BEML Ltd (formerly Bharat Earth Movers Limited) is a prominent public sector company in India, known for manufacturing a wide range of heavy equipment. It plays a vital role in industries like defense, railways, and construction, producing excavators, bulldozers, and railway coaches. BEML Share Price on NSE as of 07 June 2025 is 4,387.10 INR. Here are more details on BEML Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

BEML Ltd: Market Overview

Open: 4,470.00

High: 4,569.00

Low: 4,370.20

Mkt cap: 18.24KCr

P/E ratio: 62.46

Div yield: 0.81%

52-wk high: 5,488.00

52-wk low: 2,350.00

BEML Share Price Chart

BEML Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

BEML Share Price Target Years Share Price Target 2025 ₹5,490 2026 ₹7,240 2027 ₹9,456 2028 ₹11,644 2029 ₹13,565 2030 ₹15,378

BEML Share Price Target 2025

BEML share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹5,490. Here are four key risks and challenges that could impact BEML Ltd’s share price target for 2025:

Economic Slowdown: A slowdown in the Indian or global economy could reduce infrastructure investments and demand for heavy equipment, affecting BEML’s revenue growth. Competition: Intense competition from private and international manufacturers could pressure market share and profitability, particularly in the defense and construction sectors. Dependence on Government Projects: BEML’s significant reliance on government contracts could pose risks if there are delays, budget cuts, or policy changes impacting infrastructure or defense spending. Technological Advancements: Rapid technological changes in heavy equipment and machinery may require substantial R&D investments to stay competitive, which could strain financial resources.

BEML Share Price Target 2030

BEML share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹15,378. Here are four key risks and challenges that could impact BEML Ltd’s share price target for 2030:

Geopolitical Uncertainty: Geopolitical tensions and shifting trade policies could disrupt export markets and impact BEML’s growth opportunities in international markets. Technological Disruption: The rapid evolution of automation and green technologies might demand heavy investments in R&D for BEML to keep pace, potentially affecting margins. Global Competition: Growing competition from global players with advanced technologies and cost-efficient manufacturing could challenge BEML’s market position, both domestically and internationally. Regulatory and Environmental Challenges: Stringent environmental regulations and policies for sustainable practices may increase compliance costs, impacting operational efficiency and profitability.

Shareholding Pattern For BEML Ltd

Promoters: 54.03%

Retail and Others: 20.01%

Mutual Funds: 17.50%

FII: 7.27%

DII: 1.20%

BEML Ltd Financials

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change Revenue 40.22B -0.79% Operating expense 15.73B 5.40% Net income 2.93B 3.80% Net profit margin 7.27 4.60% Earnings per share 70.24 3.81% EBITDA 5.06B 14.99% Effective tax rate 27.55% —

