BHEL Share Price Target 2025:- ​​Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) is one of India’s oldest and largest engineering and manufacturing companies. It mainly works in the power sector, helping to build equipment for thermal, hydro, and nuclear power plants. BHEL also plays a role in the defense and transportation sectors. The company is backed by the Indian government and has a strong presence in both domestic and international markets. However, its performance is closely tied to government spending and demand in the power sector. BHEL Share Price on NSE as of 26 April 2025 is 220.80 INR.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 230.98

High: 231.79

Low: 217.85

Mkt cap: 77.28KCr

P/E ratio: 24.95

Div yield: 0.11%

52-wk high: 335.35

52-wk low: 176.00

BHEL Share Price Chart

BHEL Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

BHEL Share Price Target Years BHEL Share Price Target Months Share Price Target BHEL Share Price Target 2025 January – BHEL Share Price Target 2025 February – BHEL Share Price Target 2025 March – BHEL Share Price Target 2025 April ₹250 BHEL Share Price Target 2025 May ₹260 BHEL Share Price Target 2025 June ₹270 BHEL Share Price Target 2025 July ₹280 BHEL Share Price Target 2025 August ₹290 BHEL Share Price Target 2025 September ₹300 BHEL Share Price Target 2025 October ₹310 BHEL Share Price Target 2025 November ₹320 BHEL Share Price Target 2025 December ₹340

BHEL Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 63.17%

FII: 7.19%

DII: 16.35%

Public: 13.29%

Key Factors Affecting BHEL Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) share price by 2025:

Robust Order Book and Execution Capabilities: BHEL’s order book is projected to reach an all-time high of ₹2.2 lakh crore by FY27, indicating strong demand for its products and services. Efficient execution of these orders can significantly boost the company’s revenue and profitability. Positive Analyst Ratings and Price Targets: Analysts have set optimistic price targets for BHEL, with estimates ranging up to ₹446.25. Such positive outlooks can enhance investor confidence and drive share price appreciation. Strategic Positioning in Energy and Infrastructure Sectors: BHEL’s involvement in critical sectors like energy and infrastructure positions it to benefit from government initiatives and increased spending in these areas, potentially leading to higher order inflows and revenue growth.​ Technological Advancements and Diversification: The company’s focus on innovation and diversification into new business areas can open up additional revenue streams and reduce dependency on traditional markets, contributing to long-term growth.​ Favorable Economic and Policy Environment: Supportive government policies aimed at boosting manufacturing and infrastructure development can create a conducive environment for BHEL’s operations, leading to increased business opportunities and growth prospects.

Risks and Challenges for BHEL Share Price

​Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) share price by 2025:​

Declining Power Demand: BHEL’s core business is heavily reliant on the power sector. Recent data indicates a decline in electricity demand, with a 0.3% drop in September 2024 compared to the previous year. This decrease is attributed to increased hydropower generation due to above-normal rainfall, reducing the need for thermal power and, consequently, BHEL’s products and services. Loss of Major Contracts: Reports suggest that BHEL may have lost significant contracts, worth over ₹400 billion, to competitors like Larsen & Toubro (L&T). Such losses not only impact immediate revenue but also raise concerns about BHEL’s competitiveness in securing large-scale projects. Disappointing Government Capex: The Union Budget 2025 revealed a modest increase in capital expenditure, which fell short of market expectations. This limited rise in capex led to a decline in defense and infrastructure stocks, including BHEL, as investors anticipated higher allocations for these sectors. Cash Flow Concerns: Despite a low debt profile, BHEL has reported declining cash flow from operations over the past two years. This trend indicates potential challenges in generating cash from its core business activities, which could affect its ability to fund operations and growth initiatives. Stock Volatility and Technical Weaknesses: BHEL’s stock has experienced significant volatility, with a 3.53% decline noted on April 25, 2025. Technical analyses have downgraded the stock from a ‘Buy’ to a ‘Sell’ candidate, citing negative signals and potential short-term weaknesses.

