Central Bank Of India Share Price Target 2025 To 2030
Central Bank Of India Share Price Target 2025 To 2030 – In spite of its name being the Central Bank, it is actually not the “Central Bank” of India. With its headquarters in Mumbai, it was founded in 1911 being one of the oldest banks.
The below assessment shows a detailed view of the current share price graph, financial projections from the year 2024-2030, its annual income statement, shareholder pattern, and other additional information about the same, including overall market analysis, its place in the market, and its analysis.
Central Bank Of India Current Graph
The following is the current graph of the share price of Central Bank of India-
Overview Of Central Bank Of India Share Price
- MARKET CAP: ₹36.41KCr
- OPEN: ₹40.15
- HIGH: ₹40.60
- LOW: ₹39.65
- Today Share Price: 40.24
- P/E RATIO: 8.88
- DIVIDEND YIELD: N/A
- 52 WEEK HIGH: ₹72.00
- 52 WEEK LOW: ₹32.75
Projected Central Bank Of India Share Price 2025 – 2030
|Year
|Share Price Target
|2025
|₹75
|2026
|₹100
|2027
|₹120
|2028
|₹140
|2029
|₹160
|2030
|₹180
Investor Type And Ratios For Central Bank Share Price
The following shows the shareholder pattern-
- Promoters: 89.27%
- Retail And Others: 3.58%
- Other Domestic Institutions: 5.65%
- Foreign Institutions: 1.27%
- Mutual Funds: 0.22%
Annual Income Statement for Central Bank Share Price
The following is the tabular form of the above annual income statement chart for easier understanding-
|(INR)
|2025
|Y/Y Change
|Revenue
|166.41B
|29.50%
|Operating Expense
|116.63B
|13.51%
|Net income
|39.34B
|47.48%
|Net profit margin
|23.64
|13.87%
|Earnings per share
|N/A
|N/A
|EBITDA
|N/A
|N/A
|Effective tax rate
|22.73%
|N/A
Key Factors For Central Bank Of India Share Price
- Creativity and innovation in the area of banking and product development.
- Building partnerships and collaborations.
- Habituating to the fluctuating market dynamics and client preferences and expectations and alternatives.
- Financial performance and key metrics.