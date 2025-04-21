Stock Market Update – BP Stock Price Prediction 2025

BP Stock Price Prediction 2025:- ​BP p.l.c. is a major global energy company based in the United Kingdom, operating across oil, gas, and renewable sectors. As of April 17, 2025, BP’s stock closed at $28.32, reflecting a decline from its all-time high of $37.65 in October 2023. Recently, BP has shifted its focus back towards traditional oil and gas investments, reducing its emphasis on renewable energy projects. This strategic change has led to mixed reactions among investors, with some expressing concerns over the company’s long-term environmental commitments. BP Stock Price on LON as of 21 April 2025 is 353.10 GBX.

​Here are five key factors that could influence BP’s stock price growth by 2025:​

Strategic Shift Towards Oil and Gas: BP has reallocated its capital expenditure, increasing investments in oil and gas to approximately $10 billion annually through 2027, while reducing spending on renewable ventures from $5 billion to up to $2 billion annually. This pivot aims to capitalize on sustained demand for fossil fuels and enhance shareholder value.

New Oil Discoveries Boosting Production: The company announced a significant oil discovery at the Far South field in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, with plans to increase production in the region to 400,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2030. Such developments are expected to strengthen BP’s upstream portfolio and revenue streams.

Shareholder Returns Through Buybacks and Dividends: BP has committed to returning 30–40% of operating cash flow to shareholders via share buybacks and dividends. For the first quarter of 2025, the company anticipates share buybacks ranging from $0.75 to $1.0 billion, reflecting a focus on enhancing shareholder value.

Analyst Price Targets Indicating Potential Upside: Analysts have set a 12-month average price target of $36.73 for BP’s stock, with the highest estimate at $50.00. This suggests a potential upside of approximately 29.77% from the current price, indicating positive market sentiment.