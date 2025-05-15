Biocon Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Prediction, Market Overview

Biocon Ltd is a leading biopharmaceutical company based in India, known for its innovation in developing affordable healthcare solutions. Founded in 1978, Biocon focuses on producing biologic medicines, biosimilars, and generic formulations to treat diseases like diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune disorders. Biocon Share Price on NSE as of 15 May 2025 is 338.25 INR. Here will provide you more details on Biocon Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Biocon Ltd: Market Overview

Open Price: ₹333.40

High Price: ₹339.95

Low Price: ₹329.55

Previous Close: ₹329.85

Volume: 3,246,085

Value (Lacs): ₹10,978.26

P/E ratio: 39.98

Div yield: 0.15%

52-wk high: ₹404.70

52-wk low: ₹217.50

Mkt cap: ₹40,604Cr

Face Value: ₹5

Biocon Ltd Competitors

Here are five competitor companies of Biocon Ltd, along with their approximate market capitalizations (as of recent data):

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Market Capitalization : ~$11 billion

A global pharmaceutical company, Dr. Reddy’s specializes in generics, biosimilars, and innovative drug development, making it a key competitor in the biopharmaceutical sector. Cipla Ltd Market Capitalization : ~$10 billion

Cipla is a leading pharmaceutical company with a strong focus on respiratory, oncology, and anti-infective medications, as well as biosimilars and biotechnology products. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Market Capitalization : ~$36 billion

Sun Pharma is India’s largest pharmaceutical company, offering a wide range of products, including generics and biosimilars, with a significant global presence. Lupin Ltd Market Capitalization : ~$7 billion

Lupin is a global pharmaceutical company that focuses on generic drugs, biosimilars, and specialty formulations, competing in the biopharma and biotechnology space. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd Market Capitalization : ~$6 billion

Torrent Pharma is a major player in the Indian pharmaceutical market, with a strong focus on cardiovascular, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, and anti-infective therapies, along with biosimilars.

Biocon Share Price Chart

Biocon Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Biocon Share Price Target Years SHARE PRICE TARGET 2025 ₹410 2026 ₹460 2027 ₹510 2028 ₹560 2029 ₹600 2030 ₹660

Biocon Share Price Target 2025

Biocon share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹410. Here are three key factors that could affect the growth of Biocon Ltd’s share price target for 2025:

Increased Market Penetration in Biosimilars : As the global demand for biosimilars rises, Biocon’s ability to expand its market share, especially in the U.S. and European markets, will be crucial. Successful penetration into these regions could drive substantial revenue growth and positively impact its share price by 2025.

Expansion in Emerging Markets : Biocon’s focus on emerging markets like Latin America, Africa, and Southeast Asia could open up new revenue streams. Strengthening its presence in these regions by offering affordable biologics and biosimilars could support long-term growth and boost its stock performance.

R&D and Innovation: Continued investment in research and development will be critical for Biocon’s growth. The ability to innovate and develop new biosimilars, novel therapies, or cutting-edge treatments will enhance its product pipeline and future earnings potential, helping to drive the share price upwards in 2025.

Biocon Share Price Target 2030

Biocon share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹660. Here are three key factors that could affect the growth of Biocon Ltd’s share price target for 2030:

Advancements in Biopharmaceutical Research : Biocon’s long-term growth will depend on its ability to innovate and stay ahead in biopharmaceutical research. Developing new biosimilars, novel biologics, and therapies for chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune disorders will be key to maintaining its competitive edge and driving revenue growth by 2030.

Global Healthcare Demand : With an aging population and increasing healthcare needs worldwide, the demand for affordable biologics and biosimilars is expected to grow. Biocon’s ability to capitalize on this demand by expanding its global reach, particularly in developed markets like the U.S. and Europe, will be essential for sustaining growth and positively affecting its share price.

Strategic Acquisitions and Partnerships: Expanding through mergers, acquisitions, or strategic partnerships with global pharmaceutical companies will play a crucial role in Biocon’s growth. Such moves could enhance its product portfolio, R&D capabilities, and market access, boosting investor confidence and driving the company’s share price upwards by 2030.

Biocon Ltd Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 60.64%

FII: 5.66%

DII: 15.72%

Public: 17.97%

Biocon Ltd Financials

(INR) Jun 2025 Y/Y change Revenue 164.70B 11.62% Operating expense 85.85B 16.17% Net income 10.13B -0.90% Net profit margin 6.15 -11.26% Earnings per share 7.85 -8.96% EBITDA 43.75B 32.33% Effective tax rate 24.23% —

