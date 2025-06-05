Central Bank Of India Share Price Target

Central Bank Of India Share Price Target 2025 To 2030

BySurbhi Rajpoot

Central Bank Of India Share Price Target 2025 To 2030 – In spite of its name being the Central Bank, it is actually not the “Central Bank” of India. With its headquarters in Mumbai, it was founded in 1911 being one of the oldest banks. 

The below assessment shows a detailed view of the current share price graph, financial projections from the year 2024-2030, its annual income statement, shareholder pattern, and other additional information about the same, including overall market analysis, its place in the market, and its analysis.

Central Bank Of India Current Graph

The following is the current graph of the share price of Central Bank of India-

Overview Of Central Bank Of India Share Price 

  • MARKET CAP: ₹36.41KCr
  • OPEN: ₹40.15
  • HIGH: ₹40.60
  • LOW: ₹39.65
  • Today Share Price: 40.24
  • P/E RATIO: 8.88
  • DIVIDEND YIELD: N/A
  • 52 WEEK HIGH: ₹72.00
  • 52 WEEK LOW: ₹32.75

Projected Central Bank Of India Share Price 2025 – 2030

Year Share Price Target
2025 ₹75
2026 ₹100
2027 ₹120
2028 ₹140
2029 ₹160
2030 ₹180

Investor Type And Ratios For Central Bank Share Price 

The following shows the shareholder pattern-

  • Promoters: 89.27%
  • Retail And Others: 3.58%
  • Other Domestic Institutions: 5.65%
  • Foreign Institutions: 1.27%
  • Mutual Funds: 0.22%

Annual Income Statement for Central Bank Share Price 

The following is the tabular form of the above annual income statement chart for easier understanding-

(INR) 2025 Y/Y Change
Revenue 166.41B 29.50%
Operating Expense 116.63B 13.51%
Net income 39.34B 47.48%
Net profit margin 23.64 13.87%
Earnings per share N/A N/A
EBITDA N/A N/A
Effective tax rate 22.73% N/A

Key Factors For Central Bank Of India Share Price

  • Creativity and innovation in the area of banking and product development.
  • Building partnerships and collaborations.
  • Habituating to the fluctuating market dynamics and client preferences and expectations and alternatives.
  • Financial performance and key metrics.

