Brightcom Group Share Price Target 2025: Is a Strong Buy Setup Forming?

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Brightcom Group (NSE: BCG / BSE: 532368) is trading at ₹10.28 today. Technical indicators are showing mixed-to-bullish signals—oscillators suggest caution, but moving averages remain supportive. Holding above the ₹10.00–₹10.10 pivot zone could pave the way toward ₹11.50–₹12.00 by late 2025. A breakdown below ₹9.80 could extend the short-term consolidation.

1. Technical Snapshot (Today’s Data)

  • Price: ₹10.28 (flat)

  • RSI (14): ~61 – bullish range

  • MACD: +0.19 – positive crossover

  • Stochastic %K: ~88 – overbought, caution

  • ADX: ~44 – strong trend 

  • Moving Averages:

    • Short & mid-term MAs (5/10/20/50‑day): Bullish

    • Long-term MAs (100/200‑day): Currently bearish — mixed structure

Brightcom Group Share Price Chart

2. Support & Resistance Levels

  • Support/Pivot: ₹10.00–₹10.10 — key short-term base

  • Immediate Resistance: ₹10.40–₹10.50 — aligned with near‑term pivot levels

  • Upside Targets:

    • Base‑case: ₹11.50 – moderate recovery target

    • Bull‑case: ₹12.00 – on sustained bullish momentum

3. Price Target Scenarios for 2025

Outlook Target Price Conditions
Base-case ₹11.50 Price holds above ₹10.10 with steady trend
Bull-case ₹12.00 Momentum strengthens and price exceeds resistance with volume
Bear-case ₹9.50–₹9.80 Price breaks below ₹9.80 pivot

  • Overbought Stochastic (~88) may prompt short-term pullback

  • Mixed MA structure—long-term averages are bearish, which could limit sustained gains

  • Break below ₹9.80 would invalidate the bullish setup and open downside risk

5. Suggested Trading Plan

  • Entry Zone: ₹10.10–₹10.25 (near pivot)

  • Stop-Loss: ₹9.80 (below pivot)

  • Targets: ₹11.50 → ₹12.00

  • Confirmation Tip: Increase exposure on a breakout above ₹10.50 with volume and MACD strength

