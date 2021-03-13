BlackBerry Limited: A Deep Dive into Surging Investor Interest and Market Performance

Leave a Comment / Market News / By
BlackBerry Limited (NYSE BB) A Deep Dive into Surging Investor Interest and Market Performance

On Monday, BlackBerry Limited’s trading volume increased dramatically as investor interest rose. The stock traded 49,357,121 shares during midday trading, up 102% over the previous session’s volume of 24,431,664 shares. The stock recently traded at $5.48, closing the last session at $5.24, indicating strong market momentum.

Analyst Upgrades and Market Sentiment

Several research analysts have revised their evaluations for BlackBerry in light of recent performance patterns. BlackBerry was raised from a “hold” to a “buy” recommendation by TD Securities, with a price objective of $4.00, up from $3.25. Likewise, Robert W. According to MarketBeat statistics, BlackBerry has an average “Moderate Buy” recommendation, with six analysts suggesting a hold, three recommending a buy, and one urging a strong buy. The consensus price objective is $3.69.

Stock performance and financial metrics:

BlackBerry stock now has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19. With a market value of $2.81 billion, the firm has a -21.43 price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio and a beta of 1.31. BlackBerry’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.27, with a current and quick ratio of 1.37, showing strong liquidity.

Insider Trading Activities:

Notable insider trades have lately been documented. Mattias Eriksson, a BlackBerry insider, sold 14,475 shares at an average price of $3.68 for $53,268. Following the transaction, Eriksson’s ownership has decreased by 5.71% to 238,838 shares. Additionally, CAO Jay P. Chai sold 24,425 shares at an average price of $4.19, totaling $102,340.75. Over the previous 90 days, corporate insiders have sold 244,221 shares worth $925,655. Currently, insiders own around 0.34% of the company’s shares.

Institutional investors strengthen their holdings:

Institutional investors have expressed an increasing interest in BlackBerry, with many hedge funds altering their shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings by 3.8% in Q4, totaling 353,306 shares worth $1.34 million. UBS Asset Management increased its holding by 3.3% to 813,155 shares, totaling $3.07 million. Vident Advisory LLC opened a new stake in Q4 valued at about $2.93 million.

Two Sigma Advisers LP nearly doubled its investment, increasing its holdings by 105.2% to 920,458 shares worth $3.47 million. Meanwhile, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings by 293.7%, totaling 4,552,129 shares worth $17.2 million. In all, institutional investors own 54.48% of BlackBerry’s shares.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *