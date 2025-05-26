BOI Share Price Target 2025 To 2030 – Challenges For BOI Share Price
The Bank of India (BOI) is among the public sector banks in India. It started its operation on 7th September 1906 and has its head office in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The bank was founded as a private bank but, like other major banks in India, was nationalized in 1969.
Today, BOI has turned into one of the biggest banking institutions in the country and provides the population and other clients with several services and products, such as retail banking, corporate banking, investment banking, treasury operations, and international banking.
It has its branches spread across the entire country and also international branches to many countries that are financial centres of the world.
BOI Share Price Current Market Overview
- Today’s Open: 117.00
- Today’s High: 117.74
- Today’s Low: 115.85
- Current Share Price: 117.05
- Market Capital: 53.30KCr
- P/E: 5.58
- Dividend Yield: 3.46%
- 52 Week High: 137.45
- 52 Week Low: 90.05
BOI Share Price Recent Graph
Share Price Target Tomorrow From 2025 To 2030
The following share price data is for upcoming years. It is based on market valuation, industrial trends, and expert analysis.
|S. No.
|Share Price Target Years
|Share Target Value
|
|2025
|140
|
|2026
|160
|
|2027
|180
|
|2028
|200
|
|2029
|220
|
|2030
|240
Shareholding Pattern For BOI
- Promoters: 73.38%
- Other Domestic Institutions: 10.53%
- Retail And Others: 7.55%
- Mutual Funds: 4.93%
- Foreign Institutions: 3.61%
BOI Annual Income Statement
The given chart shows the comparison between revenue and net income.
Here are the details regarding the annual income statement of Bank Of India Limited.
|Particulars
|Info 2025
|Y/Y Change
|Revenue
|82.35B
|37.46%
|Operating Expenses
|46.83B
|11.69%
|Net Income
|26.02B
|65.32%
|Net Profit Margin
|31.60
|20.29%
|Earning Per Share
|5.77
|82.59%
|EBITDA
|N/A
|N/A
|Effective Tax Rate
|25.77%
|N/A
Challenges For BOI Share Price
Economic Conditions
Inflation with macroeconomic slowdown, interest rate changes and its combinations affect profitability and credit.
Asset Quality
Macro parameters such as high NPAs and credit risks, especially in the stressed segments, dampen investors’ confidence.
Regulatory Changes
New regulations in banking or mechanisms in government can also result in high costs, and this influences profitability.
Competition
Competition from other established banks and newly entering fintech firms creates a struggle to retain the market share and find new ways of development among BOI.