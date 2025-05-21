BSE Ltd. Share Price Target 2025 To 2030 – Shareholding Pattern For BSE Ltd. Share Price
BSE Ltd. Share Price Target 2025 To 2030 – The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), an esteemed stock exchange in Asia with a rich history, plays a crucial role in India’s economic markets. BSE Ltd. is well-known for its robust infrastructure, transparency, and innovative approach in the financial sector.
This comprehensive analysis aims to present a complete forecast of the BSE Ltd. share price target from 2025 to 2030, taking into account current market data, financial performance, and strategic initiatives. The key phrase “BSE share price” will be strategically incorporated throughout this analysis.
BSE Ltd. Current Market Overview
- Open: 7,533.00
- High: 7,588.00
- Low: 7,362.00
- Previous Close: 7,459.00
- Volume: 3,276,806
- Value (Lacs): 242,008.51
- P/E ratio: 76.95
- Div yield: 0.24%
- 52 Week High: 7,588.00
- 52 Week Low: 2,115.00
- Mkt Cap (Rs. Cr.): 99,982
- Face Value: 2
BSE Ltd. Share Price Current Graph
The following image is a graphical representation of BSE Ltd’s current market analysis.
BSE Ltd. Share Price Target 2025 To 2030
Financial Projections For BSE Ltd. Share Price Target 2025 To 2030
|Year
|Share Price Target
|2025
|₹4500
|2026
|₹4850
|2027
|₹5150
|2028
|₹5400
|2029
|₹5700
|2030
|₹6000
Shareholding Pattern For BSE Ltd. Share Price
- Retail And Others: 63.25%
- Foreign Institutions: 21.55%
- Mutual Funds: 13.07%
- Other Domestic Institutions: 2.13%
BSE Ltd. Share Price Annual Income Statement
The following chart shows the “annual” income statement of BSE Ltd.-
The following chart shows the tabular representation of the above:
|(INR)
|2025
|y/y change
|Revenue
|32.12B
|101.70%
|Operating Expenses
|10.46B
|-0.86%
|Net income
|13.26B
|70.34%
|Net profit margin
|41.28
|-15.55%
|Earnings per share
|96.17
|221.53%
|EBITDA
|22.79B
|285.14%
|Effective tax rate
|24.66%
|N/A
BSE Ltd. Share Price Target Strategic Initiatives
- Expansion of Financial Offerings: Introducing a variety of new financial instruments, including derivatives, commodities, and indices, to appeal to a wider range of market participants and increase trading volumes.
- Upgrading Technology: Incorporating advanced trading platforms, data analytics, and cybersecurity measures to ensure efficient and secure market operations.