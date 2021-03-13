Bharat Dynamics Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030 and More Details

Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) is an Indian company that specializes in manufacturing defense equipment, particularly missile systems. It plays a crucial role in the defense sector, focusing on providing advanced technology to the Indian Armed Forces. BDL was established in 1970 and has become one of the key players in the country’s defense industry, producing a range of products such as surface-to-air missiles, air-to-air missiles, and other defense-related systems. Bharat Dynamics Share Price on NSE as of 6 February 2025 is 1,246.20 INR. Here are more details on Bharat Dynamics Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd: Market Overview

Open Price: ₹1,213.00

High Price: ₹1,260.50

Low Price: ₹1,195.25

Previous Close: ₹1,215.15

Volume: 1,463,361

Value (Lacs): ₹18,152.99

VWAP: ₹1,218.58

UC Limit: ₹1,458.15

LC Limit: ₹972.15

P/E ratio: 82.67

Div yield: 0.42%

52-wk high: ₹1,794.70

52-wk low: ₹776.05

Mkt cap: ₹45,472Cr

Face Value: ₹10

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Chart

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Target Years SHARE PRICE TARGET 2025 ₹1800 2026 ₹2092 2027 ₹2115 2028 ₹2290 2029 ₹2340 2030 ₹2495

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Target 2025

Bharat Dynamics share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹1800. Here are three key factors that could affect the growth of Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) and its share price target for 2025:

Expansion of Product Portfolio : Bharat Dynamics is increasingly focusing on expanding its product offerings, including advanced air defense systems, underwater defense technologies, and unmanned vehicles. The successful development and commercialization of these products could boost the company’s revenues and market share by 2025, leading to a positive impact on its stock price.

International Market Penetration : Bharat Dynamics has been exploring international markets to export its defense products, including missiles and other defense systems. Growth in export orders, especially from countries looking for advanced defense solutions, could significantly enhance the company’s growth prospects and improve its financial performance by 2025.

Strategic Partnerships and Joint Ventures: Collaborations with global defense companies, as well as strategic joint ventures with both Indian and international defense agencies, will play a key role in boosting production capacity, innovation, and access to new markets. These partnerships could be crucial in driving growth and improving Bharat Dynamics’ competitive edge in the defense industry by 2025.

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Target 2030

Bharat Dynamics share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹2495. Here are three risks and challenges that could impact Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) and its share price target for 2030:

Dependence on Government Contracts : Bharat Dynamics heavily relies on government defense orders, especially from the Indian Ministry of Defence (MoD). Any delays, cancellations, or changes in defense procurement policies could affect the company’s revenue streams and growth prospects, creating volatility in its stock price by 2030.

Technological Advancements and Competition : The defense sector is highly competitive and requires continuous investment in research and development (R&D) to stay ahead in terms of technological innovation. If Bharat Dynamics fails to keep up with rapid technological advancements or faces stronger competition from both domestic and international defense manufacturers, it could impact its market position and growth by 2030.

Geopolitical Instability: Global and regional geopolitical tensions, such as conflicts or changes in defense spending by key international markets, can affect the demand for defense products and contracts. Political or trade restrictions could hinder Bharat Dynamics’ expansion plans and export potential, limiting growth opportunities and affecting its share price performance by 2030.

Shareholding Pattern For Bharat Dynamics Ltd

Promoters: 74.93%

Retail and Others: 13.67%

Mutual Funds: 4.64%

DII: 3.83%

FII: 2.94%

Bharat Dynamics Ltd Financials

(INR) 2024 Y/Y change Revenue 23.69B -4.83% Operating expense 9.61B 2.51% Net income 6.13B 73.98% Net profit margin 25.86 82.76% Earnings per share 16.72 73.99% EBITDA 5.34B 31.67% Effective tax rate 26.02% —

