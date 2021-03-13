Share Market Update – Canara Bank Share Price Target 2025

Canara Bank Share Price Target 2025:- Canara Bank’s share price target for 2025 will depend on its loan growth, asset quality, and overall financial performance. The bank is focusing on reducing bad loans, expanding digital banking, and improving profitability, which could boost investor confidence. Government support, strong economic growth, and favorable interest rates may further drive its stock performance. Canara Bank Share Price on NSE as of 17 February 2025 is 85.50 INR.

Canara Bank Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 85.61

High: 85.61

Low: 83.52

Mkt cap: 77.17KCr

P/E ratio: 4.72

Div yield: 3.77%

52-wk high: 128.90

52-wk low: 83.52

Canara Bank Share Price Chart

Canara Bank Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Canara Bank Share Price Target Years Canara Bank Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Canara Bank Share Price Target 2025 January ₹93 Canara Bank Share Price Target 2025 February ₹85 Canara Bank Share Price Target 2025 March ₹90 Canara Bank Share Price Target 2025 April ₹95 Canara Bank Share Price Target 2025 May ₹100 Canara Bank Share Price Target 2025 June ₹105 Canara Bank Share Price Target 2025 July ₹110 Canara Bank Share Price Target 2025 August ₹115 Canara Bank Share Price Target 2025 September ₹120 Canara Bank Share Price Target 2025 October ₹125 Canara Bank Share Price Target 2025 November ₹130 Canara Bank Share Price Target 2025 December ₹135

Canara Bank Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 62.93%

FII: 11.11%

DII: 11.72%

Public: 14.23%

Key Factors Affecting Canara Bank Share Price Growth

Here are six key factors that could impact Canara Bank’s share price target for 2025:

Loan Growth & Credit Demand – Higher demand for retail, corporate, and MSME loans can boost Canara Bank’s revenue and overall financial performance. Asset Quality & Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) – Lower NPAs and better recovery of bad loans will improve profitability and investor confidence in the stock. Interest Rate Movements – Changes in RBI’s interest rates can impact Canara Bank’s net interest margin (NIM) and overall earnings. Government Policies & Banking Reforms – Supportive policies, recapitalization plans, and regulatory changes can influence the bank’s growth and stability. Technology & Digital Banking Expansion – Increased investment in digital banking, fintech collaborations, and online services can enhance customer reach and operational efficiency. Economic Growth & Market Conditions – A strong Indian economy, rising disposable incomes, and a stable financial market will positively impact Canara Bank’s business and stock performance.

Risks and Challenges for Canara Bank Share Price

Here are six key risks and challenges that could impact Canara Bank’s share price target for 2025:

High Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) – If the bank struggles with bad loans and defaults, it could hurt profitability and investor confidence. Interest Rate Fluctuations – Changes in RBI’s interest rates can impact the bank’s net interest margin (NIM), affecting earnings and stock performance. Economic Slowdown – A weak economy can reduce credit demand, increase loan defaults, and slow down overall business growth. Regulatory & Compliance Risks – Changes in banking regulations, stricter RBI norms, or unexpected policy shifts could create operational challenges. Competition from Private & Digital Banks – Increasing competition from private sector banks and fintech companies could impact Canara Bank’s market share. Global & Domestic Market Volatility – Economic uncertainty, inflation, or geopolitical risks could affect investor sentiment and the overall banking sector.

