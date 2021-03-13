Share Market Update – Britannia Share Price Target 2025

Britannia Share Price Target 2025:- Britannia Industries, a well-known name in the food and bakery industry, is expected to see steady growth in its share price by 2025. Factors like strong brand value, expanding product range, and increasing demand for packaged foods can drive its growth. The company’s focus on innovation, rural market expansion, and cost management also add to its potential. Britannia Share Price on NSE as of 11 February 2025 is 4,914.00 INR.

Britannia Industries Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 4,910.95

High: 4,939.55

Low: 4,854.00

Mkt cap: 1.18LCr

P/E ratio: 54.82

Div yield: 1.50%

52-wk high: 6,469.90

52-wk low: 4,641.00

Britannia Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Britannia Share Price Target Years Britannia Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Britannia Share Price Target 2025 January ₹5,130 Britannia Share Price Target 2025 February ₹5000 Britannia Share Price Target 2025 March ₹5200 Britannia Share Price Target 2025 April ₹5300 Britannia Share Price Target 2025 May ₹5400 Britannia Share Price Target 2025 June ₹5500 Britannia Share Price Target 2025 July ₹5600 Britannia Share Price Target 2025 August ₹5700 Britannia Share Price Target 2025 September ₹5900 Britannia Share Price Target 2025 October ₹6100 Britannia Share Price Target 2025 November ₹6300 Britannia Share Price Target 2025 December ₹6500

Britannia Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 50.55%

FII: 16.46%

DII: 17.58%

Public: 15.41%

Key Factors Affecting Britannia Share Price Growth

Here are 5 risks and challenges that could impact Britannia’s share price target for 2025:

Raw Material Price Volatility – Fluctuations in the prices of key ingredients like wheat, sugar, and milk can impact production costs and profit margins. Intense Market Competition – The FMCG sector is highly competitive, with strong players like ITC, Nestlé, and local brands, which can affect Britannia’s market share. Regulatory and Compliance Risks – Changes in food safety regulations, taxation, and packaging laws could increase compliance costs and impact profitability. Consumer Demand and Economic Slowdown – Any slowdown in consumer spending or shifts in preferences towards healthier alternatives may affect sales growth. Supply Chain and Distribution Challenges – Issues like rising transportation costs, logistical disruptions, or dependency on rural markets could pose operational risks.

Risks and Challenges for Britannia Share Price

Here are 5 risks and challenges that could impact Britannia’s share price target for 2025:

