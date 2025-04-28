Chennai Petroleum Share Price Target 2025:- Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL), established in 1965 and headquartered in Chennai, is a prominent Indian oil refining company. Initially formed as a joint venture between the Government of India, AMOCO, and the National Iranian Oil Company, CPCL is now a subsidiary of Indian Oil Corporation Limited. The company operates two refineries: the Manali Refinery in Chennai with a capacity of 10.5 million tonnes per annum (MMTPA) and the Cauvery Basin Refinery in Nagapattinam with a capacity of 1.0 MMTPA. CPCL produces a wide range of petroleum products, including liquefied petroleum gas, motor spirit, superior kerosene oil, aviation turbine fuel, high-speed diesel, naphtha, bitumen, lube base stocks, paraffin wax, fuel oil, hexane, and petrochemical feedstocks. Chennai Petroleum Share Price on NSE as of 28 April 2025 is 629.00 INR.

Chennai Petroleum Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 628.95

High: 664.10

Low: 611.80

Mkt cap: 9.40KCr

P/E ratio: 25.18

Div yield: 8.74%

52-wk high: 1,275.00

52-wk low: 433.10

Chennai Petroleum Share Price Chart

Chennai Petroleum Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Chennai Petroleum Share Price Target Years Chennai Petroleum Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Chennai Petroleum Share Price Target 2025 January – Chennai Petroleum Share Price Target 2025 February – Chennai Petroleum Share Price Target 2025 March – Chennai Petroleum Share Price Target 2025 April ₹680 Chennai Petroleum Share Price Target 2025 May ₹700 Chennai Petroleum Share Price Target 2025 June ₹800 Chennai Petroleum Share Price Target 2025 July ₹900 Chennai Petroleum Share Price Target 2025 August ₹1000 Chennai Petroleum Share Price Target 2025 September ₹1100 Chennai Petroleum Share Price Target 2025 October ₹1150 Chennai Petroleum Share Price Target 2025 November ₹1220 Chennai Petroleum Share Price Target 2025 December ₹1280

Chennai Petroleum Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 67.29%

FII: 10.58%

DII: 2.24%

Public: 19.89%

Key Factors Affecting Chennai Petroleum Share Price Growth

​Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CPCL) and its share price by 2025:​

Revenue Growth Amid Profit Decline: In FY2025, CPCL reported a 6.7% increase in revenue, reaching ₹710.8 billion. However, net income dropped by 92% to ₹2.14 billion, primarily due to higher expenses impacting profit margins. Operational Efficiency Improvements: The company anticipates better growth in the second half of FY2025, driven by enhanced operational capabilities and favorable crude and crack spread prices.​ Government Initiatives in the Energy Sector: CPCL is expected to benefit from government initiatives aimed at boosting the energy sector, which could support stable growth in 2025.​ Strong Promoter Holding: With a promoter holding of 67.29%, CPCL enjoys stability and confidence from its major stakeholders, which can positively influence investor sentiment.​ Analyst Price Targets: Analysts forecast CPCL’s stock price to range between ₹600 and ₹750 in 2025, indicating potential for stable growth.​

Risks and Challenges for Chennai Petroleum Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CPCL) and its share price by 2025:​

Significant Decline in Profitability: In FY2025, CPCL’s net profit plummeted by over 90% year-over-year, dropping from ₹2,711 crore in FY2024 to ₹174 crore. This sharp decline was primarily due to increased expenses and reduced profit margins, signaling potential challenges in maintaining financial stability. Stock Price Volatility: CPCL’s share price has experienced substantial fluctuations, with a 43% decline in FY2025, falling from ₹907 to ₹517. Such volatility can erode investor confidence and affect the company’s market valuation. Dependence on Non-Operating Income: The company’s recent profit growth was significantly influenced by non-operating income, raising concerns about the sustainability of earnings if core operational performance does not improve. Exposure to Global Oil Market Fluctuations: As a refiner, CPCL is susceptible to global crude oil price volatility. Lower crude prices have previously impacted the company’s profitability, and continued fluctuations could pose ongoing risks. ​ Regulatory and Environmental Challenges: CPCL has faced environmental compliance issues, including demands from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board for environmental damage costs. Such regulatory challenges can lead to financial liabilities and operational disruptions.

