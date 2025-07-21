BEL Share Price Target 2025: Can Bharat Electronics Reach ₹490?

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), India’s defense electronics giant, has been consolidating around ₹395. Amid robust government contracts and global collaborations, investors are wondering: Can BEL hit ₹490 by the end of 2025?

About BEL (Bharat Electronics)

Sector: Defense Electronics, Aerospace, Homeland Security

Current Price: ₹400 (NSE: BEL)

Market Cap: Approx. ₹2.92LCr

52-Week Range: ₹240.25 – ₹436.00

P/E Ratio: ~45x

BEL serves the Indian armed forces and exports to over 20 countries. Its collaborations with global players like Israel Aerospace Industries and Safran Electronics strengthen its growth prospects.

Latest Technical Analysis

Indicator Status RSI (14-Day) ~45 (Neutral) MACD Bearish Crossover Stochastic RSI Buy Signal 50-Day MA ₹405 (Resistance) 200-Day MA ₹410 (Resistance)

Support & Resistance

Support: ₹383 – ₹394

Resistance: ₹405 → ₹436 (52-Week High)

BEL is trading close to support, and a breakout above ₹405 could trigger further upside.

BEL Share Price Target 2025

Period Target Price Upside Potential Short-Term ₹406 – ₹420 3% to 6% Medium-Term ₹436 – ₹450 11% to 14% Long-Term (2025) ₹490 – ₹550 24% to 40%

Analyst Views

Nuvama: ₹430 target

Motilal Oswal: ₹490 (~20% upside)

AlphaSpread: Average target ₹414.72, High: ₹577.5

Suggested Trading Strategy

Entry Range: ₹390 – ₹395

Buy Confirmation: Above ₹405 with volume

Targets: ₹420 → ₹450 → ₹490

Stop-Loss: ₹380

Risks to Watch

Sustained fall below ₹383 can weaken momentum.

High valuations (~45 P/E) could lead to profit booking.

Delays in defense orders or global economic slowdowns.

Summary

Metric Value Current Price ₹400 2025 Target ₹490 – ₹550 Support Zone ₹383 – ₹394 Resistance Levels ₹405 – ₹436 Technical Outlook Neutral short-term, bullish mid-term Risk Profile Moderate

BEL has strong fundamentals backed by defense orders and strategic partnerships. While short-term signals are mixed, the long-term target of ₹490 by 2025 remains achievable, especially if the stock breaks ₹405 convincingly.