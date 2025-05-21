BSE Ltd. Share Price Target 2025 To 2030 – Shareholding Pattern For BSE Ltd. Share Price

BSE Ltd. Share Price Target 2025 To 2030 – The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), an esteemed stock exchange in Asia with a rich history, plays a crucial role in India’s economic markets. BSE Ltd. is well-known for its robust infrastructure, transparency, and innovative approach in the financial sector.

This comprehensive analysis aims to present a complete forecast of the BSE Ltd. share price target from 2025 to 2030, taking into account current market data, financial performance, and strategic initiatives. The key phrase “BSE share price” will be strategically incorporated throughout this analysis.

BSE Ltd. Current Market Overview

Open: 7,533.00 High: 7,588.00 Low: 7,362.00 Previous Close: 7,459.00 Volume: 3,276,806 Value (Lacs): 242,008.51 P/E ratio: 76.95 Div yield: 0.24% 52 Week High: 7,588.00 52 Week Low: 2,115.00 Mkt Cap (Rs. Cr.): 99,982 Face Value: 2



BSE Ltd. Share Price Current Graph

The following image is a graphical representation of BSE Ltd’s current market analysis.

BSE Ltd. Share Price Target 2025 To 2030

Financial Projections For BSE Ltd. Share Price Target 2025 To 2030

Year Share Price Target 2025 ₹4500 2026 ₹4850 2027 ₹5150 2028 ₹5400 2029 ₹5700 2030 ₹6000

Shareholding Pattern For BSE Ltd. Share Price

Retail And Others: 63.25%

Foreign Institutions: 21.55%

Mutual Funds: 13.07%

Other Domestic Institutions: 2.13%

BSE Ltd. Share Price Annual Income Statement

The following chart shows the “annual” income statement of BSE Ltd.-

The following chart shows the tabular representation of the above:

(INR) 2025 y/y change Revenue 32.12B 101.70% Operating Expenses 10.46B -0.86% Net income 13.26B 70.34% Net profit margin 41.28 -15.55% Earnings per share 96.17 221.53% EBITDA 22.79B 285.14% Effective tax rate 24.66% N/A

BSE Ltd. Share Price Target Strategic Initiatives