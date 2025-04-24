Stock Market Update – BT Group Stock Price Prediction 2025

BT Group Stock Price Prediction 2025:- ​BT Group is one of the UK’s biggest telecom companies, offering broadband, mobile, TV, and IT services to millions of customers. With a strong network infrastructure and presence across the UK, BT plays a key role in connecting homes and businesses. The company is working on modernising its services, including rolling out faster fibre broadband and 5G. BT Group Stock Price on LON as of 24 April 2025 is 167.00 GBX.

​Here are five key factors that could influence BT Group’s stock price growth by 2025:​

Expansion of Full-Fibre and 5G Networks: BT is aggressively investing in its infrastructure, aiming to extend full-fibre broadband to 25 million premises by December 2026 and achieve 5G coverage for over 90% of the UK population by 2028. As of early 2025, the company has already reached 17 million premises with full-fibre and connected 6 million customers, indicating strong progress toward these goals.

Cost-Cutting and Operational Efficiency: Under CEO Allison Kirkby’s leadership, BT has implemented significant cost-saving measures, including a partnership with Tata Consultancy Services to decommission legacy technology, aiming for annual savings of £65 million by the end of FY25. Overall, the company targets £3 billion in gross annualized savings by 2025, which is expected to enhance profitability and free cash flow.

Focus on UK Market and Divestment of Global Operations: BT is sharpening its focus on the UK market, considering the disposal of its global business segments. This strategic shift allows the company to concentrate resources on domestic infrastructure and services, potentially leading to improved operational performance and shareholder value.

Strategic Partnerships and Technological Innovation: BT’s collaborations with major technology firms, such as its partnership with Google Cloud to leverage AI and machine learning, are aimed at enhancing customer service and operational efficiency. These initiatives position BT to capitalize on emerging technologies and digital transformation trends.