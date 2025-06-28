Computer Age Management Services Ltd (CAMS) is an important financial technology company in India, founded in 2000. It specializes in providing services to mutual funds and other financial institutions, helping them manage investments and transactions smoothly. CAMS offers a range of solutions, including technology platforms that simplify processes for financial organizations and customer support that ensures investors get the help they need. CAMS Share Price on NSE as of 28 June 2025 is 4,295.50 INR. Here will provide you more details on CAMS Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Computer Age Management Services Ltd: Market Overview

Open: 4,234.70

High: 4,334.00

Low: 4,218.70

Mkt cap: 21.24KCr

P/E ratio: 45.20

Div yield: 0.44%

52-wk high: 5,367.50

52-wk low: 3,031.05

Computer Age Management Services Ltd Competitors

Here are four competitor companies of Computer Age Management Services Ltd (CAMS), along with their approximate market capitalizations as of now:

KFin Technologies Limited Market Capitalization: Approximately ₹3,500 crores Franklin Templeton Asset Management (India) Pvt Ltd Market Capitalization: Part of Franklin Templeton Investments, which has a global market capitalization of around $30 billion; specific Indian market cap varies as it’s not a standalone public entity. ICICI Securities Ltd Market Capitalization: Approximately ₹30,000 crores HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd Market Capitalization: Approximately ₹60,000 crores

CAMS Share Price Chart

CAMS Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

CAMS Share Price Target Years SHARE PRICE TARGET 2025 ₹5,370 2026 ₹6,045 2027 ₹6,756 2028 ₹7,577 2029 ₹8,785 2030 ₹9,420

CAMS Share Price Target 2025

CAMS share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹5,370. Here are three key factors that could affect the growth of CAMS Share Price Target in 2025:

Expansion of Service Offerings : CAMS’s ability to diversify and expand its range of services, such as providing technology solutions for fintech companies or enhancing its digital capabilities, can drive growth. Offering innovative solutions can attract new clients and retain existing ones, contributing to increased revenue and a positive impact on share prices.

Economic Conditions : The overall economic environment, including GDP growth, consumer confidence, and inflation rates, can influence investment trends in mutual funds and other financial instruments. A strong economy typically leads to increased investments, benefiting CAMS and potentially boosting its share price.

Competitive Landscape: The level of competition in the financial services sector will also play a crucial role. CAMS must continue to adapt to market changes and stay ahead of competitors by improving service quality and leveraging technology. How well the company can differentiate itself from rivals will directly affect its growth prospects and share price in 2025.

CAMS Share Price Target 2030

CAMS share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹9,420. Here are three risks and challenges that could affect the CAMS Share Price Target in 2030:

Regulatory Changes : The financial services industry is subject to evolving regulations that can impact operational costs and compliance requirements. Stricter regulations or sudden policy changes can pose challenges for CAMS, potentially affecting profitability and investor sentiment, which could lead to fluctuations in share prices.

Technological Disruptions : Rapid advancements in technology and the emergence of new fintech competitors can disrupt traditional financial service models. CAMS needs to continuously innovate to keep pace with these changes. Failure to adapt to new technologies or changing consumer preferences could result in a loss of market share and negatively impact its growth and share value.

Market Volatility: Economic uncertainties, geopolitical tensions, or fluctuations in financial markets can lead to decreased investor confidence and lower mutual fund inflows. Such market volatility can directly affect CAMS’s revenue, as lower transaction volumes and reduced assets under management (AUM) may impact profitability and share performance over the long term.

Computer Age Management Services Ltd Shareholding Pattern

Promoter: 0%

FII: 55%

DII: 16.71%

Public: 28.29%

Computer Age Management Services Ltd Financials

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change Revenue 14.22B 25.16% Operating expense 3.58B 24.66% Net income 4.70B 32.96% Net profit margin 33.05 6.20% Earnings per share 95.03 32.58% EBITDA 6.23B 30.31% Effective tax rate 24.89% —

