CDSL Share Price Target 2025: Will Technicals Retrace or Resume Rally?
CDSL (Central Depository Services India Ltd, NSE: CDSL) is trading near ₹1,754 today, down ~1.4% from recent highs. After a strong rally from ₹1,047 lows, technical indicators show mixed signals—oscillators have cooled but moving averages remain bullish. If it stabilizes above ₹1,700–₹1,720, the stock could test ₹1,900–₹2,000 by late 2025. A breakdown below this zone may lead to a pullback toward ₹1,600–₹1,650.
1. Today’s Technical Snapshot (July 8, 2025)
Price: ₹1,754.10 (–₹24.40, –1.37%)
52‑Week Range: ₹1,047 – ₹1,990
RSI (14): ~43.7 — neutral-to-bearish
MACD: –8.43 — bearish
Stochastic: ~35.6 — neutral-to-bearish
50-/200-Day SMAs: ₹1,779 / ₹1,722 — price is slightly below 50-day but above 200-day
2. Technical Signal Interpretation
Moving Averages are Bullish Overall: Price is above 200-day SMA—support remains strong. Short-term dip below 50-day could offer a buying opportunity.
Oscillators Turning Cautious: RSI and MACD have softened after strong momentum, suggesting a possible consolidation phase.
Support Forming: Recent trading around ₹1,700–₹1,720 hints at resistance-turned-support pivot.
3. Support & Resistance Levels
Primary Support: ₹1,700–₹1,720 (200-day SMA & recent lows)
Resistance Zones:
Immediate: ₹1,800–₹1,820 (50-day SMA and psychological level)
Upside Targets: ₹1,900 → ₹2,000 if momentum returns and volume picks up
4. Share Price Target by 2025
Base-case: ₹1,900 — assuming the stock holds above ₹1,720 and oscillators improve.
Bull-case: ₹2,000 — achievable with renewed MACD crossover and RSI rising above 50.
Bear-case: ₹1,600–₹1,650 — if support fails and broader market weakens.
5. Risks & Technical Cautions
Strong sell signals in daily indicators may lead to consolidation.
A fall below ₹1,700 invalidates the bullish structure and raises downside risks.
Any surge-free decline, especially on low volume, could indicate trap before real recovery.
6. Suggested Trading Strategy
Entry Zone: ₹1,720–₹1,740 (near 200-day SMA support)
Stop-Loss: ₹1,690–₹1,700 (below key support)
-
Targets:
First: ₹1,900
Extended: ₹2,000
Confirmation Tip: Look for MACD histogram turning positive and RSI climbing past 50 on increased volume.