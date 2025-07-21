BEL Share Price Target 2025: Can Bharat Electronics Reach ₹490?
Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), India’s defense electronics giant, has been consolidating around ₹395. Amid robust government contracts and global collaborations, investors are wondering: Can BEL hit ₹490 by the end of 2025?
About BEL (Bharat Electronics)
-
Sector: Defense Electronics, Aerospace, Homeland Security
-
Current Price: ₹400 (NSE: BEL)
-
Market Cap: Approx. ₹2.92LCr
-
52-Week Range: ₹240.25 – ₹436.00
-
P/E Ratio: ~45x
BEL serves the Indian armed forces and exports to over 20 countries. Its collaborations with global players like Israel Aerospace Industries and Safran Electronics strengthen its growth prospects.
Latest Technical Analysis
|Indicator
|Status
|RSI (14-Day)
|~45 (Neutral)
|MACD
|Bearish Crossover
|Stochastic RSI
|Buy Signal
|50-Day MA
|₹405 (Resistance)
|200-Day MA
|₹410 (Resistance)
Support & Resistance
-
Support: ₹383 – ₹394
-
Resistance: ₹405 → ₹436 (52-Week High)
BEL is trading close to support, and a breakout above ₹405 could trigger further upside.
BEL Share Price Target 2025
|Period
|Target Price
|Upside Potential
|Short-Term
|₹406 – ₹420
|3% to 6%
|Medium-Term
|₹436 – ₹450
|11% to 14%
|Long-Term (2025)
|₹490 – ₹550
|24% to 40%
Analyst Views
-
Nuvama: ₹430 target
-
Motilal Oswal: ₹490 (~20% upside)
-
AlphaSpread: Average target ₹414.72, High: ₹577.5
Suggested Trading Strategy
-
Entry Range: ₹390 – ₹395
-
Buy Confirmation: Above ₹405 with volume
-
Targets: ₹420 → ₹450 → ₹490
-
Stop-Loss: ₹380
Risks to Watch
-
Sustained fall below ₹383 can weaken momentum.
-
High valuations (~45 P/E) could lead to profit booking.
-
Delays in defense orders or global economic slowdowns.
Summary
|Metric
|Value
|Current Price
|₹400
|2025 Target
|₹490 – ₹550
|Support Zone
|₹383 – ₹394
|Resistance Levels
|₹405 – ₹436
|Technical Outlook
|Neutral short-term, bullish mid-term
|Risk Profile
|Moderate
BEL has strong fundamentals backed by defense orders and strategic partnerships. While short-term signals are mixed, the long-term target of ₹490 by 2025 remains achievable, especially if the stock breaks ₹405 convincingly.