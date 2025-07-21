BEL Share Price Target 2025: Can Bharat Electronics Reach ₹490?

BEL Share Price Target 2025: Can Bharat Electronics Reach ₹490?

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), India’s defense electronics giant, has been consolidating around ₹395. Amid robust government contracts and global collaborations, investors are wondering: Can BEL hit ₹490 by the end of 2025?

About BEL (Bharat Electronics)

  • Sector: Defense Electronics, Aerospace, Homeland Security

  • Current Price: ₹400 (NSE: BEL)

  • Market Cap: Approx. ₹2.92LCr

  • 52-Week Range: ₹240.25 – ₹436.00

  • P/E Ratio: ~45x

BEL serves the Indian armed forces and exports to over 20 countries. Its collaborations with global players like Israel Aerospace Industries and Safran Electronics strengthen its growth prospects.

BEL Share Price Chart

Latest Technical Analysis

Indicator Status
RSI (14-Day) ~45 (Neutral)
MACD Bearish Crossover
Stochastic RSI Buy Signal
50-Day MA ₹405 (Resistance)
200-Day MA ₹410 (Resistance)

Support & Resistance

  • Support: ₹383 – ₹394

  • Resistance: ₹405 → ₹436 (52-Week High)

BEL is trading close to support, and a breakout above ₹405 could trigger further upside.

BEL Share Price Target 2025

Period Target Price Upside Potential
Short-Term ₹406 – ₹420 3% to 6%
Medium-Term ₹436 – ₹450 11% to 14%
Long-Term (2025) ₹490 – ₹550 24% to 40%

Analyst Views

  • Nuvama: ₹430 target

  • Motilal Oswal: ₹490 (~20% upside)

  • AlphaSpread: Average target ₹414.72, High: ₹577.5

Suggested Trading Strategy

  • Entry Range: ₹390 – ₹395

  • Buy Confirmation: Above ₹405 with volume

  • Targets: ₹420 → ₹450 → ₹490

  • Stop-Loss: ₹380

Risks to Watch

  • Sustained fall below ₹383 can weaken momentum.

  • High valuations (~45 P/E) could lead to profit booking.

  • Delays in defense orders or global economic slowdowns.

Summary

Metric Value
Current Price ₹400
2025 Target ₹490 – ₹550
Support Zone ₹383 – ₹394
Resistance Levels ₹405 – ₹436
Technical Outlook Neutral short-term, bullish mid-term
Risk Profile Moderate

BEL has strong fundamentals backed by defense orders and strategic partnerships. While short-term signals are mixed, the long-term target of ₹490 by 2025 remains achievable, especially if the stock breaks ₹405 convincingly.

Similar Posts

Magellanic Cloud Ltd Share Price Target

Magellanic Cloud Ltd Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030 – Stock Market Update

ByAnkita Vasishtha

JTL Industries Ltd is a growing company in India, well-known for producing high-quality steel pipes and tubes. The company provides products for various industries, including construction, agriculture, water, and gas transport. They are focused on using advanced technology to ensure strong, durable, and reliable steel solutions. JTL Industries Share Price on NSE as of 14…

KRN Heat Exchanger Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – KRN Heat Exchanger Share Price Target 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

KRN Heat Exchanger Share Price Target 2025:- KRN Heat Exchanger is a growing industrial equipment company specializing in efficient heat transfer solutions for various industries. The company’s share price target for 2025 will depend on factors like increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions, expansion into new markets, and advancements in technology. If KRN successfully secures more…

Udaipur Cement Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Udaipur Cement Share Price Target 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Udaipur Cement Share Price Target 2025:- ​​Udaipur Cement Works Ltd is a growing company in the Indian cement industry. It is known for producing quality cement used in construction and infrastructure. The company is a part of the well-known JK Lakshmi Cement group, which adds to its credibility. Udaipur Cement is working on expanding its…

Hexaware Technologies Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Hexaware Technologies Share Price Target 2025

ByRonak Sharma

Hexaware Technologies Share Price Target 2025:- Hexaware Technologies’ share price target for 2025 will depend on its ability to grow in the competitive IT services sector. The company is focusing on digital transformation, cloud computing, and AI-driven solutions, which could drive revenue. Strong global demand for IT services, strategic partnerships, and expansion into new markets…

Shyam Century Ferrous Share Price Target

Shyam Century Ferrous Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030 and More Details

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd is a well-known company in India specializing in manufacturing ferroalloys, which are essential materials used in the steelmaking process. The company is part of the prestigious Century Ply Group and focuses on producing high-quality ferroalloys like ferro-silicon. Shyam Century Ferrous Share Price on NSE as of 14 November 2024 is 14.50…

Man Infra Share Price Target 2025

Man Infra Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030 and More Details

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Man Infraconstruction Ltd is an Indian construction company known for delivering high-quality infrastructure and real estate projects. Established in 2002, it specializes in residential, commercial, and port infrastructure development. The company has built a strong reputation for completing projects on time and maintaining high construction standards. Man Infra Share Price on NSE as of 10…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *