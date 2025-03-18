BYD Presents A Five-Minute Charging Solution for EV Batteries

According to a new technology announced by BYD Co., electric vehicles can be charged nearly as quickly as a conventional automobile can be refueled.

In testing on its new Han L car, BYD’s new battery and charging technology may deliver 470 kilometers (292 miles) of range in 5 minutes, the company’s chairman and founder Wang Chuanfu announced on Monday. Next month, the firm will begin purchasing cars equipped with the new technology.

Drivers who are reluctant to make extended stops could be persuaded to switch to electric vehicles if they can charge their cars in the time as a combustion engine vehicle pulls in and out of a petrol station.

BYD, which has overtaken Tesla Inc. as the world’s largest EV purchaser, may benefit more from the new platform, which will be the foundation for many of its following electric vehicles. The Chinese corporation has promised to install the necessary charging infrastructure.

With a range of up to 275 kilometers in 15 minutes, the speeds would easily outpace Tesla’s Superchargers. In contrast, Tesla boasts a more extensive global network of over 65,000 Superchargers. The new entry-level CLA electric vehicle from Mercedes-Benz Group AG was launched last week and can be charged for 325 kilometers in ten minutes.

At the occasion held at the carmaker’s Shenzhen headquarters, Wang claimed that BYD’s new electric vehicle platform will enable vehicles to reach 100 kilometers per hour in two seconds.

The sport utility vehicles Han L and Tang L will be the first to have ultra-fast charging. Starting in April, they will be offered for sale at 270,000 yuan ($37,338) and 280,000 yuan, respectively. BYD will construct more than 4,000 charging stations that support the new technology. BYD is “taking the game to a new level,” according to independent China auto expert Lei Xing.

BYD’s 2025 has gotten off to a fantastic start. Last month, the firm, which solely produces hybrid and completely electric vehicles, sold over 318,000 passenger cars, a 161% increase over the previous year. With a market share of around 15%, it is the leading automaker in China and the largest automobile market in the world. Despite minimal movement on Monday, BYD’s Hong Kong-listed shares are up almost 45% thus far this year.

According to Joanna Chen, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst specializing in China automotive, a sophisticated EV drivetrain may increase demand for BYD’s next-generation vehicles. She said This could signal the start of a new wave of model rollouts, driving BYD’s sales of battery-electric vehicles to catch up with hybrids after they fell behind in 2024.”

Additionally, BYD is beginning to lead the way in cutting-edge driver-assistance technologies. Earlier this year, the business said it is bringing this to the general public by incorporating adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping into some of its most affordable vehicles.

Presently, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., the biggest producer of EV batteries worldwide, may face competition from BYD’s Super e-Platform. For instance, Li Auto Inc. is using one of CATL’s most recent generation batteries to enable charging that provides a 500-kilometer range in 12 minutes.