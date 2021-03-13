Blustery Afternoon Ahead: 45 MPH Winds to Impact Cleveland and Toledo

Residents across northern Ohio should prepare for a windy afternoon, as strong gusts are set to impact Cleveland and Toledo today. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a wind advisory warning that gusts could reach up to 45 mph, creating hazardous driving conditions and potential minor property damage.

Windy and Cloudy Start to the Day

As the day begins, Cleveland and Toledo are experiencing cloudy conditions, with temperatures hovering in the 40s. Winds will gradually pick up speed throughout the morning, with peak gusts expected between noon and 6 p.m.

Cleveland: Cloudy with a high near 46°F (8°C) . Winds from the southwest at 20-30 mph , gusting up to 45 mph .

Cloudy skies, clearing slightly later in the day, with a high near 39°F (4°C). Wind gusts could reach 45 mph in open areas.

Potential Impacts and Safety Precautions

High winds can cause minor damage and hazardous conditions. Here’s what to watch for:

Unsecured Objects Could Become Projectiles: Outdoor furniture, trash bins, and decorations should be secured or brought indoors to prevent the wind from tossing them.

Difficult Driving Conditions: High-profile vehicles, such as trucks and SUVs, may struggle on highways, especially in open areas and bridges where crosswinds are strongest.

Power Outages Possible: With tree limbs swaying, isolated power outages could occur if branches snap onto power lines.

What You Can Do to Stay Safe

Drive with Caution: If travelling, keep both hands on the wheel , drive at a moderate speed, and watch for sudden gusts .

Avoid Walking Near Large Trees: Loose branches may fall unexpectedly in high winds.

Loose branches may fall unexpectedly in high winds. Check for Updates: Stay tuned to local weather reports and alerts from the National Weather Service.

When Will the Winds Calm Down?

The strongest gusts will occur this afternoon, gradually weakening by Monday evening. By nighttime, winds should drop to 10-15 mph, allowing for calmer conditions into Tuesday.

Stay prepared and exercise caution throughout the day, especially if you have travel plans. For real-time updates, visit the National Weather Service or tune in to local forecasts.