Cams Share Price Target 2025:- CAMS’ share price target for 2025 will be influenced by the growth of the mutual fund industry, increasing digital adoption, and expansion into new financial services. As a key player in managing mutual fund transactions, CAMS benefits from rising retail investments and regulatory support. Cams Share Price on NSE as of 12 February 2025 is 3,504.00 INR.

Computer Age Management Services Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 3,378.35

High: 3,552.95

Low: 3,301.05

Mkt cap: 17.31KCr

P/E ratio: 37.67

Div yield: 2.00%

52-wk high: 5,367.50

52-wk low: 2,707.10

Cams Share Price Chart

Cams Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Cams Share Price Target Years Cams Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Cams Share Price Target 2025 January ₹3603 Cams Share Price Target 2025 February ₹3560 Cams Share Price Target 2025 March ₹3600 Cams Share Price Target 2025 April ₹3700 Cams Share Price Target 2025 May ₹3900 Cams Share Price Target 2025 June ₹4100 Cams Share Price Target 2025 July ₹4300 Cams Share Price Target 2025 August ₹4500 Cams Share Price Target 2025 September ₹4700 Cams Share Price Target 2025 October ₹4900 Cams Share Price Target 2025 November ₹5100 Cams Share Price Target 2025 December ₹5370

Cams Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 0%

FII: 57.6%

DII: 17.3%

Public: 25%

Key Factors Affecting Cams Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors affecting CAMS (Computer Age Management Services) share price target for 2025:

Growth in Mutual Fund Industry: As a leading registrar and transfer agent, CAMS benefits from the expanding mutual fund industry in India, driven by increasing retail participation and SIP investments. Regulatory Support and SEBI Policies: Favorable regulations promoting transparency, digitalization, and investor protection can enhance CAMS’ role in the financial ecosystem. Digital Transformation and Technology Adoption: CAMS’ focus on AI, automation, and digital platforms for investor services can improve efficiency and attract more clients. New Business Opportunities: Expansion into alternative investment funds (AIFs), insurance services, and new financial products can create additional revenue streams. Market Sentiment and Economic Conditions: A strong stock market, rising disposable incomes, and a stable economy will positively impact CAMS’ growth by increasing mutual fund investments.

Risks and Challenges for Cams Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges for CAMS (Computer Age Management Services) share price target in 2025:

Regulatory Changes: Any unfavorable changes in SEBI regulations or mutual fund industry policies could impact CAMS’ operations and revenue model. Competition from New Players: The rise of new fintech companies and digital platforms offering similar services could increase competition and affect CAMS’ market share. Dependence on Mutual Fund Industry: Since CAMS heavily relies on the mutual fund sector, any slowdown in the industry due to market downturns or economic instability can impact growth. Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Risks: As a financial services company handling sensitive investor data, CAMS is vulnerable to cyber threats and data breaches, which could affect its reputation and compliance costs. Technological Disruptions: Rapid advancements in technology and automation may require continuous investments in innovation, and failure to adapt could reduce competitiveness.

Read Also:- Share Market Update – Coforge Share Price Target 2025