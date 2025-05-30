Stock Market Update: BOB Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

BOB Share Price Target – Bank of Baroda, a well-known name in the Indian Government with its headquarters in Vadodara, Gujarat, is a Public Sector bank holding the third largest position in India after the State Bank of India. It is ranked 586 on the Forbes Global 2000 list according to 2023 recent data.

The following is an assessment of its current share price, shown graphically, its overall market analysis, its market overview, financial projections, and its annual income statement, along with some other additional information.

BOB Share Price Current Graph

BOB Share Price Current Market Overview

Market Cap: ₹1.26LCr

Open: ₹245.00

High: ₹245.00

Low: ₹241.20

Current Share Price : 243.64

P/E Ratio: 6.08

Dividend Yield : 3.43%

52 Week High : ₹299.70

52 Week Low: ₹190.70

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Target 2025 To 2030

Year Share Price Target 2025 ₹300 2026 ₹330 2027 ₹370 2028 ₹400 2029 ₹440 2030 ₹470

Investor Types And Ratios For Bank Of Baroda Share Price

Promoters: 63.97%

Foreign Institutions: 11.45%

Retail And Others: 8.55%

Mutual Funds: 8.50%

Other Domestic Institutions: 7.53%

Annual Income Statement For BOB Share Price

The following is the graphical presentation of the annual income statement of the Bank of Baroda-

(INR) 2025 Y/Y Change Revenue 643.40B 6.99% Operating Expense 367.21B 6.97% Net income 207.16B 10.38% Net profit margin 32.20 3.17% Earnings per share 37.88 10.12% EBITDA N/A N/A Effective tax rate 25.55% N/A

Future Growth Of Bank Of Baroda

It is focusing its attention on building its electronic bank offerings and working on the betterment of consumer experience, implying immense future boom ability.

Bank of Baroda is a key player in the banking sector, with intense economic growth and a consistent promise for future potentialities.

