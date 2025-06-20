Share Market Update – Beezaasan Explotech Share Price Target 2025

Beezaasan Explotech Share Price Target 2025:- Beezaasan Explotech Limited is an Indian company that makes and supplies industrial explosives used in mining, construction, and infrastructure projects. Founded in 1995 and based in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, the company offers a wide range of products like slurry explosives, detonating fuses, and safety fuses. It operates across several states in India and holds important quality and safety certifications like ISO 9001 and ISO 14001. Beezaasan recently raised funds through an SME IPO to expand its manufacturing facilities and storage capacity. Beezaasan Explotech Share Price on BOM as of 20 June 2025 is 244.90 INR.

Beezaasan Explotech Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 237.75

High: 245.00

Low: 237.75

Mkt cap: 316.44Cr

P/E ratio: 18.25

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 272.30

52-wk low: 145.65

Beezaasan Explotech Share Price Chart

Beezaasan Explotech Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Beezaasan Explotech Share Price Target Years Beezaasan Explotech Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Beezaasan Explotech Share Price Target 2025 January – Beezaasan Explotech Share Price Target 2025 February – Beezaasan Explotech Share Price Target 2025 March – Beezaasan Explotech Share Price Target 2025 April – Beezaasan Explotech Share Price Target 2025 May – Beezaasan Explotech Share Price Target 2025 June ₹250 Beezaasan Explotech Share Price Target 2025 July ₹255 Beezaasan Explotech Share Price Target 2025 August ₹260 Beezaasan Explotech Share Price Target 2025 September ₹265 Beezaasan Explotech Share Price Target 2025 October ₹270 Beezaasan Explotech Share Price Target 2025 November ₹275 Beezaasan Explotech Share Price Target 2025 December ₹280

Beezaasan Explotech Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 70.66%

FII: 6.01%

DII: 3.29%

Public: 20.04%

Key Factors Affecting Beezaasan Explotech Share Price Growth

Here are 5 key factors that could drive Beezaasan Explotech’s share price heading into 2025:

1. Infrastructure & Mining Boom

India’s expanding infrastructure projects and robust growth in mining and cement sectors will increase demand for industrial explosives—a core offering of Beezaasan Explotech. The company is well-positioned to benefit.

2. Wide Product Range & Safety Certifications

The company offers a full suite of explosives—slurry, emulsion, cartridge, detonating—and holds ISO certifications (9001, 14001, 45001). This helps build trust and win contracts in safety-sensitive industries.

3. PAN-India Reach & Sector Diversification

With operations across 11 states and 2 Union Territories, Beezaasan serves multiple sectors (mining, cement, defense), reducing reliance on any single market or region.

4. Expanded Capacity Using IPO Funds

Proceeds from its ₹59.93 crore SME IPO are earmarked for expanding facilities—adding emulsion, detonating fuse plants, storage magazines, and logistics—boosting production and delivery capacity.

5. Strategic Partnerships and Long-Term Contracts

Longstanding relationships with mining conglomerates, infrastructure companies, and defense agencies provide stable revenue and opportunities to deepen penetration in high-value sectors

Risks and Challenges for Beezaasan Explotech Share Price

Here are 5 key risks and challenges that could affect Beezaasan Explotech’s share price target for 2025:

1. Strict Regulatory Compliance

Being in the explosives sector, the company must comply with heavy regulations, secure frequent licenses and approvals, and bear high registration costs. Any delays or failures can disrupt production and hurt financial stability.

2. Hazardous Material and Safety Risks

Handling explosive materials like ammonium nitrate carries inherent accident risks. Even with safety measures and insurance, any incident could lead to legal liabilities, reputational damage, and operational shutdowns.

3. Raw Material Dependency and Price Volatility

Dependence on specific suppliers, without long-term contracts, makes the company vulnerable to raw material shortages and price swings, which can strain profitability and supply consistency.

4. Tender-Based Revenue and Competition

Revenue is largely based on winning tenders, which brings fierce price competition and thin margins. Losing major contracts, or delays in securing supply orders, could significantly impact earnings

5. Geographic Concentration & Infrastructure Limitations

Operations are mostly in Gujarat, with limited physical reach beyond 11 states. This creates regional vulnerabilities—any local policy change, logistical issue, or lack of expansion into high-growth regions could constrain the company’s scope.

