Stock Market Update – Canara Bank Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

ByRonak Sharma

Canara Bank Ltd is one of India’s oldest and largest public sector banks, established in 1906. Headquartered in Bangalore, it has a wide network of branches across India and international offices. The bank offers a variety of financial services, including savings accounts, loans, insurance, and investment options, catering to individuals, businesses, and government entities. Canara Bank Share Price on NSE as of 28 May 2025 is 108.50 INR. Here will provide you more details on Canara Bank Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Canara Bank Ltd: Market Overview

  • Open: 107.38
  • High: 108.59
  • Low: 106.60
  • Mkt cap: 98.39KCr
  • P/E ratio: 5.61
  • Div yield: 3.69%
  • 52-wk high: 128.90
  • 52-wk low: 78.60

Canara Bank Ltd Competitors

Here are three competitors of Canara Bank Ltd with their approximate market capitalizations:

  1. State Bank of India (SBI)
    • Market Capital: ₹5.35 lakh crore
      SBI is the largest public sector bank in India, offering a wide range of banking and financial services, competing directly with Canara Bank.
  2. Punjab National Bank (PNB)
    • Market Capital: ₹74,000 crore
      PNB is one of the leading public sector banks in India, competing with Canara Bank in various banking services and lending activities.

  3. Bank of Baroda (BoB)

    • Market Capital: ₹95,000 crore
      BoB is another major public sector bank in India, offering similar services to Canara Bank, including retail and corporate banking.

Canara Bank Share Price Chart

Canara Bank Share Price Chart

 

Canara Bank Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Canara Bank Share Price Target Years  SHARE PRICE TARGET 
2025 ₹130
2026 ₹150
2027 ₹170
2028 ₹190
2029 ₹210
2030 ₹230

Canara Bank Share Price Target 2025

Canara Bank share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹130. Here are three key factors that could affect the growth of Canara Bank’s share price target in 2025:

  1. Interest Rate Movements: Changes in interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will directly impact Canara Bank’s net interest margins (NIM). Higher rates may improve profitability, while lower rates could compress margins, affecting earnings and share prices.
  2. Merger and Expansion Plans: Any potential mergers, acquisitions, or expansion into new financial products and regions will influence the bank’s growth prospects. Successful integration and execution can increase market share, driving up the stock price.

  3. Government Reforms and Support: As a public sector bank, Canara Bank’s performance is closely tied to government policies and initiatives. Continued support from the government, especially through capital infusion or policy reforms, could strengthen its balance sheet and boost investor sentiment.

Canara Bank Share Price Target 2030

Canara Bank share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹230. Here are three key factors that could affect the growth of Canara Bank’s share price target in 2030:

  1. Digital Transformation and Technological Adaptation: The bank’s ability to invest in and adapt to new digital banking solutions and technologies will play a significant role in its growth. Enhancing online banking services, cybersecurity, and customer experience through technology could attract a younger, tech-savvy customer base, driving long-term growth.
  2. Asset Quality and NPA Management: Effective management of Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) will be crucial for Canara Bank’s financial health. A reduction in NPAs through better loan recovery processes and risk management could improve profitability, leading to positive stock price performance by 2030.

  3. Economic and Infrastructure Growth in India: Canara Bank’s growth will be closely linked to the overall growth of India’s economy, particularly in sectors like infrastructure, manufacturing, and agriculture. Strong economic growth could lead to higher credit demand, better loan performance, and increased profitability for the bank, boosting its long-term stock price.

Canara Bank Ltd Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 62.93%
  • Retail And Others: 14.67%
  • Foreign Institutions: 10.55%
  • Other Domestic Institutions: 11.85%

 

Canara Bank Ltd Shareholding Pattern

Canara Bank Ltd Financials

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change
Revenue 612.14B 6.76%
Operating expense 381.89B 2.28%
Net income 175.40B 14.80%
Net profit margin 28.65 7.50%
Earnings per share 18.77 16.98%
EBITDA
Effective tax rate 24.33%

 

 

Canara Bank Ltd Financials

Canara Bank Ltd Quarterly Financials

