Bulkcorp Share Price Target 2025:- ​​​Bulkcorp International Limited is a prominent packaging solutions provider based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Established in 2009, the company specializes in manufacturing food-grade Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers (FIBCs), commonly known as jumbo bags, along with container liners. These products serve a diverse range of industries, including agriculture, chemicals, and logistics. Bulkcorp’s commitment to quality is reflected in its adherence to international standards, holding certifications such as ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018, and BRC Grade A. Bulkcorp Share Price on BOM as of 30 April 2025 is 58.55 INR.

Bulkcorp Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 60.30

High: 60.30

Low: 58.55

Mkt cap: 43Cr

P/E ratio: N/A

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 144.65

52-wk low: 52.45

Bulkcorp Share Price Chart

Bulkcorp Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Bulkcorp Share Price Target Years Bulkcorp Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Bulkcorp Share Price Target 2025 January – Bulkcorp Share Price Target 2025 February – Bulkcorp Share Price Target 2025 March – Bulkcorp Share Price Target 2025 April ₹60 Bulkcorp Share Price Target 2025 May ₹70 Bulkcorp Share Price Target 2025 June ₹80 Bulkcorp Share Price Target 2025 July ₹90 Bulkcorp Share Price Target 2025 August ₹100 Bulkcorp Share Price Target 2025 September ₹110 Bulkcorp Share Price Target 2025 October ₹120 Bulkcorp Share Price Target 2025 November ₹130 Bulkcorp Share Price Target 2025 December ₹150

Bulkcorp Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 72.26%

FII: 0.96%

DII: 0%

Public: 26.78%

Key Factors Affecting Bulkcorp Share Price Growth

​Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of Bulkcorp International Ltd.’s share price by 2025:​

Strong Revenue and Profit Growth: Bulkcorp International has demonstrated significant financial growth. In FY2023-24, the company’s net profit surged by 193.6% year-over-year to ₹4 crore, and revenue increased by 17.4% to ₹45.2 crore. This robust financial performance indicates effective business strategies and market demand. Successful IPO and Market Entry: The company’s IPO in August 2024 was well-received, being oversubscribed by 264.9% and listing at a 24% premium. This successful market entry reflects strong investor confidence and provides additional capital for expansion. High Return on Capital Employed (ROCE): Bulkcorp International reported a ROCE of 34.0% in FY2024, indicating efficient use of capital to generate profits. A high ROCE is often a positive indicator for investors assessing company performance. Expansion in Export Markets: The company has increased its export sales, particularly to the USA, contributing to revenue growth. Expanding into international markets can diversify income streams and reduce reliance on domestic demand. Operational Efficiency and Low Debt: With a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, Bulkcorp International maintains a low debt profile, providing financial stability. Additionally, the company’s operational efficiency supports sustainable growth and profitability. ​

Risks and Challenges for Bulkcorp Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could affect Bulkcorp International Ltd.’s share price target in 2025:​

Limited Liquidity Due to SME Listing: Bulkcorp’s listing on the NSE SME platform may result in lower trading volumes and liquidity compared to mainboard-listed companies, potentially leading to increased volatility and difficulty in executing large trades. High Debt Levels Relative to Operating Cash Flow: The company has a net debt-to-equity ratio of 67.4%, indicating a significant debt burden. Additionally, operating cash flow covers only 19.3% of its debt, suggesting potential challenges in meeting financial obligations without relying on external financing. Dependence on Limited Customer Base: Bulkcorp relies on a small number of customers for a substantial portion of its revenue. Any loss or reduction in orders from these key clients could adversely impact the company’s financial performance. Exposure to Raw Material Price Fluctuations: The packaging industry is susceptible to changes in raw material prices. Volatility in the costs of materials like plastic and chemicals can affect profit margins and overall profitability. Potential Regulatory and Compliance Risks: Bulkcorp must navigate various regulatory requirements and obtain necessary licenses and approvals. Delays or failures in compliance could lead to operational disruptions and legal challenges. ​

