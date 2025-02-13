Chandan Healthcare IPO Review: Know IPO Date and Price

Bidding for the Chandan Healthcare IPO is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM on February 10, 2025. With a total issue size of ₹107.36 Cr, the offer is entirely book-built. The projected date of the Chandan Healthcare IPO’s listing on Indian markets is February 17, 2025. The public offering consists of an offer for sale (OFS) of 23.00 lakh shares and a new issuance of 44.52 lakh shares.

Chandan Healthcare IPO Details:

Beginning on February 10, 2025, the Chandan Healthcare IPO will be available for subscription to the Indian markets, with a floor price of ₹ 123 and a maximum price of ₹ 159. A minimum application amount of ₹ 1,27,200 (cap price * minimum lot size) is required, with the minimum lot size being 800 per share.

On February 13, 2025, the allocation basis for the Chandan Healthcare IPO will be determined. On February 14, 2025, the refund commencement and credit of shares in a bank account are scheduled to occur.

Unistone Capital Private Limited is the book-running lead manager for the Chandan Healthcare initial public offering. R.K. Stock Holding Private Limited is the IPO’s market maker, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the issue’s registrar.

Date of IPO Opening: February 10, 2025

Date of IPO Closure: February 12, 2025

Allotment Basis: February 13, 2025

Commencement of Refund and Share Credit: February 14, 2025

Date of Listing: February 17, 2025

Value of the issue: ₹107.36 Cr

67,52,000 shares are the issue size (in shares).

Each share’s face value is ₹10.

Eight hundred shares make up the lot.

Issue Type: Book Built Issue Listing At: NSE SME Price Range: ₹151 to ₹159

Chandan Healthcare IPO GMP, Issue Size, Price, and Offer Details

On February 17, 2025, Chandan Healthcare, an NSE SME IPO, is anticipated to go public on Indian stock markets. The following is the minimum subscription for the Chandan Healthcare IPO:

QIB: less than half of all issues

Individual Investors: >35% of the whole problem

NII (sNII+bNII): >15% of the entire problem

In total: 100%

Chandan Healthcare IPO GMP:

The price of an (IPO) that trails in the gray markets is known as the gray Market Premium (GMP). It also describes discrepancies between an IPO’s issue price and gray market pricing.

According to the most recent data available as of February 7, 2025, the price of Chandan Healthcare’s IPO GMP is now at ₹ 14. This GMP value suggests that Chandan Healthcare Limited will make a high-end debut at an anticipated listing price of ₹ 173. It is projected that the listing profits will be 8.81%.

Chandan Healthcare IPO Bidding Requirements:

The Chandan Healthcare initial public offering (IPO) requires a minimum bid of 800 shares and multiples of that amount. For further information on the Chandan Healthcare IPO bidding requirements, see the table below:

Investors Category Lots Minimum shares (A) Cap Price (B) Amount (A*B) Retail (Min) 1 800 ₹ 159 ₹ 1,27,200 Retail (Max) 1 800 ₹ 159 ₹ 1,27,200 HNI (Min) 2 1600 ₹ 159 ₹ 2,54,400

Chandan Healthcare IPO Review:

Researching and analyzing the technical and fundamental factors of investing securely in an IPO is crucial before investing in a company through its IPO. Therefore, make sure to study the information about Chandan Healthcare listed below if you want to make an informed investment choice regarding the company’s IPO:

Financial Health: Since FY 31st March 2022, Chandan Healthcare Limited’s revenue has increased steadily. In FY 2023, the company’s total revenue (other income plus revenue from operations) increased by 14.27% to 13,702.92 lakh. Chandan Healthcare’s total revenue in FY 2024 was 17,795.86 lakhs. Additionally, the company’s earnings increased steadily between FY 2022 and FY 2024. The business performed poorly in FY 2022, recording a loss of 109.26 lakhs. In FY 2023, however, the profit increased to 358.63 lakhs; in FY 2024, it reached a profit of 1,635.50 lakhs.

Technical Analysis: Several technical indicators may be used to evaluate the stock’s prospects. The technical indicators listed below can be used to analyze Chandan Healthcare’s IPO prospects. Chandan Healthcare Limited’s shares have a PE ratio of 19.44 and pre-IPO earnings per share of 8.18. It suggests that the IPO will generate both immediate and long-term profits. Chandan Healthcare Limited has presented itself as a compelling prospect for SME IPO investment and has demonstrated a notable improvement in its financial performance. Additionally, Chandan Healthcare Limited’s technical ratios show that the company has room to develop significantly. You should not invest in the public offering without conducting thorough research, as these performance numbers do not ensure profits from Chandan Healthcare IPO purchases.

Objectives of Chandan Healthcare IPO:

Chandan Healthcare Limited is generating about ₹107.36 crores through the IPO to accomplish several corporate and business goals shortly. The following are the objectives and allocations of the Chandan Healthcare IPO:

Particular Estimated Amount (₹) Setting up a new Flagship diagnostic center in Jankipuram, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. 3,281.58 Setting up of a new Central Reference laboratory at Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. 710.23 Setting up a new Central Reference laboratory at Ashiyana, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. 710.11 General corporate purposes* –

About Chandan Healthcare Limited:

Operating testing labs in North India is the business of Chandan Healthcare Limited. As of December 31, 2024, the organization offers 1,496 distinct professionals a broad range of test aggregation services. In addition to 1,015 specialized pathology tests and 481 routine pathology tests covering basic biochemistry and hematology, Chandan Healthcare Limited offers 545 radiology tests, including computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, essential x-rays, ultrasonography, and specialized CT scans.

The organization employs around 161 competent experts, including clinicians, technicians, operators, 15 radiologists, and 23 pathologists. The business uses a cluster and collections points approach, assembling local patients, labs, and clinics into clusters, gathering samples at those designated locations, and then shipping them in large quantities to a central laboratory for processing.

How to Apply for Chandan Healthcare IPO?

You only need to take the actions listed below to apply for the Chandan Healthcare IPO: