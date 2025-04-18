Share Market Update – Basilic Fly Studio Share Price Target 2025

Basilic Fly Studio Share Price Target 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Basilic Fly Studio Share Price Target 2025:- Basilic Fly Studio Ltd. is a prominent visual effects (VFX) company based in India, established in 2012. Specializing in high-end VFX and 2D-to-3D conversion services, the company caters to the media and entertainment industry, delivering captivating visual experiences for movies, television shows, web series, and commercials. With a global presence, including offices in Chennai, Pune, London, and Vancouver, Basilic Fly Studio has built a reputation for excellence in post-production activities. Basilic Fly Studio Share Price on BOM as of 18 April 2025 is 277.45 INR.

Basilic Fly Studio Ltd: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 271.00
  • High: 277.45
  • Low: 269.95
  • Mkt cap: 644Cr
  • P/E ratio: N/A
  • Div yield: N/A
  • 52-wk high: 657.60
  • 52-wk low: 223.15

Basilic Fly Studio Share Price Chart

Basilic Fly Studio Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Basilic Fly Studio Share Price Target Years Basilic Fly Studio Share Price Target Months Share Price Target
Basilic Fly Studio Share Price Target 2025 January
Basilic Fly Studio Share Price Target 2025 February
Basilic Fly Studio Share Price Target 2025 March
Basilic Fly Studio Share Price Target 2025 April ₹320
Basilic Fly Studio Share Price Target 2025 May ₹360
Basilic Fly Studio Share Price Target 2025 June ₹400
Basilic Fly Studio Share Price Target 2025 July ₹440
Basilic Fly Studio Share Price Target 2025 August ₹480
Basilic Fly Studio Share Price Target 2025 September ₹520
Basilic Fly Studio Share Price Target 2025 October ₹560
Basilic Fly Studio Share Price Target 2025 November ₹600
Basilic Fly Studio Share Price Target 2025 December ₹660

Basilic Fly Studio Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 59.9%
  • FII: 0.28%
  • DII: 0%
  • Public: 39.82%

Key Factors Affecting Basilic Fly Studio Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of Basilic Fly Studio Ltd.’s share price by 2025:

  1. Strong Financial Performance: In FY2023-24, Basilic Fly Studio reported a consolidated revenue of ₹102.67 crore, up from ₹78.67 crore in the previous year, marking a 30.5% increase. The net profit also rose by 31% to ₹36.5 crore, indicating robust financial health.

  2. High Profitability Ratios: The company boasts a return on equity (ROE) of 47.2% and an operating margin of 46.77%, reflecting efficient management and strong profitability.

  3. Global Presence and Client Base: With subsidiaries in Canada and the UK, Basilic Fly Studio serves a diverse international clientele, enhancing its market reach and revenue potential.

  4. Industry Growth Potential: The global visual effects (VFX) industry is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing demand in film, television, and digital media. As a VFX company, Basilic Fly Studio is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend.

  5. Strategic Acquisitions and Expansion: The company’s strategic acquisitions and expansion into direct client engagements have shifted its business model from subcontracted work to securing direct contracts, potentially leading to higher margins and sustained growth.

Risks and Challenges for Basilic Fly Studio Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Basilic Fly Studio Ltd.’s share price target for 2025:

  1. Negative Free Cash Flow: Despite reporting profits, Basilic Fly Studio has experienced negative free cash flow, with an outflow of ₹187 million in the year ending September 2024. This discrepancy between reported profits and actual cash generation may raise concerns about the company’s financial sustainability.

  2. Share Price Volatility: The company’s stock has shown significant volatility, with a 33.96% decline over the past six months and a 27.82% decrease over the past year as of April 16, 2025. Such fluctuations can affect investor confidence and the stock’s attractiveness.

  3. Concentration of Revenue Sources: In FY2023, the top five customers accounted for 59% of Basilic Fly Studio’s revenue. This high dependency on a limited number of clients poses a risk; the loss of any major client could significantly impact the company’s financial performance.

  4. Limited Analyst Coverage: There is currently insufficient analyst coverage to forecast Basilic Fly Studio’s growth and revenue, making it challenging for investors to assess the company’s future prospects accurately. 

  5. Corporate Governance Concerns: The company has experienced several executive resignations, including that of the Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary in 2024. Frequent changes in key management positions can lead to operational disruptions and may raise concerns about corporate governance practices.

