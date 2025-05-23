Campus Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Campus Share Price Target 2025

Campus Share Price Target 2025:- Campus Activewear is one of India’s leading sports and casual footwear brands, known for offering stylish, comfortable, and affordable shoes for young people. Founded in 2005, the company has grown rapidly with a strong presence both online and in stores across the country. Campus designs trendy sneakers, running shoes, and casual footwear that appeal especially to the youth. Campus Share Price on NSE as of 23 May 2025 is 270.60 INR.

Campus: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 265.50
  • High: 279.74
  • Low: 263.23
  • Mkt cap: 8.29KCr
  • P/E ratio: 69.65
  • Div yield: N/A
  • 52-wk high: 371.90
  • 52-wk low: 210.00

Campus Share Price Chart

Campus Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Campus Share Price Target Years Campus Share Price Target Months Share Price Target
Campus Share Price Target 2025 January
Campus Share Price Target 2025 February
Campus Share Price Target 2025 March
Campus Share Price Target 2025 April
Campus Share Price Target 2025 May ₹290
Campus Share Price Target 2025 June ₹300
Campus Share Price Target 2025 July ₹315
Campus Share Price Target 2025 August ₹330
Campus Share Price Target 2025 September ₹345
Campus Share Price Target 2025 October ₹360
Campus Share Price Target 2025 November ₹370
Campus Share Price Target 2025 December ₹380

Campus Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 72.14%
  • FII: 6.61%
  • DII: 11.12%
  • Public: 10.13%

Key Factors Affecting Campus Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of Campus Activewear Ltd. and its share price target for 2025:

  1. Robust Financial Performance
    In Q3 FY25, Campus Activewear reported a 9.1% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching ₹514.9 crore. The company’s net profit surged by 86.7% to ₹46.5 crore during the same period, indicating strong operational efficiency and profitability.

  2. Expansion in the Sneaker Segment
    The sneaker category experienced a significant 116% growth in Q3 FY25, driven by increased consumer demand and effective marketing strategies. This expansion underscores the company’s ability to capitalize on trending footwear segments.

  3. Strategic Distribution and Online Sales Push
    Campus Activewear’s aggressive distribution strategy and enhanced online sales channels contributed to a 10% year-over-year increase in sales volume, totaling 76.2 million pairs in Q3 FY25. This approach has broadened the company’s market reach and accessibility.

  4. Positive Analyst Projections
    Analysts project a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% in revenue, 24% in operating income, and 30% in net income over the next three years. These forecasts reflect confidence in the company’s growth trajectory and financial health.

  5. Product Portfolio Diversification
    The company is expanding its product offerings, particularly in the women’s footwear segment, aiming to capture a broader customer base and meet diverse consumer preferences. This diversification strategy is expected to drive additional revenue streams.

Risks and Challenges for Campus Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Campus Activewear Ltd.’s share price target for 2025:

  1. Earnings Volatility and Market Valuation Concerns
    Campus Activewear’s earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 41% in the second quarter of FY25, despite revenue aligning with expectations. This discrepancy raises concerns about the company’s ability to convert revenue into profit, potentially affecting investor confidence and share valuation.

  2. Stock Price Fluctuations and Market Sentiment
    The company’s stock has experienced significant volatility, including a notable decline of 5.43% on April 7, 2025, reaching a new 52-week low of ₹215. Such fluctuations may reflect broader market challenges and investor apprehension, impacting the stock’s stability.

  3. Competitive Industry Landscape
    The activewear market is highly competitive, with numerous brands vying for market share. This intense competition can pressure Campus Activewear’s pricing strategies and profit margins, potentially hindering growth if the company cannot differentiate its offerings effectively.

  4. Overvaluation Risks
    Analyses suggest that Campus Activewear’s stock may be overvalued by approximately 55% compared to its intrinsic value, based on discounted cash flow and relative valuation methods. This overvaluation could lead to market corrections, affecting the share price adversely.

  5. Macroeconomic Factors and Consumer Spending
    Broader economic conditions, such as inflation and shifts in consumer spending habits, can influence demand for discretionary products like activewear. A downturn in consumer spending could negatively impact Campus Activewear’s sales and profitability.

