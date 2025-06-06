Share Market Update – Borana Weaves Share Price Target 2025

Borana Weaves Share Price Target 2025:- Borana Weaves Limited is a textile manufacturing company based in Surat, Gujarat, India. Established in 2020, the company specializes in producing unbleached synthetic grey fabric, which serves as a base material for various industries, including fashion, home décor, and technical textiles. Borana Weaves also manufactures polyester textured yarn, a key input in synthetic textile production. Borana Weaves Share Price on NSE as of 6 June 2025 is 227.99 INR.

Borana Weaves: Current Market Overview

Open: 225.05

High: 232.50

Low: 219.00

Mkt cap: 607Cr

P/E ratio: N/A

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 267.00

52-wk low: 216.26

Borana Weaves Share Price Chart

Borana Weaves Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Borana Weaves Share Price Target Years Borana Weaves Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Borana Weaves Share Price Target 2025 January – Borana Weaves Share Price Target 2025 February – Borana Weaves Share Price Target 2025 March – Borana Weaves Share Price Target 2025 April – Borana Weaves Share Price Target 2025 May – Borana Weaves Share Price Target 2025 June ₹250 Borana Weaves Share Price Target 2025 July ₹255 Borana Weaves Share Price Target 2025 August ₹260 Borana Weaves Share Price Target 2025 September ₹265 Borana Weaves Share Price Target 2025 October ₹270 Borana Weaves Share Price Target 2025 November ₹275 Borana Weaves Share Price Target 2025 December ₹280

Borana Weaves Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 65.24%

FII: 4.83%

DII: 2.93%

Public: 27.01%

Key Factors Affecting Borana Weaves Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of Borana Weaves Limited’s share price by 2025:

Strong IPO Performance and Investor Confidence

Borana Weaves made a notable debut on the stock exchanges on May 27, 2025, listing at ₹243 per share, a 12.5% premium over its issue price of ₹216. The IPO was oversubscribed 148.78 times, with significant interest from non-institutional investors (237.42 times) and retail investors (200.53 times), indicating robust investor confidence in the company’s prospects. Expansion Plans with New Manufacturing Unit

The company plans to utilize the IPO proceeds to establish a new manufacturing facility in Surat, Gujarat, aimed at increasing its production capacity for grey fabric. This expansion is expected to enhance operational efficiency and meet growing market demand. Diversified Product Portfolio

Borana Weaves specializes in producing unbleached synthetic grey fabrics and polyester textured yarn (PTY Yarn), catering to various industries such as fashion, home décor, and technical textiles. This diversified product range positions the company to capitalize on multiple market segments. Positive Financial Outlook

Analysts project that Borana Weaves is expected to report a net profit of ₹40 crore for FY25. Additionally, the new manufacturing unit is anticipated to commence operations by December 2025, potentially driving significant revenue growth in subsequent fiscal years. Favorable Industry Dynamics

The textile industry in India is witnessing growth due to increasing domestic and international demand. Borana Weaves, with its focus on synthetic grey fabrics and expansion initiatives, is well-positioned to benefit from these favorable industry trends.

Risks and Challenges for Borana Weaves Share Price

Here are 5 key Risks and Challenges for Borana Weaves Share Price Target 2025:

Raw Material Price Fluctuations: The company relies heavily on cotton and other textile materials. Any sharp rise in prices due to supply issues or global trends may impact profit margins. High Competition in Textile Sector: Borana Weaves faces strong competition from both organized and unorganized players, which may limit pricing power and market expansion. Export Dependency and Global Slowdown: If Borana Weaves exports a large portion of its products, global economic slowdown or geopolitical issues can hurt demand and revenue. Changing Fashion Trends and Customer Preferences: The textile and fabric industry is highly influenced by trends. Failure to adapt quickly can lead to loss of relevance in the market. Operational and Scalability Constraints: Being a smaller or mid-sized player, the company may face challenges in scaling up operations, managing working capital, or upgrading technology to stay competitive.

