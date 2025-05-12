Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) is a leading public sector company in India, specializing in designing, developing, and manufacturing advanced electronic equipment for the defense sector. Established in 1954, BEL provides a wide range of products, including radars, communication systems, electronic warfare equipment, and missile systems. It also serves non-defense sectors like homeland security and civil aviation. BEL Share Price on NSE as of 12 May 2025 is 316.15 INR. Here will provide you more details on BEL Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Bharat Electronics Ltd: Market Overview

Open Price: ₹305.00

High Price: ₹321.80

Low Price: ₹305.00

Previous Close: ₹307.15

Volume: 44,244,945

Value (Lacs): ₹139,747.66

VWAP: ₹305.00

P/E ratio: 46.26

Div yield: 0.73%

52-wk high: ₹340.50

52-wk low: ₹221.00

Mkt cap: ₹230,879Cr

Face Value: ₹1

Bharat Electronics Ltd Competitors

Here are three competitors of Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) with their approximate market capitalizations:

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) Market Capital: ₹1,20,000 crore

HAL is a major player in the defense and aerospace industry, competing with BEL in defense electronics and systems. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) Market Capital: ₹31,000 crore

BHEL operates in heavy electrical equipment and also serves the defense sector, making it a competitor in some of BEL’s markets. Cochin Shipyard Ltd Market Capital: ₹10,000 crore

Cochin Shipyard specializes in shipbuilding and defense-related manufacturing, competing with BEL in defense contracts and ship systems.

BEL Share Price Chart

BEL Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 to 2030

BEL Share Price Target Years SHARE PRICE TARGET 2025 ₹350 2026 ₹440 2027 ₹525 2028 ₹620 2029 ₹735 2030 ₹830

BEL Share Price Target 2025

BEL share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹350. Here are 3 potential risks and challenges that could affect Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) Share Price Target in 2025:

Dependence on Government Contracts: A large portion of BEL’s revenue comes from government defense contracts. Any delays, budget cuts, or shifts in government defense policies could negatively impact its financial performance and share price. Technological Competition: The global defense and electronics market is highly competitive. Rapid advancements in technology by competitors could pressure BEL to keep up with innovation, affecting its market share and profitability. Global Economic Uncertainty: BEL is expanding its international business, but global economic challenges, including geopolitical tensions or changes in international trade policies, could limit export opportunities and pose risks to its share price growth.

BEL Share Price Target 2030

BEL share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹830. Here are 3 potential risks and challenges that could affect Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) Share Price Target in 2030:

Technological Disruption: As technology in defense and electronics rapidly evolves, there is a risk that newer, more innovative technologies from global competitors could surpass BEL’s offerings, impacting its competitiveness and market share over the long term. Dependency on Government Defense Spending: BEL’s heavy reliance on government defense contracts makes it vulnerable to policy changes. Any significant reduction in defense budgets or shifts in spending priorities by the Indian government could affect its revenue and long-term growth. Geopolitical and Trade Risks: With BEL aiming to expand its global presence, it could face risks from international trade restrictions, sanctions, or geopolitical tensions. These challenges might limit its ability to secure international contracts and affect its growth potential by 2030.

Bharat Electronics Ltd Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 51.14%

Foreign Institutions: 17.56%

Retail And Others: 10.43%

Other Domestic Institutions: 20.88%

Bharat Electronics Ltd Financial

(INR) 2024 Y/Y change Revenue 202.68B 14.29% Operating expense 47.01B 21.50% Net income 39.85B 33.51% Net profit margin 19.66 16.82% Earnings per share 5.50 34.47% EBITDA 51.14B 25.10% Effective tax rate 24.92% —

