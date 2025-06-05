Central Bank Of India Share Price Target 2025 To 2030 – In spite of its name being the Central Bank, it is actually not the “Central Bank” of India. With its headquarters in Mumbai, it was founded in 1911 being one of the oldest banks.

The below assessment shows a detailed view of the current share price graph, financial projections from the year 2024-2030, its annual income statement, shareholder pattern, and other additional information about the same, including overall market analysis, its place in the market, and its analysis.

Central Bank Of India Current Graph

The following is the current graph of the share price of Central Bank of India-

Overview Of Central Bank Of India Share Price

MARKET CAP: ₹36.41KCr

OPEN: ₹40.15

HIGH: ₹40.60

LOW: ₹39.65

Today Share Price: 40.24

P/E RATIO: 8.88

DIVIDEND YIELD: N/A

52 WEEK HIGH: ₹72.00

52 WEEK LOW: ₹32.75

Projected Central Bank Of India Share Price 2025 – 2030

Year Share Price Target 2025 ₹75 2026 ₹100 2027 ₹120 2028 ₹140 2029 ₹160 2030 ₹180

Investor Type And Ratios For Central Bank Share Price

The following shows the shareholder pattern-

Promoters: 89.27%

Retail And Others: 3.58%

Other Domestic Institutions: 5.65%

Foreign Institutions: 1.27%

Mutual Funds: 0.22%

Annual Income Statement for Central Bank Share Price

The following is the tabular form of the above annual income statement chart for easier understanding-

(INR) 2025 Y/Y Change Revenue 166.41B 29.50% Operating Expense 116.63B 13.51% Net income 39.34B 47.48% Net profit margin 23.64 13.87% Earnings per share N/A N/A EBITDA N/A N/A Effective tax rate 22.73% N/A

Key Factors For Central Bank Of India Share Price