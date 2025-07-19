Chennai Petroleum Share Price Target 2025: Can It Cross ₹900?
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL), one of India’s leading refinery companies, is back in focus as its stock trades near ₹780. Investors are keen to know: Can CPCL stock climb to ₹900 by 2025? Here’s the latest technical analysis, support & resistance levels, and forecast.
About Chennai Petroleum
Chennai Petroleum, a subsidiary of Indian Oil Corporation, is involved in refining and manufacturing petroleum products. The company operates a major refinery in Manali and plans to establish a new one in Nagapattinam by 2027.
-
Current Market Price: ₹779.40 (NSE: CHENNPETRO)
-
Market Cap: ₹11,000+ crore
-
Promoter Holding: 67.3%
-
52-Week Range: ₹433 – ₹1,275
-
Q4 FY25 Profit Growth: +33.5% YoY
-
Valuation: P/E ~54, higher than industry average
Technical Analysis Overview
|Indicator
|Current Signal
|Moving Averages
|Strong Buy
|RSI (14-Day)
|~74 (Overbought)
|MACD
|Bullish
|ADX
|Strong trend
-
Short-Term Trend: Bullish but overbought
-
Medium-Term Trend: Positive momentum continues
-
Key Watch: Price reaction near ₹800
Support & Resistance Levels
-
Support Levels: ₹758 – ₹778
-
Immediate Resistance: ₹792 – ₹805
-
Breakout Zone: Above ₹805
-
Next Target Zone: ₹828 – ₹900
Chennai Petroleum Share Price Target 2025
|Timeframe
|Target Price
|Upside Potential
|Short-Term
|₹805 – ₹828
|~6%
|Medium-Term
|₹900
|~16%
|Long-Term (2025)
|₹900 – ₹1,000
|~16% to 28%
-
Analyst Consensus: ₹772.50 average target
-
WalletInvestor 1-Year Forecast: Up to ₹930
-
TradingView Maximum Target: ₹900+
Suggested Trading Strategy
-
Buy Zone: ₹760 – ₹780
-
Breakout Point: Above ₹805
-
Profit Booking Levels: ₹828 → ₹900
-
Stop-Loss: ₹740
Risks to Consider
-
Overbought RSI indicates potential short-term pullback.
-
Project delays, especially the Nagapattinam refinery, could impact sentiment.
-
Exposure to global crude price volatility.
Summary
|Current Price
|₹779.40
|Support Levels
|₹758 – ₹778
|Resistance Levels
|₹792 – ₹805
|2025 Target Range
|₹900 – ₹1,000
|Technical Outlook
|Strong Buy, short-term caution
Chennai Petroleum is showing strong technical indicators with a bullish outlook. If the stock crosses ₹805 with strong volume, it could comfortably head toward ₹900 by 2025. However, investors should watch for consolidation due to overbought conditions.