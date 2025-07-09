CDSL Share Price Target 2025: Will Technicals Retrace or Resume Rally?

CDSL (Central Depository Services India Ltd, NSE: CDSL) is trading near ₹1,754 today, down ~1.4% from recent highs. After a strong rally from ₹1,047 lows, technical indicators show mixed signals—oscillators have cooled but moving averages remain bullish. If it stabilizes above ₹1,700–₹1,720, the stock could test ₹1,900–₹2,000 by late 2025. A breakdown below this zone may lead to a pullback toward ₹1,600–₹1,650.

1. Today’s Technical Snapshot (July 8, 2025)

Price: ₹1,754.10 (–₹24.40, –1.37%)

52‑Week Range: ₹1,047 – ₹1,990

RSI (14): ~43.7 — neutral-to-bearish

MACD: –8.43 — bearish

Stochastic: ~35.6 — neutral-to-bearish

50-/200-Day SMAs: ₹1,779 / ₹1,722 — price is slightly below 50-day but above 200-day

2. Technical Signal Interpretation

Moving Averages are Bullish Overall: Price is above 200-day SMA—support remains strong. Short-term dip below 50-day could offer a buying opportunity.

Oscillators Turning Cautious: RSI and MACD have softened after strong momentum, suggesting a possible consolidation phase.

Support Forming: Recent trading around ₹1,700–₹1,720 hints at resistance-turned-support pivot.

3. Support & Resistance Levels

Primary Support: ₹1,700–₹1,720 (200-day SMA & recent lows)

Resistance Zones: Immediate: ₹1,800–₹1,820 (50-day SMA and psychological level) Upside Targets: ₹1,900 → ₹2,000 if momentum returns and volume picks up



4. Share Price Target by 2025

Base-case: ₹1,900 — assuming the stock holds above ₹1,720 and oscillators improve.

Bull-case: ₹2,000 — achievable with renewed MACD crossover and RSI rising above 50.

Bear-case: ₹1,600–₹1,650 — if support fails and broader market weakens.

5. Risks & Technical Cautions

Strong sell signals in daily indicators may lead to consolidation.

A fall below ₹1,700 invalidates the bullish structure and raises downside risks.

Any surge-free decline, especially on low volume, could indicate trap before real recovery.

6. Suggested Trading Strategy