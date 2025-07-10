Brightcom Group Share Price Target 2025: Is a Strong Buy Setup Forming?
Brightcom Group (NSE: BCG / BSE: 532368) is trading at ₹10.28 today. Technical indicators are showing mixed-to-bullish signals—oscillators suggest caution, but moving averages remain supportive. Holding above the ₹10.00–₹10.10 pivot zone could pave the way toward ₹11.50–₹12.00 by late 2025. A breakdown below ₹9.80 could extend the short-term consolidation.
1. Technical Snapshot (Today’s Data)
-
Price: ₹10.28 (flat)
-
RSI (14): ~61 – bullish range
-
MACD: +0.19 – positive crossover
-
Stochastic %K: ~88 – overbought, caution
-
ADX: ~44 – strong trend
-
Moving Averages:
-
Short & mid-term MAs (5/10/20/50‑day): Bullish
-
Long-term MAs (100/200‑day): Currently bearish — mixed structure
-
2. Support & Resistance Levels
-
Support/Pivot: ₹10.00–₹10.10 — key short-term base
-
Immediate Resistance: ₹10.40–₹10.50 — aligned with near‑term pivot levels
-
Upside Targets:
-
Base‑case: ₹11.50 – moderate recovery target
-
Bull‑case: ₹12.00 – on sustained bullish momentum
-
3. Price Target Scenarios for 2025
|Outlook
|Target Price
|Conditions
|Base-case
|₹11.50
|Price holds above ₹10.10 with steady trend
|Bull-case
|₹12.00
|Momentum strengthens and price exceeds resistance with volume
|Bear-case
|₹9.50–₹9.80
|Price breaks below ₹9.80 pivot
4. Risks & Technical Warnings
-
Overbought Stochastic (~88) may prompt short-term pullback
-
Mixed MA structure—long-term averages are bearish, which could limit sustained gains
-
Break below ₹9.80 would invalidate the bullish setup and open downside risk
5. Suggested Trading Plan
-
Entry Zone: ₹10.10–₹10.25 (near pivot)
-
Stop-Loss: ₹9.80 (below pivot)
-
Targets: ₹11.50 → ₹12.00
-
Confirmation Tip: Increase exposure on a breakout above ₹10.50 with volume and MACD strength