BLS Infotech Share Price Target 2025: Bearish Charts Hint at Limited Upside?

ByAnkita Vasishtha

BLS Infotech (BSE: 531175) is trading around ₹1.37, and technical indicators are flashing an overwhelmingly bearish “Strong Sell” bias. With all major moving averages and oscillators pointing down, the stock must reclaim ₹1.44–₹1.47 quickly—otherwise, downside toward ₹1.20–₹1.25 looks likely. If an unexpected reversal plays out, a stretch target of ₹1.60 by late 2025 may be possible.

1. Today’s Technical Snapshot

  • Price: ₹1.37 (–3.5% today)

  • Moving Averages: 0 Buy vs. 12 Sell across SMA(5–200) and EMAs

  • Oscillators:

    • RSI(14): ~22 (deeply oversold)

    • Stochastic %K: ~22 (Sell)

    • MACD: –0.29 (Sell)

    • ADX: ~61 (strong downtrend) 

  • Overall Technicals: “Strong Sell” on daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes 

bls infotech share price Chart

2. Support & Resistance Levels

  • Key Resistance: ₹1.44–₹1.47 — pivot point across classic/fib levels

  • Immediate Support: ₹1.30 – recent low

  • Next Support: ₹1.20–₹1.25 zone, a break could deepen the decline

  • Reversal Zone: breach above ₹1.47 would be first technical bright spot

3. Share Price Target Outlook for 2025

Scenario Target (₹) Conditions
Bear case ₹1.20–₹1.25 Price slips below ₹1.30 support
Neutral base ₹1.44–₹1.47 Consolidation around pivot levels
Bull case ₹1.60 Requires recovery above ₹1.47 with volume

4. Risks & Technical Cautions

  • Extreme Sell Signal: All key technical metrics firmly bearish

  • Support Breakdown Risk: A drop below ₹1.30 could fast‑track downside toward ₹1.20

  • Oversold Bounce Not Confirmed: RSI may trigger short-term bounce, but without moving average support it’s unreliable

5. Suggested Tactical Strategy

  • Avoid fresh buying until price breaks and holds above ₹1.47

  • For spec traders: consider shorting or risk-defined long at ₹1.40–₹1.45 with stop at ₹1.50

  • Targets: ₹1.47 pivot → ₹1.60 stretch

  • Watch volume + MACD/RSI for any reversal clues

