BSE shares rise 14% as NSE postpones plans to change weekly Expiry Day

BSE shares zoom 14% after NSE defers plan to change weekly expiry day

ByJammuna

Shares of BSE soared 15.33% to an intraday high of Rs 5,387 after the National Stock Exchange (NSE) agreed to delay its intention to alter the weekly expiry day

The action, which was originally planned to take effect on April 4, has been postponed following the issuance of a consultation document by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The market regulator has suggested that stock derivatives expiry days be similar across exchanges and confined to either Tuesday or Thursday, with the goal of reducing volatility and improving trading predictability.

SEBI has also proposed that exchanges get prior clearance before making any modifications to expiration schedules. This deferral might be viewed as a positive move for BSE, which has progressively increased its market position in the stock derivatives sector. With the NSE’s proposed adjustment postponed, the BSE may profit from a prolonged level playing field, at least in the short term, particularly while market players await greater clarification on SEBI’s eventual decision.

SEBI’s suggestion follows the NSE’s decision to alter the F&O expiry date for indexes such as the Nifty, Bank Nifty, FinNifty, Nifty Next50, and Nifty Midcap Select from the current Thursday to Monday. The modification was published in a circular dated March 4 and was due to take effect on Tuesday, April 4, 2025. Aside from benchmark index options, all other equity derivative instruments, such as benchmark index futures, non-benchmark index futures and options, and single stock futures and options, shall be available for a minimum of one month. These contracts will expire in the final week of each month on the set expiry date.

