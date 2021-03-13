Share Market Update – Capacite Share Price Target 2025

Capacite Share Price Target 2025:- The Capacite share price target for 2025 holds growth potential as the demand for infrastructure and real estate projects continues to rise. The company’s expertise in construction, along with a strong order book and use of modern technology, may support its business expansion. The Capacite Share Price on NSE as of 1 March 2025 is 303.00 INR.

Capacite Infraprojects Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 303.50

High: 306.60

Low: 297.50

Mkt cap: 2.56KCr

P/E ratio: 12.31

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 465.00

52-wk low: 210.10

Capacite Share Price Chart

Capacite Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Capacite Share Price Target Years Capacite Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Capacite Share Price Target 2025 January – Capacite Share Price Target 2025 February – Capacite Share Price Target 2025 March ₹310 Capacite Share Price Target 2025 April ₹315 Capacite Share Price Target 2025 May ₹320 Capacite Share Price Target 2025 June ₹325 Capacite Share Price Target 2025 July ₹330 Capacite Share Price Target 2025 August ₹335 Capacite Share Price Target 2025 September ₹340 Capacite Share Price Target 2025 October ₹450 Capacite Share Price Target 2025 November ₹460 Capacite Share Price Target 2025 December ₹470

Capacite Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 31.69%

FII: 13.68%

DII: 7.55%

Public: 47.08%

Key Factors Affecting Capacite Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors affecting the growth of Capacite share price target for 2025:

Infrastructure Projects – Increased investments in real estate and infrastructure projects can boost business growth. Government Policies – Supportive government policies for urban development and affordable housing can drive demand. Order Book Strength – A strong order pipeline from private and government sectors can enhance revenue. Technological Advancements – Adoption of modern construction technologies can improve project efficiency and quality. Financial Performance – Consistent revenue growth and profitability can positively impact investor confidence.

Risks and Challenges for Capacite Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges for Capacite share price target in 2025:

Project Delays – Delays in project completion due to regulatory approvals or material shortages can affect revenue. Market Competition – Intense competition from other construction companies may impact market share and pricing. Economic Slowdown – A weak economy can reduce demand for real estate and infrastructure projects. Rising Costs – Increasing costs of raw materials and labor can affect profit margins. Debt Burden – High debt levels can impact financial stability and limit growth opportunities.

