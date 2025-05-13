CG Power Share Price Target

CG Power Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- More Details

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd is a leading Indian company specializing in electrical equipment and engineering solutions. The company provides a wide range of products and services, including transformers, motors, and switchgear systems, serving industries such as power generation, transmission, and distribution. CG Power  Share Price on NSE as of 13 May 2025 is 644.80 INR. Here will provide you with more details on CG Power Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd: Market Overview

  • Open Price: ₹629.90
  • High Price: ₹650.00
  • Low Price: ₹624.50
  • Previous Close: ₹609.60
  • Volume: 2,930,671
  • UC Limit: ₹715.20
  • LC Limit: ₹585.20
  • P/E ratio: 101.22
  • Div yield: 0.20%
  • 52-wk high: ₹874.70
  • 52-wk low: ₹517.70
  • Mkt capital: ₹98,743Cr
  • Face Value: 2

CG Power Share Price Chart

CG Power Share Price Chart

 

CG Power Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

CG Power Share Price Target Years SHARE PRICE TARGET 
2025 ₹880
2026 ₹1012
2027 ₹1175
2028 ₹1330
2029 ₹1410
2030 ₹1505

CG Power Share Price Target 2025

CG Power share price target 2025 The Expected target could be ₹880. Here are three key factors influencing CG Power Share Price Target Growth for 2025:

  1. Green Energy Transition: As the demand for renewable energy solutions grows, CG Power’s involvement in energy-efficient and sustainable technologies will likely boost its market share and drive share price growth.
  2. Strategic Partnerships and Acquisitions: Forming alliances with global companies or acquiring key players in the electrical industry could expand CG Power’s product offerings and global presence, enhancing its growth potential.

  3. Operational Efficiency and Cost Management: Improving manufacturing efficiency and optimizing costs can increase profit margins, making the company more attractive to investors and positively affecting its share price.

CG Power Share Price Target 2030

CG Power share price target 2030 The Expected target could be ₹1505. Here are three key factors that could influence CG Power Share Price Target Growth for 2030:

  1. Technological Advancements: Continued innovation in electrical equipment and smart grid solutions will position CG Power as a leader in the evolving energy sector, driving long-term growth and share price appreciation.
  2. Global Expansion and Market Penetration: Expanding into new international markets and strengthening its global supply chain will enhance revenue streams and solidify CG Power’s market dominance, contributing to share price growth by 2030.

  3. Sustainability Initiatives and Green Energy Integration: As industries worldwide shift towards greener energy solutions, CG Power’s ability to integrate sustainable practices and products will attract more environmentally conscious investors, supporting steady share price growth.

Shareholding Pattern For CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd

  • Promoters: 58.09%
  • Retail And Others: 15.39%
  • Foreign Institutions: 12.97%
  • Domestic Institutions: 13.59%

 

Shareholding Pattern For CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd

CG Power Income Statement

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change
Revenue 99.09B 23.15%
Operating expense 17.90B 26.40%
Net income 9.75B -31.70%
Net profit margin 9.84 -44.53%
Earnings per share 6.37 13.40%
EBITDA 13.05B 18.90%
Effective tax rate 27.82%

CG Power Income Statement

 

CG Power Quarterly Financials

