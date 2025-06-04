Chambal Fertilisers Share Price Target

Chambal Fertilisers Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Market Overview, Income Statement

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd is one of the largest fertilizer manufacturers in India, providing essential agricultural products to farmers. Founded in 1985, the company produces urea, a key nutrient for crop growth. Chambal Fertilisers operates in the agriculture sector, focusing on helping farmers increase their productivity and yields. Chambal Fertilisers Share Price on NSE as of 04 June 2025 is 562.85 INR. Here are more details on Chambal Fertilisers’ Share Price Target for 2025, 2026, and 2030.

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd: market Overview

  • Open: 558.15
  • High: 570.95
  • Low: 556.95
  • Mkt cap: 22.54KCr
  • P/E ratio: 13.67
  • Div yield: N/A
  • 52-wk high: 742.20
  • 52-wk low: 333.40

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd Competitors

Here are five competitor companies of Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd, along with their approximate market capitalizations (as of recent data):

  1. National Fertilizers Limited (NFL)
    • Market Capitalization: ~$310 million
    • A leading public sector company in India, NFL is one of the largest producers of fertilizers, specializing in urea production and marketing agricultural inputs.
  2. Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd (RCF)
    • Market Capitalization: ~$730 million
    • A government-owned company, RCF produces a wide range of fertilizers and industrial chemicals, primarily focused on urea and complex fertilizers.
  3. Coromandel International Ltd
    • Market Capitalization: ~$4.5 billion
    • One of India’s leading agribusiness companies, Coromandel produces fertilizers, crop protection products, and specialty nutrients, and has a strong distribution network.
  4. Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd
    • Market Capitalization: ~$1 billion
    • A diversified company engaged in the manufacturing of fertilizers, industrial chemicals, and petrochemicals, with a focus on crop nutrition and chemical products.

  5. Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (GSFC)

    • Market Capitalization: ~$1 billion
    • GSFC is a government-owned company producing fertilizers, chemicals, and industrial products, and has a significant presence in the Indian agriculture sector.

Chambal Fertilisers Share Price Chart

Chambal Fertilisers Share Price Chart

 

Chambal Fertilisers Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Chambal Fertilisers Share Price Target Years Share Price Target
2025 ₹750
2026 ₹970
2027 ₹1125
2028 ₹1340
2029 ₹1530
2030 ₹1780

Chambal Fertilisers Share Price Target 2025

Chambal Fertilisers share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹750. Here are three potential risks and challenges that could affect Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd’s share price target for 2025:

  • Regulatory and Policy Changes: Sudden changes in government policies related to fertilizer pricing, subsidies, or environmental regulations could pose risks to Chambal Fertilisers’ revenue model. If subsidies are reduced or regulations become stricter, the company’s profitability might be impacted, leading to a potential decline in its share price.
  • Volatility in Raw Material Prices: Chambal Fertilisers relies heavily on natural gas for urea production, and fluctuations in global natural gas prices could increase production costs. Rising raw material prices without the ability to pass these costs on to customers could erode profit margins and negatively affect the company’s stock performance by 2025.

  • Weather Dependency and Agricultural Demand: The demand for fertilizers is closely tied to agricultural cycles and weather conditions, particularly monsoons in India. Poor or erratic monsoon seasons could reduce farmers’ demand for fertilizers, impacting sales volumes and potentially pressuring Chambal Fertilisers’ financial results and share price.

Chambal Fertilisers Share Price Target 2030

Chambal Fertilisers share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹1780. Here are three potential risks and challenges that could affect Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd’s share price target for 2030:

  • Long-Term Regulatory and Environmental Pressures: Over time, stricter environmental regulations regarding fertilizer production and usage could increase operational costs for Chambal Fertilisers. If the company faces additional compliance requirements or restrictions on chemical fertilizers, it may need to invest heavily in greener technologies, potentially affecting profit margins and share price growth by 2030.
  • Shift Toward Organic and Sustainable Farming: The growing global movement towards organic and sustainable farming practices could reduce the demand for chemical fertilizers. If there is a significant shift in farmer preferences or government support towards organic alternatives, Chambal Fertilisers may experience a decline in demand, challenging its market position and long-term growth prospects.

  • Global Commodity Price Volatility: Being dependent on global raw material prices like natural gas, the company is exposed to commodity market volatility. If global prices for energy or raw materials continue to fluctuate unpredictably, it could result in higher production costs, which might not always be offset by higher selling prices, potentially affecting profitability and share price by 2030.

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 60.4%
  • FII: 20.19%
  • DII: 4.59%
  • Public: 14.82%

 

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd Shareholding Pattern

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd Financials

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change
Revenue 166.46B -7.35%
Operating expense 51.77B -1.26%
Net income 16.50B 29.29%
Net profit margin 9.91 39.58%
Earnings per share 41.17 33.50%
EBITDA 24.83B 20.44%
Effective tax rate 32.72%

 

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd Financials

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd Quarterly Financials

 

