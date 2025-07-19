Chennai Petroleum Share Price Target 2025: Can It Cross ₹900?

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL), one of India’s leading refinery companies, is back in focus as its stock trades near ₹780. Investors are keen to know: Can CPCL stock climb to ₹900 by 2025? Here’s the latest technical analysis, support & resistance levels, and forecast.

About Chennai Petroleum

Chennai Petroleum, a subsidiary of Indian Oil Corporation, is involved in refining and manufacturing petroleum products. The company operates a major refinery in Manali and plans to establish a new one in Nagapattinam by 2027.

Current Market Price: ₹779.40 (NSE: CHENNPETRO)

Market Cap: ₹11,000+ crore

Promoter Holding: 67.3%

52-Week Range: ₹433 – ₹1,275

Q4 FY25 Profit Growth: +33.5% YoY

Valuation: P/E ~54, higher than industry average

Technical Analysis Overview

Indicator Current Signal Moving Averages Strong Buy RSI (14-Day) ~74 (Overbought) MACD Bullish ADX Strong trend

Short-Term Trend: Bullish but overbought

Medium-Term Trend: Positive momentum continues

Key Watch: Price reaction near ₹800

Support & Resistance Levels

Support Levels: ₹758 – ₹778

Immediate Resistance: ₹792 – ₹805

Breakout Zone: Above ₹805

Next Target Zone: ₹828 – ₹900

Chennai Petroleum Share Price Target 2025

Timeframe Target Price Upside Potential Short-Term ₹805 – ₹828 ~6% Medium-Term ₹900 ~16% Long-Term (2025) ₹900 – ₹1,000 ~16% to 28%

Analyst Consensus: ₹772.50 average target

WalletInvestor 1-Year Forecast: Up to ₹930

TradingView Maximum Target: ₹900+

Suggested Trading Strategy

Buy Zone: ₹760 – ₹780

Breakout Point: Above ₹805

Profit Booking Levels: ₹828 → ₹900

Stop-Loss: ₹740

Risks to Consider

Overbought RSI indicates potential short-term pullback.

Project delays, especially the Nagapattinam refinery, could impact sentiment.

Exposure to global crude price volatility.

Summary

Current Price ₹779.40 Support Levels ₹758 – ₹778 Resistance Levels ₹792 – ₹805 2025 Target Range ₹900 – ₹1,000 Technical Outlook Strong Buy, short-term caution

Chennai Petroleum is showing strong technical indicators with a bullish outlook. If the stock crosses ₹805 with strong volume, it could comfortably head toward ₹900 by 2025. However, investors should watch for consolidation due to overbought conditions.