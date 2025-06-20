Share Market Update – Beezaasan Explotech Share Price Target 2025
Beezaasan Explotech Share Price Target 2025:- Beezaasan Explotech Limited is an Indian company that makes and supplies industrial explosives used in mining, construction, and infrastructure projects. Founded in 1995 and based in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, the company offers a wide range of products like slurry explosives, detonating fuses, and safety fuses. It operates across several states in India and holds important quality and safety certifications like ISO 9001 and ISO 14001. Beezaasan recently raised funds through an SME IPO to expand its manufacturing facilities and storage capacity. Beezaasan Explotech Share Price on BOM as of 20 June 2025 is 244.90 INR.
Beezaasan Explotech Ltd: Current Market Overview
- Open: 237.75
- High: 245.00
- Low: 237.75
- Mkt cap: 316.44Cr
- P/E ratio: 18.25
- Div yield: N/A
- 52-wk high: 272.30
- 52-wk low: 145.65
Beezaasan Explotech Share Price Chart
Beezaasan Explotech Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)
|Beezaasan Explotech Share Price Target Years
|Beezaasan Explotech Share Price Target Months
|Share Price Target
|Beezaasan Explotech Share Price Target 2025
|January
|–
|Beezaasan Explotech Share Price Target 2025
|February
|–
|Beezaasan Explotech Share Price Target 2025
|March
|–
|Beezaasan Explotech Share Price Target 2025
|April
|–
|Beezaasan Explotech Share Price Target 2025
|May
|–
|Beezaasan Explotech Share Price Target 2025
|June
|₹250
|Beezaasan Explotech Share Price Target 2025
|July
|₹255
|Beezaasan Explotech Share Price Target 2025
|August
|₹260
|Beezaasan Explotech Share Price Target 2025
|September
|₹265
|Beezaasan Explotech Share Price Target 2025
|October
|₹270
|Beezaasan Explotech Share Price Target 2025
|November
|₹275
|Beezaasan Explotech Share Price Target 2025
|December
|₹280
Beezaasan Explotech Shareholding Pattern
- Promoters: 70.66%
- FII: 6.01%
- DII: 3.29%
- Public: 20.04%
Key Factors Affecting Beezaasan Explotech Share Price Growth
Here are 5 key factors that could drive Beezaasan Explotech’s share price heading into 2025:
1. Infrastructure & Mining Boom
India’s expanding infrastructure projects and robust growth in mining and cement sectors will increase demand for industrial explosives—a core offering of Beezaasan Explotech. The company is well-positioned to benefit.
2. Wide Product Range & Safety Certifications
The company offers a full suite of explosives—slurry, emulsion, cartridge, detonating—and holds ISO certifications (9001, 14001, 45001). This helps build trust and win contracts in safety-sensitive industries.
3. PAN-India Reach & Sector Diversification
With operations across 11 states and 2 Union Territories, Beezaasan serves multiple sectors (mining, cement, defense), reducing reliance on any single market or region.
4. Expanded Capacity Using IPO Funds
Proceeds from its ₹59.93 crore SME IPO are earmarked for expanding facilities—adding emulsion, detonating fuse plants, storage magazines, and logistics—boosting production and delivery capacity.
5. Strategic Partnerships and Long-Term Contracts
Longstanding relationships with mining conglomerates, infrastructure companies, and defense agencies provide stable revenue and opportunities to deepen penetration in high-value sectors
Risks and Challenges for Beezaasan Explotech Share Price
Here are 5 key risks and challenges that could affect Beezaasan Explotech’s share price target for 2025:
1. Strict Regulatory Compliance
Being in the explosives sector, the company must comply with heavy regulations, secure frequent licenses and approvals, and bear high registration costs. Any delays or failures can disrupt production and hurt financial stability.
2. Hazardous Material and Safety Risks
Handling explosive materials like ammonium nitrate carries inherent accident risks. Even with safety measures and insurance, any incident could lead to legal liabilities, reputational damage, and operational shutdowns.
3. Raw Material Dependency and Price Volatility
Dependence on specific suppliers, without long-term contracts, makes the company vulnerable to raw material shortages and price swings, which can strain profitability and supply consistency.
4. Tender-Based Revenue and Competition
Revenue is largely based on winning tenders, which brings fierce price competition and thin margins. Losing major contracts, or delays in securing supply orders, could significantly impact earnings
5. Geographic Concentration & Infrastructure Limitations
Operations are mostly in Gujarat, with limited physical reach beyond 11 states. This creates regional vulnerabilities—any local policy change, logistical issue, or lack of expansion into high-growth regions could constrain the company’s scope.
