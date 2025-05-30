Stock Market Update: BOB Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030
BOB Share Price Target – Bank of Baroda, a well-known name in the Indian Government with its headquarters in Vadodara, Gujarat, is a Public Sector bank holding the third largest position in India after the State Bank of India. It is ranked 586 on the Forbes Global 2000 list according to 2023 recent data.
The following is an assessment of its current share price, shown graphically, its overall market analysis, its market overview, financial projections, and its annual income statement, along with some other additional information.
BOB Share Price Current Graph
BOB Share Price Current Market Overview
- Market Cap: ₹1.26LCr
- Open: ₹245.00
- High: ₹245.00
- Low: ₹241.20
- Current Share Price: 243.64
- P/E Ratio: 6.08
- Dividend Yield: 3.43%
- 52 Week High: ₹299.70
- 52 Week Low: ₹190.70
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Target 2025 To 2030
|Year
|Share Price Target
|2025
|₹300
|2026
|₹330
|2027
|₹370
|2028
|₹400
|2029
|₹440
|2030
|₹470
Investor Types And Ratios For Bank Of Baroda Share Price
- Promoters: 63.97%
- Foreign Institutions: 11.45%
- Retail And Others: 8.55%
- Mutual Funds: 8.50%
- Other Domestic Institutions: 7.53%
Annual Income Statement For BOB Share Price
The following is the graphical presentation of the annual income statement of the Bank of Baroda-
|(INR)
|2025
|Y/Y Change
|Revenue
|643.40B
|6.99%
|Operating Expense
|367.21B
|6.97%
|Net income
|207.16B
|10.38%
|Net profit margin
|32.20
|3.17%
|Earnings per share
|37.88
|10.12%
|EBITDA
|N/A
|N/A
|Effective tax rate
|25.55%
|N/A
Future Growth Of Bank Of Baroda
It is focusing its attention on building its electronic bank offerings and working on the betterment of consumer experience, implying immense future boom ability.
Bank of Baroda is a key player in the banking sector, with intense economic growth and a consistent promise for future potentialities.
