.

  2. Low Market Valuation
    With a price-to-book ratio of 0.59, the company’s stock is trading below its book value, potentially making it attractive to value investors seeking undervalued opportunities.

  3. Ownership of Tea Plantation
    Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd. owns a 400-acre tea plantation, ensuring a steady supply of raw materials and potential for vertical integration, which can enhance profit margins.

  4. Historical Share Price Performance
    Over the past year, the company’s share price has increased by 37.59%, indicating positive investor sentiment and potential for continued growth.

  5. Strategic Partnerships
    The company has established partnerships with multiple tea manufacturers, which can lead to expanded market reach and increased sales opportunities.

Risks and Challenges for Bansisons Tea Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges to consider for “Bansisons Tea Share Price Target 2025”:

  1. Market Competition: The tea industry is highly competitive, with both local and international brands vying for market share. Increased competition from established players or new entrants could impact Bansisons Tea’s market position and profitability, affecting its share price target.

  2. Raw Material Costs: Tea production relies heavily on the cost and availability of raw materials, such as tea leaves. Any fluctuations in the cost of raw materials due to weather conditions, labor shortages, or international trade policies could increase production costs and impact profit margins.

  3. Regulatory Changes: The tea industry is subject to various regulations related to health standards, environmental policies, and taxation. Any sudden changes in these regulations could increase compliance costs or restrict market access, putting pressure on the company’s growth and share price.

  4. Economic Conditions: Economic downturns, inflation, or changes in consumer spending behavior could reduce demand for premium products, like Bansisons Tea. This could negatively impact their revenue and, subsequently, the stock price.

  5. Supply Chain Disruptions: Tea production and distribution are global processes, and any disruptions in the supply chain—whether due to natural disasters, geopolitical tensions, or logistical issues—could delay production and lead to a decrease in sales, affecting the company’s performance and share price target.

Read Also:- Share Market Update – T Spiritual Share Price Target 2025

Similar Posts

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Price Prediction 2025

Stock Market Update – Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Price Prediction 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Price Prediction 2025:- Sarepta Therapeutics’ stock price in 2025 will largely depend on the success of its gene therapy and RNA-based treatments for rare diseases. Positive clinical trial results and FDA approvals could drive strong growth, while regulatory delays or safety concerns may create setbacks. The company faces rising competition in the…

Delhivery Share Price Target

Delhivery Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030- Prediction, Market Overview

ByRonak Sharma

Delhivery Ltd is a leading logistics and supply chain company in India, known for providing end-to-end solutions across e-commerce, retail, and other industries. Founded in 2011, Delhivery offers services like parcel delivery, warehousing, freight, and last-mile logistics. The company has built a strong network across India with advanced technology, including automation and AI, to ensure…

Gujarat Pipavav Port Share Price Target

Gujarat Pipavav Port Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030 and More Details

ByRonak Sharma

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd is one of India’s leading ports, strategically located on the western coast in Gujarat. It operates as a multi-cargo port, efficiently handling containers, bulk, and liquid cargo. Known for its advanced infrastructure and deep-draft berths, the port caters to both domestic and international shipping lines. Gujarat Pipavav Port Share Price on…

One Point One Solutions Share Price Target

Stock Market Update – One Point One Solutions Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030

ByRonak Sharma

One Point One Solutions Ltd is an Indian outsourcing company that provides customer support and business process outsourcing (BPO) services. Headquartered in Hyderabad, the company specializes in offering solutions to clients across various sectors, including telecommunications, banking, and e-commerce. Their services include customer care, back-office support, and telemarketing, all aimed at improving customer experience and…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *