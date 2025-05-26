BOI Share Price Target 2025 To 2030 – Challenges For BOI Share Price

The Bank of India (BOI) is among the public sector banks in India. It started its operation on 7th September 1906 and has its head office in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The bank was founded as a private bank but, like other major banks in India, was nationalized in 1969.

Today, BOI has turned into one of the biggest banking institutions in the country and provides the population and other clients with several services and products, such as retail banking, corporate banking, investment banking, treasury operations, and international banking.

It has its branches spread across the entire country and also international branches to many countries that are financial centres of the world.

BOI Share Price Current Market Overview

  • Today’s Open: 117.00
  • Today’s High: 117.74
  • Today’s Low: 115.85
  • Current Share Price: 117.05
  • Market Capital: 53.30KCr
  • P/E: 5.58
  • Dividend Yield: 3.46%
  • 52 Week High: 137.45
  • 52 Week Low: 90.05

BOI Share Price Recent Graph

BOI Share Price Chart

Share Price Target Tomorrow From 2025 To 2030

The following share price data is for upcoming years. It is based on market valuation, industrial trends, and expert analysis.

S. No. Share Price Target Years Share Target Value
2025 140
2026 160
2027 180
2028 200
2029 220
2030 240

Shareholding Pattern For BOI

  • Promoters: 73.38%
  • Other Domestic Institutions: 10.53%
  • Retail And Others: 7.55%
  • Mutual Funds: 4.93%
  • Foreign Institutions: 3.61%

BOI Annual Income Statement

The given chart shows the comparison between revenue and net income.

BOI Annual Income Statement

Here are the details regarding the annual income statement of Bank Of India Limited.

Particulars Info 2025 Y/Y Change
Revenue 82.35B 37.46%
Operating Expenses 46.83B 11.69%
Net Income 26.02B 65.32%
Net Profit Margin 31.60 20.29%
Earning Per Share 5.77 82.59%
EBITDA N/A N/A
Effective Tax Rate 25.77% N/A

Challenges For BOI Share Price

Economic Conditions

Inflation with macroeconomic slowdown, interest rate changes and its combinations affect profitability and credit.

Asset Quality 

Macro parameters such as high NPAs and credit risks, especially in the stressed segments, dampen investors’ confidence.

Regulatory Changes

New regulations in banking or mechanisms in government can also result in high costs, and this influences profitability.

Competition

Competition from other established banks and newly entering fintech firms creates a struggle to retain the market share and find new ways of development among BOI.

