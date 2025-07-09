CDSL Share Price Target 2025: Will Technicals Retrace or Resume Rally?

ByAnkita Vasishtha

CDSL (Central Depository Services India Ltd, NSE: CDSL) is trading near ₹1,754 today, down ~1.4% from recent highs. After a strong rally from ₹1,047 lows, technical indicators show mixed signals—oscillators have cooled but moving averages remain bullish. If it stabilizes above ₹1,700–₹1,720, the stock could test ₹1,900–₹2,000 by late 2025. A breakdown below this zone may lead to a pullback toward ₹1,600–₹1,650.

1. Today’s Technical Snapshot (July 8, 2025)

  • Price: ₹1,754.10 (–₹24.40, –1.37%)

  • 52‑Week Range: ₹1,047 – ₹1,990

  • RSI (14): ~43.7 — neutral-to-bearish

  • MACD: –8.43 — bearish

  • Stochastic: ~35.6 — neutral-to-bearish

  • 50-/200-Day SMAs: ₹1,779 / ₹1,722 — price is slightly below 50-day but above 200-day

CDSL Share Price Chart

2. Technical Signal Interpretation

  • Moving Averages are Bullish Overall: Price is above 200-day SMA—support remains strong. Short-term dip below 50-day could offer a buying opportunity.

  • Oscillators Turning Cautious: RSI and MACD have softened after strong momentum, suggesting a possible consolidation phase.

  • Support Forming: Recent trading around ₹1,700–₹1,720 hints at resistance-turned-support pivot.

3. Support & Resistance Levels

  • Primary Support: ₹1,700–₹1,720 (200-day SMA & recent lows)

  • Resistance Zones:

    • Immediate: ₹1,800–₹1,820 (50-day SMA and psychological level)

    • Upside Targets: ₹1,900 → ₹2,000 if momentum returns and volume picks up

4. Share Price Target by 2025

  • Base-case: ₹1,900 — assuming the stock holds above ₹1,720 and oscillators improve.

  • Bull-case: ₹2,000 — achievable with renewed MACD crossover and RSI rising above 50.

  • Bear-case: ₹1,600–₹1,650 — if support fails and broader market weakens.

5. Risks & Technical Cautions

  • Strong sell signals in daily indicators may lead to consolidation.

  • A fall below ₹1,700 invalidates the bullish structure and raises downside risks.

  • Any surge-free decline, especially on low volume, could indicate trap before real recovery.

6. Suggested Trading Strategy

  • Entry Zone: ₹1,720–₹1,740 (near 200-day SMA support)

  • Stop-Loss: ₹1,690–₹1,700 (below key support)

  • Targets:

    • First: ₹1,900

    • Extended: ₹2,000

  • Confirmation Tip: Look for MACD histogram turning positive and RSI climbing past 50 on increased volume.

