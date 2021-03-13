Share Market Update – Borosil Renewables Share Price Target 2025

Borosil Renewables Share Price Target 2025:- Borosil Renewables is a key player in the solar glass industry and is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for renewable energy solutions. With India focusing heavily on solar power and a global shift toward clean energy, the company is expected to witness strong growth. Its efforts to expand capacity and focus on technological innovation could further boost its market presence. Borosil Renewables Share Price on NSE as of 8 February 2025 is 559.00 INR.

Borosil Renewables Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 549.75

High: 568.00

Low: 535.00

Mkt cap: 7.30KCr

P/E ratio: N/A

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 643.90

52-wk low: 402.80

Borosil Renewables Share Price Chart

Borosil Renewables Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Borosil Renewables Share Price Target Years Borosil Renewables Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Borosil Renewables Share Price Target 2025 January ₹528 Borosil Renewables Share Price Target 2025 February ₹570 Borosil Renewables Share Price Target 2025 March ₹485 Borosil Renewables Share Price Target 2025 April ₹500 Borosil Renewables Share Price Target 2025 May ₹610 Borosil Renewables Share Price Target 2025 June ₹620 Borosil Renewables Share Price Target 2025 July ₹630 Borosil Renewables Share Price Target 2025 August ₹640 Borosil Renewables Share Price Target 2025 September ₹650 Borosil Renewables Share Price Target 2025 October ₹660 Borosil Renewables Share Price Target 2025 November ₹670 Borosil Renewables Share Price Target 2025 December ₹680

Borosil Renewables Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 61.59%

FII: 5.35%

DII: 1.02%

Public: 32.04%

Key Factors Affecting Borosil Renewables Share Price Growth

Demand for Solar Energy: With the global shift towards renewable energy, the rising adoption of solar power will likely drive demand for solar glass, boosting Borosil Renewables’ growth.

Government Policies: Supportive initiatives like subsidies, incentives, and renewable energy targets in India and international markets can positively impact the company’s operations.

Expansion Plans: Borosil’s investments in capacity expansion and new production lines will enhance its ability to meet the growing market demand, contributing to revenue growth.

Technological Advancements: Innovation in high-efficiency solar glass products and improvements in production processes will help the company stay competitive in the market.

Export Market Growth: The company’s increasing footprint in international markets can provide additional growth opportunities and reduce dependency on domestic sales.

Risks and Challenges for Borosil Renewables Share Price

Raw Material Price Volatility: Fluctuations in the cost of essential raw materials, like silica and energy inputs, can impact production costs and profit margins.

Intense Competition: Rising competition from both domestic and international solar glass manufacturers may pressure market share and pricing strategies.

Technological Disruptions: Rapid advancements in solar technology could require the company to continuously invest in innovation, increasing R&D expenses.

Regulatory Risks: Changes in government policies or trade regulations, including anti-dumping duties, could affect operations and export growth prospects.

Supply Chain Challenges: Dependence on timely raw material supplies and potential disruptions in the global supply chain can impact production schedules and delivery commitments.

