BLS Infotech Share Price Target 2025: Bearish Charts Hint at Limited Upside?
BLS Infotech (BSE: 531175) is trading around ₹1.37, and technical indicators are flashing an overwhelmingly bearish “Strong Sell” bias. With all major moving averages and oscillators pointing down, the stock must reclaim ₹1.44–₹1.47 quickly—otherwise, downside toward ₹1.20–₹1.25 looks likely. If an unexpected reversal plays out, a stretch target of ₹1.60 by late 2025 may be possible.
1. Today’s Technical Snapshot
-
Price: ₹1.37 (–3.5% today)
-
Moving Averages: 0 Buy vs. 12 Sell across SMA(5–200) and EMAs
-
Oscillators:
-
RSI(14): ~22 (deeply oversold)
-
Stochastic %K: ~22 (Sell)
-
MACD: –0.29 (Sell)
-
ADX: ~61 (strong downtrend)
-
-
Overall Technicals: “Strong Sell” on daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes
2. Support & Resistance Levels
-
Key Resistance: ₹1.44–₹1.47 — pivot point across classic/fib levels
-
Immediate Support: ₹1.30 – recent low
-
Next Support: ₹1.20–₹1.25 zone, a break could deepen the decline
-
Reversal Zone: breach above ₹1.47 would be first technical bright spot
3. Share Price Target Outlook for 2025
|Scenario
|Target (₹)
|Conditions
|Bear case
|₹1.20–₹1.25
|Price slips below ₹1.30 support
|Neutral base
|₹1.44–₹1.47
|Consolidation around pivot levels
|Bull case
|₹1.60
|Requires recovery above ₹1.47 with volume
4. Risks & Technical Cautions
-
Extreme Sell Signal: All key technical metrics firmly bearish
-
Support Breakdown Risk: A drop below ₹1.30 could fast‑track downside toward ₹1.20
-
Oversold Bounce Not Confirmed: RSI may trigger short-term bounce, but without moving average support it’s unreliable
5. Suggested Tactical Strategy
-
Avoid fresh buying until price breaks and holds above ₹1.47
-
For spec traders: consider shorting or risk-defined long at ₹1.40–₹1.45 with stop at ₹1.50
-
Targets: ₹1.47 pivot → ₹1.60 stretch
-
Watch volume + MACD/RSI for any reversal clues